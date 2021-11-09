'Ivermectin sales have doubled – and it’s not because animals are sicker'





Ivermectin sales have doubled

The health regulator does not track the off-label use of Ivermectin

Ivermectin. © popovia/123rf.com

There is a lack of high-quality evidence supporting the efficacy of ivermectin in the treatment and prevention of Covid-19.

Nevertheless, the off-label use of ivermectin in humans for this purpose continues almost unabated.

John Maytham interviewed Joan van Dyk, a senior health journalist at The Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism (scroll up to listen).

Van Dyk elaborated on an analysis she made with Aisha Abdool Karim.

You can now legally get Ivermectin from your doctor… Joan van Dyk, senior health journalist - The Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism

The really terrifying thing is that Afrivet… have noticed their sales have doubled… and it’s not because animals are sicker… Joan van Dyk, senior health journalist - The Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism

There is no tracking by the regulator… As we head into a definite fourth wave, it’s concerning that we don’t have a finger on the pulse… People are getting it from their doctors, and also from their vets. Joan van Dyk, senior health journalist - The Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism