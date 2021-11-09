Streaming issues? Report here
'Ivermectin sales have doubled – and it's not because animals are sicker' John Maytham interviews Joan van Dyk, a senior health journalist at The Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism.
'On your paws, get ready and snooze!' TEARS 2021 Sleepathon is nearly here!
[OPINION] South Africa has an alternative to coalitions for local government
Political parties have until 16 November to remove election posters - City of CT
[VIDEO] ActionSA updates South Africa on coalitions, but no decisions so far
Isipingo CPF member: 'Fight not with DA governing, but with IEC non-compliance'
[Loadshedding] How to keep your Wi-Fi and computer on - for less than R500
'André de Ruyter has had enough time. Fire him, and the Eskom board!'
'Procurement mafia' targets new 40 MW Gold Fields solar plant
Spike in people leaving for Canada since July unrest - Immigration consultant
Festive season food prices set to spike as petrol price rises and rand weakens
'They couldn't find my certificate' Unisa grad complains. Spokesperson responds
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa's most awarded skateboarder
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair
CT's Theatre on the Bay stages exclusive musical revue as part of global event
'Young men should go to therapy' - Musician Majozi opens up about mental health
Renowned actor Clint Brink takes to CapeTalk to share his 80s and 90s playlist
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth?
Is green energy the solution to Africa's energy dilemma?
US angers China with mysterious nuclear submarine incident in South China Sea
Jeff Bezos promises R30 billion towards saving Africa's soil
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all
Why South African businesses are shifting towards sustainability
[OPINION] South Africa has an alternative to coalitions for local government
'André de Ruyter has had enough time. Fire him, and the Eskom board!'
What happens to South Africa if the Eskom grid collapses?
'Ivermectin sales have doubled – and it’s not because animals are sicker'

9 November 2021 4:02 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Joan van Dyk
Ivermectin
Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism

John Maytham interviews Joan van Dyk, a senior health journalist at The Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism.

  • Ivermectin sales have doubled

  • The health regulator does not track the off-label use of Ivermectin

Ivermectin. © popovia/123rf.com

There is a lack of high-quality evidence supporting the efficacy of ivermectin in the treatment and prevention of Covid-19.

Nevertheless, the off-label use of ivermectin in humans for this purpose continues almost unabated.

John Maytham interviewed Joan van Dyk, a senior health journalist at The Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism (scroll up to listen).

Van Dyk elaborated on an analysis she made with Aisha Abdool Karim.

You can now legally get Ivermectin from your doctor…

Joan van Dyk, senior health journalist - The Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism

The really terrifying thing is that Afrivet… have noticed their sales have doubled… and it’s not because animals are sicker…

Joan van Dyk, senior health journalist - The Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism

There is no tracking by the regulator… As we head into a definite fourth wave, it’s concerning that we don’t have a finger on the pulse… People are getting it from their doctors, and also from their vets.

Joan van Dyk, senior health journalist - The Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism

Research has been so blurry… It’s always difficult to speak to people who believe it…

Joan van Dyk, senior health journalist - The Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism



