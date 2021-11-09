De Ruyter: Load shedding to be gradually reduced until lifted on Saturday
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom CEO André de Ruyter said load shedding was set to be reduced to stage 3 from Wednesday and would be gradually reduced thereafter.
Speaking at a virtual media briefing a on Tuesday afternoon, De Ruyter said a number of units had now come online.
“The outlook for load shedding is that we will reduce it to stage 3 from tomorrow at 5 am, this will be maintained until 5 am on Friday. And then we will maintain stage 2 load shedding until 5 am on Saturday, after which we intend to lift load shedding.”
He also said a number of municipalities were simply not complying with the directive to load shed and this had put a strain on the grid.
The Eskom CEO said this left the utility with very little choice but to implement stage 4 load shedding.
“During stage 2 load shedding, we saw a number of municipalities either not abiding by the obligations to implement load shedding or implementing it on a fractional basis.”
But De Rutyer said there was good news: “We’ve already seen Lethabo unit 1 return so that’s about 600 megawatts. Lethabo 2 is expected to return at around 6 am and that will add another 600 megawatts.”
A number of units are returning to full operation while the utility's dams are filling up and De Ruyter said the system was set to improve.
This article first appeared on EWN : De Ruyter: Load shedding to be gradually reduced until lifted on Saturday
Source : Bonga Dlulane/EWN
