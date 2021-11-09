'Family Poverty Grant' will exclude 9 million current recipients
-
Replacing the R350 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) with a “Family Poverty Grant” is fraught with implementation difficulties
-
Doing so may exclude nine million current recipients
What, if anything, will replace the R350 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant in March 2022?
National Treasury is in favour of targeting households with a “Family Poverty Grant”.
Such a grant is excellent in theory but implementing it is likely to reduce its advantages while introducing additional problems, wrote Ihsaan Bassier and Joshua Budlender in Daily Maverick on Tuesday.
They argue that the Family Poverty Grant would by far be the most difficult one to implement and that the efficiency advantage of such a grant is especially sensitive to implementation failures.
Replacing the SRD with a Family Poverty Grant will reach far fewer people, they say.
John Maytham interviewed Bassier (scroll up to listen).
In terms of implementation, it’s extremely difficult to do…Ihsaan Bassier, Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit - UCT
… the current Social Relief of Distress grant is dispensed to 10 million… In its place would be a Family Poverty Grant which would go to a million people…Ihsaan Bassier, Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit - UCT
It’s a disaster for literally nine million people…Ihsaan Bassier, Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit - UCT
The Social Relief of Distress grant… a weakness is there is an enormous amount of exclusion errors, about one in seven people are excluded based on outdated systems…Ihsaan Bassier, Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit - UCT
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_50253093_closeup-of-a-piece-of-paper-with-the-text-i-am-hungry-in-the-hands-of-a-caucasian-man.html?term=hunger&vti=levx6s9hu79m75msiw-1-29
