'Family Poverty Grant' will exclude 9 million current recipients

Today at 04:40 Fitness with Liezel V: Music, Motivation & Movement: Science Says Music is Key Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Today at 04:50 Finance: How to dodge those Black Friday deals and save yourself from getting into debt Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Annaline van der Poel - New Business Manager at Debt Rescue

Today at 05:10 Municipalities not complying with load shedding directives Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Mpho Moerane - Councilor at City of Johannesburg

Today at 05:46 Update on recent truck driver strike Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Sifiso Nyathi - Secretary at All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa (ATDFASA

Today at 06:10 What is the possibility of the Moti brothers still being alive? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Prof Gerard Labuschagne

Today at 06:25 Cry of the Xcluded set to hold Anti Austerity campaign and protest outside parliament during MTBPS Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Zwelinzima Vavi - General Secretary at SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu)‚

Today at 06:40 Wanderlust Wednesday: South Africans don't want to pay international prices for local getaways Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Jeremy Clayton - Western Cape Chairperson at Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (Fedhasa)

Today at 07:07 BIG INTERVIEW: Eskom latest following briefing by CEO Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Prof Thinus Booysen

Today at 07:20 Cape Town e-hailing drivers to embark on protest Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Mr X - Chairman of the Cape Town e-hailing Drivers Association

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

Today at 08:07 Wednesday Panel- understanding youth voter apathy Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Matshidiso Sello - Researcher at Centre For Social Development In Africa, University of Johannesburg

Pranish Desai

Today at 09:15 Medium Term Budget: possible new taxes on the cards? The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Nazrien Kader - Head of tax at Old Mutual Group

Today at 09:30 Barbs Wire The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Barbara Friedman

Today at 09:45 Coalitions to get things done The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Today at 10:05 History of: Helen Martins' Owl House The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Fulvio De Stefanis

Today at 10:30 Foot health during Diabetes Awareness month The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Sean Pincus - Podiatrist at Sore Feet

