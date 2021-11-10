Streaming issues? Report here
'Professional negotiator is crucial in kidnap case such as Moti brothers'

10 November 2021 7:34 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Kidnapping
negotiation
Moti brothers

Refilwe Moloto speaks to forensic psychologist and hostage negotiator Dr Gerard Labuschagne about cases such as this one.
  • Forensic psychologist and hostage negotiator offers a perspective on cases such as the kidnapping of the four Moti brothers based on information gleaned from the media
  • Dr Gerard Labuschagne says it is unusual for children to be targeted
  • He notes that there are two separate processes involved, one being the investigation and the other being the negotiation process
  • It is not unusual for kidnappers to take their time and hold victims for as long as it takes to meet their demands, says Labuschagne
The Moti brothers Zia (15), Alaan (13), Zayyad (11) and Zidan (6) were allegedly kidnapped in Polokwane on 20 October 2021 en route to school. Picture: Supplied

It has been three weeks since the kidnapping of the four Moti brothers Zia, Zayyad, Alaan and Zidan on their way to school. This past weekend Zidan, the youngest of the four, turned 7 as South Africans continue to stay hopeful for their safe return.

SAPS alerted the public that no further media briefings would take place due to the sensitivity around the matter.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to former police forensic psychologist and hostage negotiator Dr Gerard Labuschagne about cases such as this.

Labuschagne makes it clear that he is not involved in the case and his assessment is a perspective he has gleaned from the media.

I have no inside information on this case, I am just basing it on what has been in the media.

Dr Gerard Labuschagne, Forensic Psychologist and Hostage Negotiator

I think, in a nutshell, it does seem to fit in with these very big high-profile kidnappings we have seen specifically in the Indian community since probably 2016.

Dr Gerard Labuschagne, Forensic Psychologist and Hostage Negotiator

It is most likely one of these groups that have been operating in Mozambique for quite a number of years who seemed to think South Africa was ripe and ready for them to move into and operate.

Dr Gerard Labuschagne, Forensic Psychologist and Hostage Negotiator

It is unusual that we have children kidnapped by these groups. It is the first time I have heard of kids, it is usually adult males or females, but it does seem to have the hallmark of that type of organised crime kidnapping.

Dr Gerard Labuschagne, Forensic Psychologist and Hostage Negotiator

Labuschagne says the time period of three weeks that have elapsed is not unusual in such cases.

It is not unusual. These people can take a week or two before they make contact.

Dr Gerard Labuschagne, Forensic Psychologist and Hostage Negotiator

He says in prior cases of adult kidnapping the victims have been held for months.

They are not in a hurry. they do things at their own pace.

Dr Gerard Labuschagne, Forensic Psychologist and Hostage Negotiator

He says keeping the family waiting longer means they become more anxious and stressed and are likely to concede to the demands more easily.

Labuschagne says the police and family keeping things quiet is the correct approach.

The police and the family have correctly instructed that this information does not get out so we don't know exactly what is happening since then. So the fact that we are not hearing anything in the media does not mean things are not going on.

Dr Gerard Labuschagne, Forensic Psychologist and Hostage Negotiator

Processes that are underway should never be made public during the negotiation phase, he emphasises.

He says there are two processes involved - firstly, the investigation comprised of police and possibly private investigators trying to find out the whereabouts of the victim.

He believes the secondary process is even more important and that is the negotiation process with the sole purpose of speaking to whoever has the victim and negotiating with them to get them back as safely and responsibly as possible.

That does not necessarily mean fast. We always say that a quick payment does not always achieve what you want. i typically say to people, the kidnappers don't want a fixed amount of money. they want as much as you can pay.

Dr Gerard Labuschagne, Forensic Psychologist and Hostage Negotiator

He says they do not abide by the rules of negotiations and that is why you need a professional negotiator.

You need professional negotiators and they are not involved in the investigation. The two processes are completely separate.

Dr Gerard Labuschagne, Forensic Psychologist and Hostage Negotiator



