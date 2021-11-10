Cape Town e-hailing drivers set to protest on Thursday
- Cape Town e-hailing Drivers Association chair Mr X says the biggest grievance is companies such as Uber reducing fare prices without informing drivers
- The protest will take the form of a drive along the N2 from Cape Town International Airport
- The Association is meeting with the City of Cape Town at 11am on Wednesday morning
On Thursday morning you might struggle to get a ride via e-hailing apps as drivers will be taking part in a protest drive along the N2 from Cape Town International Airport.
Their list of grievances includes issues such as the amount of commission that's deducted, as well as fare rates that were recently lowered by Uber without any consultation with drivers.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the chairman of the Cape Town e-hailing Drivers Association calling himself Mr X as he does not want to be identified as he might be victimised.
The idea for the planned protest is these major e-hailing companies call us partners but they don't consider us as partners.Mr X, Chairperson - Cape Town e-hailing Drivers Association
Mr X says ride-hailing companies take important decisions regarding fare reductions without consulting drivers.
On 4 November Uber took a decision to drop the price of the fare but they did not inform the drivers. When we complained and asked why did you drop the fare, they responded to us saying they reduced it to make Uber attractive to more clients.Mr X, Chairperson - Cape Town e-hailing Drivers Association
Mr X believes this attempt to make Uber more competitive is being done at the expense of the drivers.
The cost of fuel has gone up. The current economic situation is tough.Mr X, Chairperson - Cape Town e-hailing Drivers Association
We are paying for fuel, we are serving our vehicles, and we are doing all the hard work - but they dropped the prices and maintained their commission at 25%.Mr X, Chairperson - Cape Town e-hailing Drivers Association
It is not only Uber we are protesting about. it is all e-hailing [companies] Uber, In-Driver, and Bolt.Mr X, Chairperson - Cape Town e-hailing Drivers Association
Bolt sometimes takes up to a 30% commission fee.Mr X, Chairperson - Cape Town e-hailing Drivers Association
In-Driver on the other hand is like a slavery app. It allows riders to request ridiculous amounts like very cheap, cheap prices and plays with the desperation of drivers trying to make a living.Mr X, Chairperson - Cape Town e-hailing Drivers Association
He says drivers are calling on all e-hailing companies to consult and inform drivers before making these decisions.
They must call us to the table and take decisions with us as partners.Mr X, Chairperson - Cape Town e-hailing Drivers Association
He says they are meeting with the City of Cape Town on Wednesday at 11am.
The City called us to a meeting with the fire department, Western Cape SAPS, and law enforcement to discuss how they are going to guide us on our protest tomorrow.Mr X, Chairperson - Cape Town e-hailing Drivers Association
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_158858521_a-smartphone-attached-to-the-dash-on-a-vent-holder.html
