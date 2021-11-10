'Political will needed to drive more generation capacity'

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:40
What will the fourth wave of the pandemic look like?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jonny Myers - Former Emeritus Professor at School of Public Health and Family Medicine, University of Cape Town
Today at 16:05
Extreme fuel price hikes demand big changes to the industry
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 16:20
The Khayelitsha Small Business Event Entrepreneurs’ Organisations (EO )
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Luvuyo Rani
Today at 16:57
Stellenbosch-Tygerberg team first in SA to perform revolutionary prostate procedure
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Andre Van Der Merwe
Today at 17:05
The Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS)
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mike Schussler - Chief Economist at Economists.Co.Za
Today at 17:20
The Coalition Government Process - Rivals and not enemies
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Harlan Cloete - Lecturer at the School of Public Leadership at Stellenbosch University
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Two suspected hitmen in Babita Deokaran case wanted for 2019 cop killing: News24 Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to News24 reporter Jeff Wicks about the Babita Deokaran murder investigation. 10 November 2021 3:10 PM
Expert tips to avoid Black Friday becoming a dark day for your finances Africa Melane speaks to Debt Rescue's Anneline van der Poel about avoiding the perils of Black Friday. 10 November 2021 2:01 PM
"I'm overwhelmed with joy": CT woman bags a million bucks during on-air giveaway Noleen Marais from Kraaifontein is one million rands richer after winning LottoStar’s "Your Month of Millions" giveaway on Kfm 94.... 10 November 2021 1:22 PM
View all Local
Helen Zille: DA decentralised coalition talks, 'not in same place with everyone' DA federal council chair Helen Zille talks to Mandy Wiener about the Democratic Alliance's position regarding coalitions. 10 November 2021 1:35 PM
Cape Town e-hailing drivers set to protest on Thursday Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Cape Town e-hailing Drivers Association chairman about the protest drivers are planning. 10 November 2021 9:08 AM
[OPINION] South Africa has an alternative to coalitions for local government Coalitions are entirely unnecessary argues partner at Webber Wentzel Michael Evans speaking to Pippa Hudson on Tuesday. 9 November 2021 2:23 PM
View all Politics
Used car price inflation more than doubles year-on-year Pippa Hudson interviews Kriben Reddy, Head of Auto at TransUnion. 10 November 2021 2:37 PM
'10 million people go hungry – the budget must respond!' Mandy Wiener interviews Duma Gqubule, Economist and Founding Director at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation. 10 November 2021 1:37 PM
[Medium Term Budget] We expect no new taxes – Old Mutual Lester Kiewit interviews Old Mutual Group Head of Tax Nazrien Kader. 10 November 2021 10:15 AM
View all Business
Outsider Art: Delving into the dreamworld of Helen Martins' Owl House Lester Kiewit speaks to Fulvio De Stefanis, chairperson of the Owl House Foundation in the Eastern Cape. 10 November 2021 11:52 AM
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad. 9 November 2021 8:44 PM
'On your paws, get ready and snooze!' TEARS 2021 Sleepathon is nearly here! Marketing Manager at Tears Animal Rescue Wendy Scheepers chats to Pippa Hudson about the Sleepathon on 13, 20, or 27 November. 9 November 2021 3:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
View all Sport
CT's Theatre on the Bay stages exclusive musical revue as part of global event CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to musical theatre director Duane Alexander about the 'All Together Now' global event. 8 November 2021 4:23 PM
'Young men should go to therapy' - Musician Majozi opens up about mental health Sara-Jayne sits down with award-winning South African musician Majozi on Weekend Breakfast. 8 November 2021 1:10 PM
Renowned actor Clint Brink takes to CapeTalk to share his 80s and 90s playlist Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 4 November 2021 11:22 AM
View all Entertainment
'One person won't make a change' - No boycott of Miss Universe says Miss SA CEO Clement Manyathela is joined by Miss South Africa CEO Stephanie Weil to talk about the controversy surrounding Miss Universe. 10 November 2021 12:40 PM
Austria mandates vaccination or proof of recovery for all public spaces Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 10 November 2021 11:37 AM
Hospital staff and patients drink toilet water for 28 years without realising it Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 10 November 2021 11:01 AM
View all World
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth? Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery. 8 November 2021 6:03 PM
Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma? As Africa’s population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy? 8 November 2021 5:30 PM
Jeff Bezos promises R30 billion towards saving Africa’s soil Africa Melane interviews Dr Phokele Maponya of the Agriculture Research Council. 4 November 2021 11:40 AM
View all Africa
'Political will needed to drive more generation capacity' Refilwe Moloto interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Dept of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at Stellenbosch University. 10 November 2021 9:08 AM
'Family Poverty Grant' will exclude 9 million current recipients John Maytham interviews Ihsaan Bassier of the Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit (University of Cape Town). 9 November 2021 4:54 PM
'André de Ruyter has had enough time. Fire him, and the Eskom board!' Ray White interviews energy expert Adil Nchabeleng. 9 November 2021 1:28 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

'Political will needed to drive more generation capacity'

10 November 2021 9:08 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Eskom
Gwede Mantashe
Loadshedding
Stellenbosch University
Renewable energy
Electricity generation
Refilwe Moloto
Thinus Booysen
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Refilwe Moloto interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Dept of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at Stellenbosch University.

  • Loadshedding is a necessary evil – without it, the grid will collapse, plunging the country into darkness that may last weeks

  • Technological solutions such as intelligent scheduling of water heaters may lessen the need for loadshedding

  • In the end it comes down to this: the fleet is old; it will break down. South Africa needs more generation capacity

© zhaojiankangphoto/123rf.com

RELATED: What happens to South Africa if the Eskom grid collapses?

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter addressed the media on Tuesday, saying he expects the current bout of loadshedding to end on Saturday morning.

De Ruyter said that he and his executive would not be stepping down, after calls this week for him to resign.

He warned that loadshedding will remain a constant threat until 4000 megawatts to 6000 megawatts can be added to the grid.

A total blackout is not imminent, said De Ruyter.

"I don't think we're on the brink of a total system collapse. We have, I think, one of the best system operators in the world. This is exactly as intended to prevent a total system blackout.

“Regrettably, we have to from time to time implement load shedding in order to avoid those risks from becoming a reality.”

De Ruyter slammed some municipalities for not complying with directives to implement loadshedding, thereby threatening the grid.

De Ruyter added that Lethabo unit one (600 MW) was back online, Lethabo unit two (600 MW) is expected to return on Wednesday morning, and the utility’s dams are filling up.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Professor Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at Stellenbosch University (scroll up to listen).

Loadshedding is the only alternative to having a grid that collapses. If that happens, two weeks of mayhem… and probably something we as a country will struggle to survive…

Professor Thinus Booysen, Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering - University of Stellenbosch

There are more clever ways to apply intelligent scheduling… The City of Cape Town is looking at intelligent scheduling of water heaters…

Professor Thinus Booysen, Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering - University of Stellenbosch

We need more generation capacity… There are many political challenges… Political will needs to be there to drive more generation capacity… Streamline the process. Get as much renewable generation on as possible and subsidise that. And keep the red tape out of the way!

Professor Thinus Booysen, Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering - University of Stellenbosch

Gwede Mantashe is in a very conflicted place…

Professor Thinus Booysen, Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering - University of Stellenbosch

Our average plant age is 40 years… The previous owner didn’t maintain it… These things are going to break down unpredictably… It [loadshedding] is really frustrating for all of us, but the alternative is a blackout…

Professor Thinus Booysen, Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering - University of Stellenbosch



10 November 2021 9:08 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Eskom
Gwede Mantashe
Loadshedding
Stellenbosch University
Renewable energy
Electricity generation
Refilwe Moloto
Thinus Booysen
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

More from Business

Used car price inflation more than doubles year-on-year

10 November 2021 2:37 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews Kriben Reddy, Head of Auto at TransUnion.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'10 million people go hungry – the budget must respond!'

10 November 2021 1:37 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Duma Gqubule, Economist and Founding Director at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[Medium Term Budget] We expect no new taxes – Old Mutual

10 November 2021 10:15 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Old Mutual Group Head of Tax Nazrien Kader.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town e-hailing drivers set to protest on Thursday

10 November 2021 9:08 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Cape Town e-hailing Drivers Association chairman about the protest drivers are planning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!'

9 November 2021 8:44 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Royal Bafokeng Platinum parent company rejects Implats deal, switches to Northam

9 November 2021 7:59 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews David McKay, editor at Miningmx, and RBPlat CFO Hanre Rossouw.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Telkom grows mobile subscribers to 16 million, but IT business takes strain

9 November 2021 7:04 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Sipho Maseko about the Telkom Group's interim results for the six months ended 30 September.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Family Poverty Grant' will exclude 9 million current recipients

9 November 2021 4:54 PM

John Maytham interviews Ihsaan Bassier of the Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit (University of Cape Town).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

De Ruyter: Load shedding to be gradually reduced until lifted on Saturday

9 November 2021 4:45 PM

Speaking at a virtual media briefing a on Tuesday afternoon, Eskom CEO André Ruyter said a number of units had now come online.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[Loadshedding] How to keep your Wi-Fi and computer on - for less than R500

9 November 2021 2:21 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Reframed founder Brendon Petersen about UPS options.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

'10 million people go hungry – the budget must respond!'

10 November 2021 1:37 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Duma Gqubule, Economist and Founding Director at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[Medium Term Budget] We expect no new taxes – Old Mutual

10 November 2021 10:15 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Old Mutual Group Head of Tax Nazrien Kader.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!'

9 November 2021 8:44 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Family Poverty Grant' will exclude 9 million current recipients

9 November 2021 4:54 PM

John Maytham interviews Ihsaan Bassier of the Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit (University of Cape Town).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[OPINION] South Africa has an alternative to coalitions for local government

9 November 2021 2:23 PM

Coalitions are entirely unnecessary argues partner at Webber Wentzel Michael Evans speaking to Pippa Hudson on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'André de Ruyter has had enough time. Fire him, and the Eskom board!'

9 November 2021 1:28 PM

Ray White interviews energy expert Adil Nchabeleng.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What happens to South Africa if the Eskom grid collapses?

9 November 2021 11:08 AM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (SU).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is it not time for the ANC and DA to move together? - Adriaan Basson (News24)

4 November 2021 1:34 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jeff Bezos promises R30 billion towards saving Africa’s soil

4 November 2021 11:40 AM

Africa Melane interviews Dr Phokele Maponya of the Agriculture Research Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Can the ANC, for example, form and lead a coalition that can take Cape Town?

3 November 2021 9:50 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Paul Berkowitz (The Third Republic) and Ihsaan Gasnolar (Daily Maverick) about possible coalitions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

"I'm overwhelmed with joy": CT woman bags a million bucks during on-air giveaway

Local

Two suspected hitmen in Babita Deokaran case wanted for 2019 cop killing: News24

Local

'10 million people go hungry – the budget must respond!'

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

Disgruntled e-hailing drivers seek govt's intervention in dispute with employers

10 November 2021 2:55 PM

WATCH LIVE: Eskom gives update as load shedding continues across SA

10 November 2021 2:43 PM

ANC NW hopes to have Wendy Nelson back after being cleared of fraud charges

10 November 2021 2:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA