'Political will needed to drive more generation capacity'





Loadshedding is a necessary evil – without it, the grid will collapse, plunging the country into darkness that may last weeks

Technological solutions such as intelligent scheduling of water heaters may lessen the need for loadshedding

In the end it comes down to this: the fleet is old; it will break down. South Africa needs more generation capacity

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter addressed the media on Tuesday, saying he expects the current bout of loadshedding to end on Saturday morning.

De Ruyter said that he and his executive would not be stepping down, after calls this week for him to resign.

He warned that loadshedding will remain a constant threat until 4000 megawatts to 6000 megawatts can be added to the grid.

A total blackout is not imminent, said De Ruyter.

"I don't think we're on the brink of a total system collapse. We have, I think, one of the best system operators in the world. This is exactly as intended to prevent a total system blackout.

“Regrettably, we have to from time to time implement load shedding in order to avoid those risks from becoming a reality.”

De Ruyter slammed some municipalities for not complying with directives to implement loadshedding, thereby threatening the grid.

De Ruyter added that Lethabo unit one (600 MW) was back online, Lethabo unit two (600 MW) is expected to return on Wednesday morning, and the utility’s dams are filling up.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Professor Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at Stellenbosch University (scroll up to listen).

Loadshedding is the only alternative to having a grid that collapses. If that happens, two weeks of mayhem… and probably something we as a country will struggle to survive… Professor Thinus Booysen, Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering - University of Stellenbosch

There are more clever ways to apply intelligent scheduling… The City of Cape Town is looking at intelligent scheduling of water heaters… Professor Thinus Booysen, Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering - University of Stellenbosch

We need more generation capacity… There are many political challenges… Political will needs to be there to drive more generation capacity… Streamline the process. Get as much renewable generation on as possible and subsidise that. And keep the red tape out of the way! Professor Thinus Booysen, Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering - University of Stellenbosch

Gwede Mantashe is in a very conflicted place… Professor Thinus Booysen, Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering - University of Stellenbosch