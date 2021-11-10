How about special rates for locals? It's up to each business, says Fedhasa chair
- Will domestic travellers be left out to dry this summer season?
- Fedhasa Western Cape chair Jeremy Clayton has urged businesses not to neglect the domestic market as more international tourists arrive
As the local hospitality sector prepares for international tourists this summer, businesses have been reminded to continue supporting domestic travellers who have helped keep the industry afloat during uncertain times.
The Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (Fedhasa) in the Western Cape says domestic tourism has helped sustain the industry amid a very difficult period due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
However, when it comes to offering discounted rates for local travellers, each business must make their own call, says Fedhasa Western Cape chair Jeremy Clayton.
Clayton says the industry offers a variety of accommodation offerings suited to different budgets.
"There are options out there and each business needs to determine where their loyalties lie and how they support the local market", he tells CapeTalk.
Clayton says some accommodation providers differentiate between local and international visitors, but it's a decision which often commercially driven.
He says businesses need to strike a balance between catering to the international market and maintaining domestic bookings.
"The more that we see domestic travel happening within South Africa, the more sustainable the industry is in the future", he adds.
I think there's a middle line that we need to find to continue that domestic travel that's happening, and certainly to the Cape.Jeremy Clayton, Chairperson - Fedhasa Western Cape
I hope that the industry continues to support domestic travel as well as international.Jeremy Clayton, Chairperson - Fedhasa Western Cape
We're relatively cautious because of what might come.Jeremy Clayton, Chairperson - Fedhasa Western Cape
We've had such an uncertain two years, and even before that was 'Day Zero', making it an uncertain four years, that I think the industry is still relatively cautious and we are seeing some really good prices out there and certainly prices for all budgets.Jeremy Clayton, Chairperson - Fedhasa Western Cape
I think the hospitality industry - and I'm really encouraging our members to remember this - must continue support local travel as best as possible because that has been a bastion for us for the last couple of years.Jeremy Clayton, Chairperson - Fedhasa Western Cape
