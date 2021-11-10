[Medium Term Budget] We expect no new taxes – Old Mutual
Old Mutual does not expect new taxes
It says the timing is not right for the implementation of a wealth tax
Sin taxes are easy to raise; expect a hike in February
On Thursday (11 November), Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will bring clarity to South Africa’s fiscal situation when he presents the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS).
It’s possible that Godongwana may introduce a number of new taxes such as:
A more permanent “wealth tax” and/or an “inheritance tax”
A “digital tax”, based on a recently released blueprint by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)
A “green tax”, the principles of which are currently being debated by the OECD
Lester Kiewit interviewed Old Mutual Group Head of Tax Nazrien Kader (scroll up to listen).
We are not expecting any new taxes… Personal income tax… is too high for too long…Nazrien Kader, Head of Tax - Old Mutual Group
Corporate tax collections have resulted in collections overshooting. This is not sustainable… Sars has gone a long way in closing the tax gap – the difference in what ought to be collected and what is collected…Nazrien Kader, Head of Tax - Old Mutual Group
It would be dangerous to implement a wealth tax at this point…Nazrien Kader, Head of Tax - Old Mutual Group
Any revenue raised from a green tax should be reinvested in environmental projects… We’ve got to do it in collaboration with other countries.Nazrien Kader, Head of Tax - Old Mutual Group
I think that [raising of “sin” taxes] is a given… But we’ll have to wait until February for that.Nazrien Kader, Head of Tax - Old Mutual Group
