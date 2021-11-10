[Medium Term Budget] We expect no new taxes – Old Mutual





Old Mutual does not expect new taxes

It says the timing is not right for the implementation of a wealth tax

Sin taxes are easy to raise; expect a hike in February

On Thursday (11 November), Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will bring clarity to South Africa’s fiscal situation when he presents the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS).

It’s possible that Godongwana may introduce a number of new taxes such as:

A more permanent “wealth tax” and/or an “inheritance tax”

A “digital tax”, based on a recently released blueprint by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)

A “green tax”, the principles of which are currently being debated by the OECD

Lester Kiewit interviewed Old Mutual Group Head of Tax Nazrien Kader (scroll up to listen).

We are not expecting any new taxes… Personal income tax… is too high for too long… Nazrien Kader, Head of Tax - Old Mutual Group

Corporate tax collections have resulted in collections overshooting. This is not sustainable… Sars has gone a long way in closing the tax gap – the difference in what ought to be collected and what is collected… Nazrien Kader, Head of Tax - Old Mutual Group

It would be dangerous to implement a wealth tax at this point… Nazrien Kader, Head of Tax - Old Mutual Group

Any revenue raised from a green tax should be reinvested in environmental projects… We’ve got to do it in collaboration with other countries. Nazrien Kader, Head of Tax - Old Mutual Group