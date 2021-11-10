Hospital staff and patients drink toilet water for 28 years without realising it





Staff and patients at a hospital in Japan drank toilet water for almost three decades without realising it.

Some taps at the Osaka University hospital were connected to toilets and have been ever since the hospital’s construction in 1993.

The mistake was only noticed recently when hospital management started building a new water treatment plant.

