Outsider Art: Delving into the dreamworld of Helen Martins' Owl House





Chair of the Own House Foundation shares the fascinating story of Helen Martins who was a maverick in her time

She dreamed up her sculptures and in the 1940s began working with Koos Malgas who helped the petite woman bring them to life

The Owl House is regarded as one of the top ten Outsider Art creations in the world

The Owl House in Nieu Bethesda, off the N9 National Road and past the Karoo town of Graaff-Reinet has become an iconic museum that pays homage to the wonderful and eccentric sculptures of Helen Martins.

She was quite a phenomenal maverick of a woman taking into context the time in which she was born and living. Fulvio De Stefanis, Chairperson - Owl House Foundation

Helen Martins was born in Nieu-Bethesda in 1897 and was the youngest of six children.

She studied and got her teacher's diploma but was married and divorced by her early 20s. So you can imagine in 1920, there was a young lady who was married and divorced already, at that time which was quite unheard of. Fulvio De Stefanis, Chairperson - Owl House Foundation

De Stefanis recounts how as her parents became old and frail and her siblings married and had their own families, Helen was called back to Nieu-Bethesda to live there and care for her ageing parents.

She did that for some 15 years before her mom and dad passed away in the 1940s.

This is all-important because it was after the death of her parents that she started having these dreams to convert that house into her mecca, a word that is often used. Fulvio De Stefanis, Chairperson - Owl House Foundation

Influenced by the Rubaiyat of Omar Khayyam, the writings of William Blake, Biblical references, and more, she dreamed up her ideas for sculptures she wanted to create.

But she was small and petite and she could not do this on her own, create these immense sculptures out of cement and steel, so she employed the services of two men one being Koos Malgas. Fulvio De Stefanis, Chairperson - Owl House Foundation

She dreamed up the figures and with her guidance, he made the sculptures. Fulvio De Stefanis, Chairperson - Owl House Foundation

It was remarkable because this was happening in the 1950s and 60s in a small village in the Karoo where a woman by herself was working with a man of colour which was unheard of - and she was creating these unique and for the time and space, strange sculptures. Fulvio De Stefanis, Chairperson - Owl House Foundation

Malgas helped her construct her Camel Yard she called 'her world' and it is regarded today as one of the top ten best examples in the world of outsider art, he notes.

Outsider art is a category of art defined as created by artists who have little or no contact with the mainstream art world or art institutions. In many cases, their work is discovered only after their deaths.

In Helen Martins's case, this was after her death in 1976.

Crippled by arthritis and suffering increased loss of vision her biggest fear was being separated from her beloved Owl House - and she took her own life drinking a mixture containing caustic soda.

She did not see that she could have a life without colour and light. Fulvio De Stefanis, Chairperson - Owl House Foundation

After her death the Owl House was locked up for many years, he says, after her family wanted nothing to do with it.

Her family wanted nothing to do with what they considered to be a strange place and donated it to the municipality. Fulvio De Stefanis, Chairperson - Owl House Foundation

It was only later that her fame spread outside of the village of Nieu Bethesda.