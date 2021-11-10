Outsider Art: Delving into the dreamworld of Helen Martins' Owl House
- Chair of the Own House Foundation shares the fascinating story of Helen Martins who was a maverick in her time
- She dreamed up her sculptures and in the 1940s began working with Koos Malgas who helped the petite woman bring them to life
- The Owl House is regarded as one of the top ten Outsider Art creations in the world
The Owl House in Nieu Bethesda, off the N9 National Road and past the Karoo town of Graaff-Reinet has become an iconic museum that pays homage to the wonderful and eccentric sculptures of Helen Martins.
She was quite a phenomenal maverick of a woman taking into context the time in which she was born and living.Fulvio De Stefanis, Chairperson - Owl House Foundation
Helen Martins was born in Nieu-Bethesda in 1897 and was the youngest of six children.
She studied and got her teacher's diploma but was married and divorced by her early 20s. So you can imagine in 1920, there was a young lady who was married and divorced already, at that time which was quite unheard of.Fulvio De Stefanis, Chairperson - Owl House Foundation
De Stefanis recounts how as her parents became old and frail and her siblings married and had their own families, Helen was called back to Nieu-Bethesda to live there and care for her ageing parents.
She did that for some 15 years before her mom and dad passed away in the 1940s.
This is all-important because it was after the death of her parents that she started having these dreams to convert that house into her mecca, a word that is often used.Fulvio De Stefanis, Chairperson - Owl House Foundation
Influenced by the Rubaiyat of Omar Khayyam, the writings of William Blake, Biblical references, and more, she dreamed up her ideas for sculptures she wanted to create.
But she was small and petite and she could not do this on her own, create these immense sculptures out of cement and steel, so she employed the services of two men one being Koos Malgas.Fulvio De Stefanis, Chairperson - Owl House Foundation
She dreamed up the figures and with her guidance, he made the sculptures.Fulvio De Stefanis, Chairperson - Owl House Foundation
It was remarkable because this was happening in the 1950s and 60s in a small village in the Karoo where a woman by herself was working with a man of colour which was unheard of - and she was creating these unique and for the time and space, strange sculptures.Fulvio De Stefanis, Chairperson - Owl House Foundation
Malgas helped her construct her Camel Yard she called 'her world' and it is regarded today as one of the top ten best examples in the world of outsider art, he notes.
Outsider art is a category of art defined as created by artists who have little or no contact with the mainstream art world or art institutions. In many cases, their work is discovered only after their deaths.
In Helen Martins's case, this was after her death in 1976.
Crippled by arthritis and suffering increased loss of vision her biggest fear was being separated from her beloved Owl House - and she took her own life drinking a mixture containing caustic soda.
She did not see that she could have a life without colour and light.Fulvio De Stefanis, Chairperson - Owl House Foundation
After her death the Owl House was locked up for many years, he says, after her family wanted nothing to do with it.
Her family wanted nothing to do with what they considered to be a strange place and donated it to the municipality.Fulvio De Stefanis, Chairperson - Owl House Foundation
It was only later that her fame spread outside of the village of Nieu Bethesda.
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Owl_House,_Nieu-Bethesda,_Eastern_Cape,_South_Africa_(19889368093).jpg
More from Local
Two suspected hitmen in Babita Deokaran case wanted for 2019 cop killing: News24
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to News24 reporter Jeff Wicks about the Babita Deokaran murder investigation.Read More
Expert tips to avoid Black Friday becoming a dark day for your finances
Africa Melane speaks to Debt Rescue's Anneline van der Poel about avoiding the perils of Black Friday.Read More
"I'm overwhelmed with joy": CT woman bags a million bucks during on-air giveaway
Noleen Marais from Kraaifontein is one million rands richer after winning LottoStar’s "Your Month of Millions" giveaway on Kfm 94.5.Read More
Man rescues mother and child from burning house – 5 people dead
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.Read More
'One person won't make a change' - No boycott of Miss Universe says Miss SA CEO
Clement Manyathela is joined by Miss South Africa CEO Stephanie Weil to talk about the controversy surrounding Miss Universe.Read More
Winde: WC officials monitoring Covid-19 infections ahead of surge in visitors
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Alan Winde for his weekly Covid-19 and vaccination update.Read More
This TikTok hand gesture allowed missing teen to signal for help
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines across the globe.Read More
How about special rates for locals? It's up to each business, says Fedhasa chair
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fedhasa Western Cape chair Jeremy Clayton about pricing in the hospitality sector.Read More
Cape Town e-hailing drivers set to protest on Thursday
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Cape Town e-hailing Drivers Association chairman about the protest drivers are planning.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad.Read More
'On your paws, get ready and snooze!' TEARS 2021 Sleepathon is nearly here!
Marketing Manager at Tears Animal Rescue Wendy Scheepers chats to Pippa Hudson about the Sleepathon on 13, 20, or 27 November.Read More
[Loadshedding] How to keep your Wi-Fi and computer on - for less than R500
Refilwe Moloto interviews Reframed founder Brendon Petersen about UPS options.Read More
Spike in people leaving for Canada since July unrest - Immigration consultant
Lester Kiewit speaks to Nicholas Avramis MD at Beaver Immigration Consulting who says there is a surge in inquiries.Read More
Festive season food prices set to spike as petrol price rises and rand weakens
Lester Kiewit speaks to Julie Smith Researcher at The Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group.Read More
'They couldn't find my certificate' Unisa grad complains. Spokesperson responds
Unisa spokesperson Victor Dlamini speaks to Refilwe Moloto saying the regional centres are handing out the certificates.Read More
Nothing to do this weekend? These are Sara-Jayne King's top picks
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend.Read More
South Africa has a huge problem with diabetes
Pippa Hudson speaks to Professor Paul Rheeder, the Director of the Diabetes Research Centre at Pretoria University.Read More
Study finds HPV vaccine reduces cervical cancer by nearly 90%
John Maytham speaks to Professor Lynette Denny, the Chair & Professor of Obstetrics & Gynecology at Groote Schuur Hospital and The University of Cape Town.Read More