Outsider Art: Delving into the dreamworld of Helen Martins' Owl House

Today at 15:40
What will the fourth wave of the pandemic look like?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jonny Myers - Former Emeritus Professor at School of Public Health and Family Medicine, University of Cape Town
Today at 16:05
Extreme fuel price hikes demand big changes to the industry
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 16:20
The Khayelitsha Small Business Event Entrepreneurs’ Organisations (EO )
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Luvuyo Rani
Today at 16:57
Stellenbosch-Tygerberg team first in SA to perform revolutionary prostate procedure
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Andre Van Der Merwe
Today at 17:05
The Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS)
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mike Schussler - Chief Economist at Economists.Co.Za
Today at 17:20
The Coalition Government Process - Rivals and not enemies
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Harlan Cloete - Lecturer at the School of Public Leadership at Stellenbosch University
No Items to show
Latest Local
Two suspected hitmen in Babita Deokaran case wanted for 2019 cop killing: News24 Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to News24 reporter Jeff Wicks about the Babita Deokaran murder investigation. 10 November 2021 3:10 PM
Expert tips to avoid Black Friday becoming a dark day for your finances Africa Melane speaks to Debt Rescue's Anneline van der Poel about avoiding the perils of Black Friday. 10 November 2021 2:01 PM
"I'm overwhelmed with joy": CT woman bags a million bucks during on-air giveaway Noleen Marais from Kraaifontein is one million rands richer after winning LottoStar’s "Your Month of Millions" giveaway on Kfm 94.... 10 November 2021 1:22 PM
View all Local
Helen Zille: DA decentralised coalition talks, 'not in same place with everyone' DA federal council chair Helen Zille talks to Mandy Wiener about the Democratic Alliance's position regarding coalitions. 10 November 2021 1:35 PM
Cape Town e-hailing drivers set to protest on Thursday Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Cape Town e-hailing Drivers Association chairman about the protest drivers are planning. 10 November 2021 9:08 AM
[OPINION] South Africa has an alternative to coalitions for local government Coalitions are entirely unnecessary argues partner at Webber Wentzel Michael Evans speaking to Pippa Hudson on Tuesday. 9 November 2021 2:23 PM
View all Politics
Used car price inflation more than doubles year-on-year Pippa Hudson interviews Kriben Reddy, Head of Auto at TransUnion. 10 November 2021 2:37 PM
'10 million people go hungry – the budget must respond!' Mandy Wiener interviews Duma Gqubule, Economist and Founding Director at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation. 10 November 2021 1:37 PM
[Medium Term Budget] We expect no new taxes – Old Mutual Lester Kiewit interviews Old Mutual Group Head of Tax Nazrien Kader. 10 November 2021 10:15 AM
View all Business
Outsider Art: Delving into the dreamworld of Helen Martins' Owl House Lester Kiewit speaks to Fulvio De Stefanis, chairperson of the Owl House Foundation in the Eastern Cape. 10 November 2021 11:52 AM
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad. 9 November 2021 8:44 PM
'On your paws, get ready and snooze!' TEARS 2021 Sleepathon is nearly here! Marketing Manager at Tears Animal Rescue Wendy Scheepers chats to Pippa Hudson about the Sleepathon on 13, 20, or 27 November. 9 November 2021 3:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
View all Sport
CT's Theatre on the Bay stages exclusive musical revue as part of global event CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to musical theatre director Duane Alexander about the 'All Together Now' global event. 8 November 2021 4:23 PM
'Young men should go to therapy' - Musician Majozi opens up about mental health Sara-Jayne sits down with award-winning South African musician Majozi on Weekend Breakfast. 8 November 2021 1:10 PM
Renowned actor Clint Brink takes to CapeTalk to share his 80s and 90s playlist Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 4 November 2021 11:22 AM
View all Entertainment
'One person won't make a change' - No boycott of Miss Universe says Miss SA CEO Clement Manyathela is joined by Miss South Africa CEO Stephanie Weil to talk about the controversy surrounding Miss Universe. 10 November 2021 12:40 PM
Austria mandates vaccination or proof of recovery for all public spaces Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 10 November 2021 11:37 AM
Hospital staff and patients drink toilet water for 28 years without realising it Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 10 November 2021 11:01 AM
View all World
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth? Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery. 8 November 2021 6:03 PM
Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma? As Africa’s population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy? 8 November 2021 5:30 PM
Jeff Bezos promises R30 billion towards saving Africa’s soil Africa Melane interviews Dr Phokele Maponya of the Agriculture Research Council. 4 November 2021 11:40 AM
View all Africa
'Political will needed to drive more generation capacity' Refilwe Moloto interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Dept of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at Stellenbosch University. 10 November 2021 9:08 AM
'Family Poverty Grant' will exclude 9 million current recipients John Maytham interviews Ihsaan Bassier of the Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit (University of Cape Town). 9 November 2021 4:54 PM
'André de Ruyter has had enough time. Fire him, and the Eskom board!' Ray White interviews energy expert Adil Nchabeleng. 9 November 2021 1:28 PM
View all Opinion
Outsider Art: Delving into the dreamworld of Helen Martins' Owl House

10 November 2021 11:52 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Outsider Art
Helen Martins
The Owl House
Nieu Bethesda

Lester Kiewit speaks to Fulvio De Stefanis, chairperson of the Owl House Foundation in the Eastern Cape.
  • Chair of the Own House Foundation shares the fascinating story of Helen Martins who was a maverick in her time
  • She dreamed up her sculptures and in the 1940s began working with Koos Malgas who helped the petite woman bring them to life
  • The Owl House is regarded as one of the top ten Outsider Art creations in the world
Author:South African Tourism from South Africa - licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic license.

The Owl House in Nieu Bethesda, off the N9 National Road and past the Karoo town of Graaff-Reinet has become an iconic museum that pays homage to the wonderful and eccentric sculptures of Helen Martins.

She was quite a phenomenal maverick of a woman taking into context the time in which she was born and living.

Fulvio De Stefanis, Chairperson - Owl House Foundation

Helen Martins was born in Nieu-Bethesda in 1897 and was the youngest of six children.

She studied and got her teacher's diploma but was married and divorced by her early 20s. So you can imagine in 1920, there was a young lady who was married and divorced already, at that time which was quite unheard of.

Fulvio De Stefanis, Chairperson - Owl House Foundation

De Stefanis recounts how as her parents became old and frail and her siblings married and had their own families, Helen was called back to Nieu-Bethesda to live there and care for her ageing parents.

She did that for some 15 years before her mom and dad passed away in the 1940s.

This is all-important because it was after the death of her parents that she started having these dreams to convert that house into her mecca, a word that is often used.

Fulvio De Stefanis, Chairperson - Owl House Foundation

Influenced by the Rubaiyat of Omar Khayyam, the writings of William Blake, Biblical references, and more, she dreamed up her ideas for sculptures she wanted to create.

But she was small and petite and she could not do this on her own, create these immense sculptures out of cement and steel, so she employed the services of two men one being Koos Malgas.

Fulvio De Stefanis, Chairperson - Owl House Foundation

She dreamed up the figures and with her guidance, he made the sculptures.

Fulvio De Stefanis, Chairperson - Owl House Foundation

It was remarkable because this was happening in the 1950s and 60s in a small village in the Karoo where a woman by herself was working with a man of colour which was unheard of - and she was creating these unique and for the time and space, strange sculptures.

Fulvio De Stefanis, Chairperson - Owl House Foundation

Malgas helped her construct her Camel Yard she called 'her world' and it is regarded today as one of the top ten best examples in the world of outsider art, he notes.

Outsider art is a category of art defined as created by artists who have little or no contact with the mainstream art world or art institutions. In many cases, their work is discovered only after their deaths.

In Helen Martins's case, this was after her death in 1976.

Crippled by arthritis and suffering increased loss of vision her biggest fear was being separated from her beloved Owl House - and she took her own life drinking a mixture containing caustic soda.

Copyright: pegleg01 / 123rf

She did not see that she could have a life without colour and light.

Fulvio De Stefanis, Chairperson - Owl House Foundation

After her death the Owl House was locked up for many years, he says, after her family wanted nothing to do with it.

Her family wanted nothing to do with what they considered to be a strange place and donated it to the municipality.

Fulvio De Stefanis, Chairperson - Owl House Foundation

It was only later that her fame spread outside of the village of Nieu Bethesda.

Copyright: pegleg01 / 123rf



