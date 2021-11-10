Winde: WC officials monitoring Covid-19 infections ahead of surge in visitors





Premier Alan Winde says Covid-19 numbers remain low

Western Cape officials are taking vaccinations on the road to reach more vulnerable people who need immune protection

FILE: Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. Picture: @alanwinde/Twitter

Premier Alan Winde says health teams in Western Cape are keeping "a vigilant eye" on Covid-19 infections as visitors to the province are expected to increase.

Winde says Covid-19 infections in the province are low and he has urged residents to help keep it that way.

The premier says officials will be looking out for any warning signs of a resurgence. Some modellers have predicted that the fourth wave of Covid-19 infections may take place in mid-December.

Winde says the Western Cape is focusing on boosting vaccinations among the 50-plus age group.

Mobile vaccinations have been specifically targeting older residents in Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain, and Central Karoo.

The real push that we are pushing on our side is 50 and above. We've got to get the vaccines in. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

We've actually closed some of our sites and we've put them into mobile vehicles so that we can just arrive in a place where there are people and start making it available, and specifically focusing on those areas. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier