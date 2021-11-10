This TikTok hand gesture allowed missing teen to signal for help





- The hand signal has gone viral on social networking video site TikTok

- The 16-year-old used the gesture, designed to help victims of domestic abuse ask for help, to alert a passing driver.

A missing teenager from the US has been found after alerting a member of the public using a hand gesture that had gone viral on TikTok.

She was reported missing by her parents in North Carolina, she was spotted in car two days later. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

The girl was spotted making the hand gesture by a passing driver who contacted the police.

A report issued by the Laurel County Sheriff's office in North Carolina states that:

"The complainant was behind the vehicle and noticed a female passenger in the vehicle making hand gestures that are known on.the social media platform "Tik Tok" to represent violence at home – I need help – domestic violence."

It's gone viral this sign of distress, or domestic violence, it's a 'please help me' sign. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

You hold your hand up, palm facing out, put the thumb across and then fold the other fingers over. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

Authorities say they have arrested a 61-year-old man in connection with the case.

Watch the video below to see the viral hand gesture that signifies 'help me':

