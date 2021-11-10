This TikTok hand gesture allowed missing teen to signal for help
- The hand signal has gone viral on social networking video site TikTok
- The 16-year-old used the gesture, designed to help victims of domestic abuse ask for help, to alert a passing driver.
A missing teenager from the US has been found after alerting a member of the public using a hand gesture that had gone viral on TikTok.
She was reported missing by her parents in North Carolina, she was spotted in car two days later.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
The girl was spotted making the hand gesture by a passing driver who contacted the police.
A report issued by the Laurel County Sheriff's office in North Carolina states that:
"The complainant was behind the vehicle and noticed a female passenger in the vehicle making hand gestures that are known on.the social media platform "Tik Tok" to represent violence at home – I need help – domestic violence."
It's gone viral this sign of distress, or domestic violence, it's a 'please help me' sign.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
You hold your hand up, palm facing out, put the thumb across and then fold the other fingers over.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
Authorities say they have arrested a 61-year-old man in connection with the case.
Watch the video below to see the viral hand gesture that signifies 'help me':
RELATED:These are the latest quack remedies being touted as cures for Covid
RELATED:Chef banged up in Dubai for 19 months over misunderstood text message
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_147926338_new-york-usa-25-may-2020-tiktok-chinese-video-sharing-social-networking-service-young-boy-chat-on-mo.html?term=tiktok&vti=nzv0y0afj7ep7cs0ga-2-87
More from Local
Two suspected hitmen in Babita Deokaran case wanted for 2019 cop killing: News24
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to News24 reporter Jeff Wicks about the Babita Deokaran murder investigation.Read More
Expert tips to avoid Black Friday becoming a dark day for your finances
Africa Melane speaks to Debt Rescue's Anneline van der Poel about avoiding the perils of Black Friday.Read More
"I'm overwhelmed with joy": CT woman bags a million bucks during on-air giveaway
Noleen Marais from Kraaifontein is one million rands richer after winning LottoStar’s "Your Month of Millions" giveaway on Kfm 94.5.Read More
Man rescues mother and child from burning house – 5 people dead
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.Read More
'One person won't make a change' - No boycott of Miss Universe says Miss SA CEO
Clement Manyathela is joined by Miss South Africa CEO Stephanie Weil to talk about the controversy surrounding Miss Universe.Read More
Winde: WC officials monitoring Covid-19 infections ahead of surge in visitors
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Alan Winde for his weekly Covid-19 and vaccination update.Read More
Outsider Art: Delving into the dreamworld of Helen Martins' Owl House
Lester Kiewit speaks to Fulvio De Stefanis, chairperson of the Owl House Foundation in the Eastern Cape.Read More
How about special rates for locals? It's up to each business, says Fedhasa chair
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fedhasa Western Cape chair Jeremy Clayton about pricing in the hospitality sector.Read More
Cape Town e-hailing drivers set to protest on Thursday
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Cape Town e-hailing Drivers Association chairman about the protest drivers are planning.Read More