Austria mandates vaccination or proof of recovery for all public spaces
Austria now requires everyone to present proof of vaccination or recovery when attending public spaces.
Negative Covid-19 tests are no longer valid.
The new rule does not apply to children younger than 12.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen – skip to 2:53).
In the UK, all health workers have just been told, ‘Get double-jabbed, or lose your job!’…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
In Austria… there’s a real anti-vax movement…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
A brothel in Vienna is now saying, ‘Come here, get jabbed… and we’ll give you a voucher… for the lady of your choice for 30 minutes’ …Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
