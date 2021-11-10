Austria mandates vaccination or proof of recovery for all public spaces





Austria now requires everyone to present proof of vaccination or recovery when attending public spaces.

Negative Covid-19 tests are no longer valid.

The new rule does not apply to children younger than 12.

No vaccine, no entry. © breizhatao/123rf.com

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen – skip to 2:53).

In the UK, all health workers have just been told, ‘Get double-jabbed, or lose your job!’… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

In Austria… there’s a real anti-vax movement… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent