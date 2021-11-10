"I'm overwhelmed with joy": CT woman bags a million bucks during on-air giveaway





Cape Town has a new millionaire thanks to Kfm 94.5 and LottoStar

Noleen Marais walked away with the grand prize after an intense on-air competition

Image: Noleen Marais, R 1 Million winner in the LottoStar 'Your Month of Millions' campaign.

A Kraaifontein mom has become Cape Town's newest millionaire after winning LottoStar’s "Your Month of Millions" giveaway on Kfm 94.5.

Noleen Marais was crowned the ultimate winner on Wednesday morning after an intense on-air competition on Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin, and Sibs.

The popular Cape Town music station held a live event during the flagship breakfast show in collaboration with LottoStar.

Marais says the prize money will help her provide for her son.

I am overwhelmed with joy. This morning I tearily and anxiously made my way to the Kfm 9.45 studios - leaving my baby with a friend for the first time. This has been a tough year as a single mom to my fourteen-month-old boy. Thank you Kfm 94.5 and LottoStar for turning my year around and for helping me create a brighter future for my son. Noleen Marais, R 1 million winner in the LottoStar 'Your Month of Millions' campaign

LottoStar and Kfm 94.5 declared the month of October "Your Month of Millions" by offering listeners the opportunity to create goodwill for a chance to win a share of hundreds of thousands of rands.

Kfm 94.5 station manager Stephen Werner says the collaboration reinforced the station's commitment to transforming lives.

This promotion is part of Kfm 94.5's ongoing commitment to making life-changing radio in the communities we serve. Over the past three weeks, we've had so many worthy winners on-air, sharing unbelievable stories of what a difference the money will make in their lives. But it's not just about making millionaires and giving away cash. We are also strong supporters of community outreach which is why the campaign supports the fantastic work done by Gift of the Givers, Stephen Werner, Kfm 94.5 Station Manager

LottoStar’s Maria Pavli says this morning's giveaway was the Cape's biggest ever cash prize handed over during one single radio show.

"We’re happy to have partnered with our radio friends, Kfm 94.5 to change and touch people’s lives. A big thank you to the Kfm 94.5 listeners who participated and played their part in raising R1 million for Gift of the Givers which will go towards supporting food security, healthcare, and childcare in the Western Cape", Pavli adds.