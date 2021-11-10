Man rescues mother and child from burning house – 5 people dead

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:40
What will the fourth wave of the pandemic look like?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jonny Myers - Former Emeritus Professor at School of Public Health and Family Medicine, University of Cape Town
Today at 16:05
Extreme fuel price hikes demand big changes to the industry
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 16:20
The Khayelitsha Small Business Event Entrepreneurs’ Organisations (EO )
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Luvuyo Rani
Today at 16:57
Stellenbosch-Tygerberg team first in SA to perform revolutionary prostate procedure
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Andre Van Der Merwe
Today at 17:05
The Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS)
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mike Schussler - Chief Economist at Economists.Co.Za
Today at 17:20
The Coalition Government Process - Rivals and not enemies
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Harlan Cloete - Lecturer at the School of Public Leadership at Stellenbosch University
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Two suspected hitmen in Babita Deokaran case wanted for 2019 cop killing: News24 Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to News24 reporter Jeff Wicks about the Babita Deokaran murder investigation. 10 November 2021 3:10 PM
Expert tips to avoid Black Friday becoming a dark day for your finances Africa Melane speaks to Debt Rescue's Anneline van der Poel about avoiding the perils of Black Friday. 10 November 2021 2:01 PM
"I'm overwhelmed with joy": CT woman bags a million bucks during on-air giveaway Noleen Marais from Kraaifontein is one million rands richer after winning LottoStar’s "Your Month of Millions" giveaway on Kfm 94.... 10 November 2021 1:22 PM
View all Local
Helen Zille: DA decentralised coalition talks, 'not in same place with everyone' DA federal council chair Helen Zille talks to Mandy Wiener about the Democratic Alliance's position regarding coalitions. 10 November 2021 1:35 PM
Cape Town e-hailing drivers set to protest on Thursday Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Cape Town e-hailing Drivers Association chairman about the protest drivers are planning. 10 November 2021 9:08 AM
[OPINION] South Africa has an alternative to coalitions for local government Coalitions are entirely unnecessary argues partner at Webber Wentzel Michael Evans speaking to Pippa Hudson on Tuesday. 9 November 2021 2:23 PM
View all Politics
Used car price inflation more than doubles year-on-year Pippa Hudson interviews Kriben Reddy, Head of Auto at TransUnion. 10 November 2021 2:37 PM
'10 million people go hungry – the budget must respond!' Mandy Wiener interviews Duma Gqubule, Economist and Founding Director at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation. 10 November 2021 1:37 PM
[Medium Term Budget] We expect no new taxes – Old Mutual Lester Kiewit interviews Old Mutual Group Head of Tax Nazrien Kader. 10 November 2021 10:15 AM
View all Business
Outsider Art: Delving into the dreamworld of Helen Martins' Owl House Lester Kiewit speaks to Fulvio De Stefanis, chairperson of the Owl House Foundation in the Eastern Cape. 10 November 2021 11:52 AM
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad. 9 November 2021 8:44 PM
'On your paws, get ready and snooze!' TEARS 2021 Sleepathon is nearly here! Marketing Manager at Tears Animal Rescue Wendy Scheepers chats to Pippa Hudson about the Sleepathon on 13, 20, or 27 November. 9 November 2021 3:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
View all Sport
CT's Theatre on the Bay stages exclusive musical revue as part of global event CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to musical theatre director Duane Alexander about the 'All Together Now' global event. 8 November 2021 4:23 PM
'Young men should go to therapy' - Musician Majozi opens up about mental health Sara-Jayne sits down with award-winning South African musician Majozi on Weekend Breakfast. 8 November 2021 1:10 PM
Renowned actor Clint Brink takes to CapeTalk to share his 80s and 90s playlist Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 4 November 2021 11:22 AM
View all Entertainment
'One person won't make a change' - No boycott of Miss Universe says Miss SA CEO Clement Manyathela is joined by Miss South Africa CEO Stephanie Weil to talk about the controversy surrounding Miss Universe. 10 November 2021 12:40 PM
Austria mandates vaccination or proof of recovery for all public spaces Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 10 November 2021 11:37 AM
Hospital staff and patients drink toilet water for 28 years without realising it Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 10 November 2021 11:01 AM
View all World
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth? Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery. 8 November 2021 6:03 PM
Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma? As Africa’s population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy? 8 November 2021 5:30 PM
Jeff Bezos promises R30 billion towards saving Africa’s soil Africa Melane interviews Dr Phokele Maponya of the Agriculture Research Council. 4 November 2021 11:40 AM
View all Africa
'Political will needed to drive more generation capacity' Refilwe Moloto interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Dept of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at Stellenbosch University. 10 November 2021 9:08 AM
'Family Poverty Grant' will exclude 9 million current recipients John Maytham interviews Ihsaan Bassier of the Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit (University of Cape Town). 9 November 2021 4:54 PM
'André de Ruyter has had enough time. Fire him, and the Eskom board!' Ray White interviews energy expert Adil Nchabeleng. 9 November 2021 1:28 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Man rescues mother and child from burning house – 5 people dead

10 November 2021 12:49 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Fire
Pretoria West
Mandy Wiener
Eyewitness News
Mia Lindeque
The Midday Report
Kirkney fire
Kirkney
Nkone Motaung

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.

  • Five people died when a home in Pretoria burned down

  • A neighbour managed to save a mother and a child

  • The cause of the blaze is under investigation

Rubble in the passage of a house in Kirkney village in Pretoria West following a deadly fire on 10 November 2021. Five family members lost their lives. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News

A Pretoria West man risked his life to save a mother and her child from the flames that engulfed their home in Kirkney on Wednesday morning but was too late to save five other victims.

Among the five bodies recovered from the house was a six-year-old boy.

"An axe is what I used to open the burglar bars of the main bedroom,” said neighbour Nkone Motaung.

“I managed to take out the small child and went back again to take out the mother - she was also inside. I managed to open the burglar bars more so that we can lift her up from inside and take her out. I went back for the third time, but I was unsuccessful, I didn't manage to rescue five of the deceased.”

Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque (scroll up to listen).

This neighbour got a call from the owner of the house, frantically asking him to come home… When he got there… the roof collapsed already… He heard family members yelling for help…

Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News

He rescued, first of all, the three-year-old boy, then afterwards the mother… It was too late for him to rescue the five others…

Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News

We don’t know the cause… There was loadshedding… Investigations will continue…

Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News

The woman is fine… The three-year-old boy was treated for smoke inhalation. They were both admitted to hospital for shock… Family members are travelling to the scene to support them…

Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News



10 November 2021 12:49 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Fire
Pretoria West
Mandy Wiener
Eyewitness News
Mia Lindeque
The Midday Report
Kirkney fire
Kirkney
Nkone Motaung

More from Local

Two suspected hitmen in Babita Deokaran case wanted for 2019 cop killing: News24

10 November 2021 3:10 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to News24 reporter Jeff Wicks about the Babita Deokaran murder investigation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Expert tips to avoid Black Friday becoming a dark day for your finances

10 November 2021 2:01 PM

Africa Melane speaks to Debt Rescue's Anneline van der Poel about avoiding the perils of Black Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

"I'm overwhelmed with joy": CT woman bags a million bucks during on-air giveaway

10 November 2021 1:22 PM

Noleen Marais from Kraaifontein is one million rands richer after winning LottoStar’s "Your Month of Millions" giveaway on Kfm 94.5.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'One person won't make a change' - No boycott of Miss Universe says Miss SA CEO

10 November 2021 12:40 PM

Clement Manyathela is joined by Miss South Africa CEO Stephanie Weil to talk about the controversy surrounding Miss Universe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Winde: WC officials monitoring Covid-19 infections ahead of surge in visitors

10 November 2021 12:33 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Alan Winde for his weekly Covid-19 and vaccination update.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

This TikTok hand gesture allowed missing teen to signal for help

10 November 2021 12:00 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines across the globe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Outsider Art: Delving into the dreamworld of Helen Martins' Owl House

10 November 2021 11:52 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Fulvio De Stefanis, chairperson of the Owl House Foundation in the Eastern Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How about special rates for locals? It's up to each business, says Fedhasa chair

10 November 2021 10:44 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fedhasa Western Cape chair Jeremy Clayton about pricing in the hospitality sector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town e-hailing drivers set to protest on Thursday

10 November 2021 9:08 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Cape Town e-hailing Drivers Association chairman about the protest drivers are planning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Professional negotiator is crucial in kidnap case such as Moti brothers'

10 November 2021 7:34 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to forensic psychologist and hostage negotiator Dr Gerard Labuschagne about cases such as this one.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

"I'm overwhelmed with joy": CT woman bags a million bucks during on-air giveaway

Local

Two suspected hitmen in Babita Deokaran case wanted for 2019 cop killing: News24

Local

'10 million people go hungry – the budget must respond!'

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

Disgruntled e-hailing drivers seek govt's intervention in dispute with employers

10 November 2021 2:55 PM

WATCH LIVE: Eskom gives update as load shedding continues across SA

10 November 2021 2:43 PM

ANC NW hopes to have Wendy Nelson back after being cleared of fraud charges

10 November 2021 2:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA