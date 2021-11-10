Man rescues mother and child from burning house – 5 people dead
-
Five people died when a home in Pretoria burned down
-
A neighbour managed to save a mother and a child
-
The cause of the blaze is under investigation
A Pretoria West man risked his life to save a mother and her child from the flames that engulfed their home in Kirkney on Wednesday morning but was too late to save five other victims.
Among the five bodies recovered from the house was a six-year-old boy.
"An axe is what I used to open the burglar bars of the main bedroom,” said neighbour Nkone Motaung.
“I managed to take out the small child and went back again to take out the mother - she was also inside. I managed to open the burglar bars more so that we can lift her up from inside and take her out. I went back for the third time, but I was unsuccessful, I didn't manage to rescue five of the deceased.”
Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque (scroll up to listen).
#PTAfire A Pretoria West man has described how he risked his life to save a mother and her child from the flames that engulfed their home in Kirkney, but was too late to save 5 other victims. BK pic.twitter.com/FbvXdGqn3c— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 10, 2021
This neighbour got a call from the owner of the house, frantically asking him to come home… When he got there… the roof collapsed already… He heard family members yelling for help…Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News
He rescued, first of all, the three-year-old boy, then afterwards the mother… It was too late for him to rescue the five others…Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News
We don’t know the cause… There was loadshedding… Investigations will continue…Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News
The woman is fine… The three-year-old boy was treated for smoke inhalation. They were both admitted to hospital for shock… Family members are travelling to the scene to support them…Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News
Source : Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News
