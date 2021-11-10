Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:40
What will the fourth wave of the pandemic look like?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jonny Myers - Former Emeritus Professor at School of Public Health and Family Medicine, University of Cape Town
Today at 16:05
Extreme fuel price hikes demand big changes to the industry
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 16:20
The Khayelitsha Small Business Event Entrepreneurs’ Organisations (EO )
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Luvuyo Rani
Today at 16:57
Stellenbosch-Tygerberg team first in SA to perform revolutionary prostate procedure
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Andre Van Der Merwe
Today at 17:05
The Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS)
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mike Schussler - Chief Economist at Economists.Co.Za
Today at 17:20
The Coalition Government Process - Rivals and not enemies
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Harlan Cloete - Lecturer at the School of Public Leadership at Stellenbosch University
Politics

Helen Zille: DA decentralised coalition talks, 'not in same place with everyone'

10 November 2021 1:35 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Democratic Alliance
Helen Zille
DA coalitions
Coalitions
2021 Local Government Election

DA federal council chair Helen Zille talks to Mandy Wiener about the Democratic Alliance's position regarding coalitions.
  • DA's Helen Zille says the party is in negotiations with a number of parties in various regions of the country
  • Zille says in some instances the coalition agreement s are all but signed and sealed whereas in others they are still quite far apart but it is too soon to provide any specific details of partnerships
FILE: DA Federal Council chairperson Helen Zille. Picture: EWN.

Political parties have less than two weeks left to form coalitions in the 66 hung councils following the 2021 local government elections.

RELATED: Opinion - South Africa has an alternative to coalitions for local government

RELATED: ActionSA updates South Africa on coalitions, but no decisions so far

DA federal council chair Helen Zille tweeted on Tuesday: Coalition negotiations are progressing smoothly with at least 8 parties and community movements around the country. The process is detailed and painstaking towards signing formal coalition agreements in the near future. Thanks to all for constructive discussions.

On Wednesday Zille spoke to Mandy Wiener about the Democratic Alliance's position regarding coalitions.

With reports that the DA is in coalition negotiations with at least 8 parties and community movements around the country, how are things going, asks Mandy?

We aren't in the same place with everyone. We have decentralised a lot of the coalition talks.

Helen Zille, Chair - DA Federal Council

Zille says there are different coalitions in the various regions of the country such as the West Coast, the Northern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape, and potentially in Gauteng as well.

One has to hold all those threads together simultanously.

Helen Zille, Chair - DA Federal Council

How close to a conclusion are the various coalition negotiations?

With some, we are very close to agreement. I can say that the agreement is all but done and signed and sealed. And in others, we are a bit further away.

Helen Zille, Chair - DA Federal Council

The DA isn't going to go into government at any cost. We prefer to be a good opposition than to be in an unstable and floaty coalition.

Helen Zille, Chair - DA Federal Council

Zille says it is too premature to provide any specific details of coalition partners at this stage.

Part of getting coalitions done properly is not to say too much publically.

Helen Zille, Chair - DA Federal Council

Things are very far advanced but not finalised yet.

Helen Zille, Chair - DA Federal Council

She explains her role is too hold all the threads together and work out where coalitions align with the DA's principles and where it is better for the party to play a role as the opposition.




