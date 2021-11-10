Helen Zille: DA decentralised coalition talks, 'not in same place with everyone'
- DA's Helen Zille says the party is in negotiations with a number of parties in various regions of the country
- Zille says in some instances the coalition agreement s are all but signed and sealed whereas in others they are still quite far apart but it is too soon to provide any specific details of partnerships
Political parties have less than two weeks left to form coalitions in the 66 hung councils following the 2021 local government elections.
RELATED: Opinion - South Africa has an alternative to coalitions for local government
RELATED: ActionSA updates South Africa on coalitions, but no decisions so far
DA federal council chair Helen Zille tweeted on Tuesday: Coalition negotiations are progressing smoothly with at least 8 parties and community movements around the country. The process is detailed and painstaking towards signing formal coalition agreements in the near future. Thanks to all for constructive discussions.
On Wednesday Zille spoke to Mandy Wiener about the Democratic Alliance's position regarding coalitions.
With reports that the DA is in coalition negotiations with at least 8 parties and community movements around the country, how are things going, asks Mandy?
We aren't in the same place with everyone. We have decentralised a lot of the coalition talks.Helen Zille, Chair - DA Federal Council
Zille says there are different coalitions in the various regions of the country such as the West Coast, the Northern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape, and potentially in Gauteng as well.
One has to hold all those threads together simultanously.Helen Zille, Chair - DA Federal Council
How close to a conclusion are the various coalition negotiations?
With some, we are very close to agreement. I can say that the agreement is all but done and signed and sealed. And in others, we are a bit further away.Helen Zille, Chair - DA Federal Council
The DA isn't going to go into government at any cost. We prefer to be a good opposition than to be in an unstable and floaty coalition.Helen Zille, Chair - DA Federal Council
Zille says it is too premature to provide any specific details of coalition partners at this stage.
Part of getting coalitions done properly is not to say too much publically.Helen Zille, Chair - DA Federal Council
Things are very far advanced but not finalised yet.Helen Zille, Chair - DA Federal Council
She explains her role is too hold all the threads together and work out where coalitions align with the DA's principles and where it is better for the party to play a role as the opposition.
Coalition negotiations are progressing smoothly with at least 8 parties and community movements around the country. The process is detailed and painstaking towards signing formal coalition agreements in the near future. Thanks to all for constructive discussions.— Helen Zille (@helenzille) November 9, 2021
More from Politics
Cape Town e-hailing drivers set to protest on Thursday
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Cape Town e-hailing Drivers Association chairman about the protest drivers are planning.Read More
[OPINION] South Africa has an alternative to coalitions for local government
Coalitions are entirely unnecessary argues partner at Webber Wentzel Michael Evans speaking to Pippa Hudson on Tuesday.Read More
Political parties have until 16 November to remove election posters - City of CT
The clock is ticking for political parties to take down their election posters on streetlamps across the city.Read More
[VIDEO] ActionSA updates South Africa on coalitions, but no decisions so far
ActionSA says it has had conversations with other parties and has met briefly with the DA but no decisions have yet been made.Read More
Isipingo CPF member: 'Fight not with DA governing, but with IEC non-compliance'
Aidan David is on the Isipingo Community Policing Forum and speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the latest events in the area.Read More
Athol Williams: Corporate SA and govt actively leaving whistleblowers exposed
State capture whistleblower and author Athol Williams says there is no will to provide support and protection to whistleblowers in SA.Read More
'My government offers me no protection' - Whistleblower Athol Williams flees SA
Author and state capture whistleblower Athol Williams issued a statement on Sunday afternoon confirming that he is no longer in the country.Read More
Cape Independence Party wins seat in Cape Town Metro for the first time
Lester Kiewit speaks to the Cape Independence Party, founder Jack Miller Party.Read More
'Who you gonna call?' DA councillor behind unusual campaign videos retains ward
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA ward councillor Angus McKenzie about retaining his support in Bonteheuwel.Read More