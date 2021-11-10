Helen Zille: DA decentralised coalition talks, 'not in same place with everyone'





DA's Helen Zille says the party is in negotiations with a number of parties in various regions of the country

Zille says in some instances the coalition agreement s are all but signed and sealed whereas in others they are still quite far apart but it is too soon to provide any specific details of partnerships

Political parties have less than two weeks left to form coalitions in the 66 hung councils following the 2021 local government elections.

DA federal council chair Helen Zille tweeted on Tuesday: Coalition negotiations are progressing smoothly with at least 8 parties and community movements around the country. The process is detailed and painstaking towards signing formal coalition agreements in the near future. Thanks to all for constructive discussions.

On Wednesday Zille spoke to Mandy Wiener about the Democratic Alliance's position regarding coalitions.

With reports that the DA is in coalition negotiations with at least 8 parties and community movements around the country, how are things going, asks Mandy?

We aren't in the same place with everyone. We have decentralised a lot of the coalition talks. Helen Zille, Chair - DA Federal Council

Zille says there are different coalitions in the various regions of the country such as the West Coast, the Northern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape, and potentially in Gauteng as well.

One has to hold all those threads together simultanously. Helen Zille, Chair - DA Federal Council

How close to a conclusion are the various coalition negotiations?

With some, we are very close to agreement. I can say that the agreement is all but done and signed and sealed. And in others, we are a bit further away. Helen Zille, Chair - DA Federal Council

The DA isn't going to go into government at any cost. We prefer to be a good opposition than to be in an unstable and floaty coalition. Helen Zille, Chair - DA Federal Council

Zille says it is too premature to provide any specific details of coalition partners at this stage.

Part of getting coalitions done properly is not to say too much publically. Helen Zille, Chair - DA Federal Council

Things are very far advanced but not finalised yet. Helen Zille, Chair - DA Federal Council

She explains her role is too hold all the threads together and work out where coalitions align with the DA's principles and where it is better for the party to play a role as the opposition.

