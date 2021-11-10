'10 million people go hungry – the budget must respond!'
The “mini-budget” must address the worsening socio-economic conditions in the country
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has more wiggle room than previously anticipated, thanks to a commodities boom and increased tax collections
The government must invest more in infrastructure and increase the budget for the Expanded Public Works Programme
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will present his first Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on Thursday.
Godongwana has a bit more in the kitty to play with than anticipated at the start of the year, owing to a commodity price boom and higher than expected corporate tax collections.
Most pundits do not expect Godongwana to introduce any new taxes.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Duma Gqubule, Economist and Founding Director at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation (scroll up to listen).
We’re an unviable society. The worst post-apartheid crisis, the unemployment rate at 75% for youths, 48.7% for Black Africans, 53% for Black African females, 53% in the Eastern Cape, 50.3% in the Northern Cape, 49.9% in Limpopo…Duma Gqubule, Economist - Centre for Economic Development and Transformation
10 million people… went hungry during April and May. The budget has to respond to that… The finance minister has more fiscal space… after the rebasing of GDP… We’ve had a commodity boom, and a tax overrun of R150 billion…Duma Gqubule, Economist - Centre for Economic Development and Transformation
The government is talking about introducing a bizarre family grant…Duma Gqubule, Economist - Centre for Economic Development and Transformation
We should increase the budget for the Expanded Public Works Programme. We have to invest more in infrastructure…Duma Gqubule, Economist - Centre for Economic Development and Transformation
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
