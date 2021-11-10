Two suspected hitmen in Babita Deokaran case wanted for 2019 cop killing: News24





Two suspects in the Babita Deokaran case are wanted in connection with another murder

News24 reporter Jeff Wicks says the men had previously denied having arrest warrants for other cases

The six men accused of the murder of Gauteng Health Department official, Babita Deokaran, appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on 30 August 2021. The charges against a seventh suspect were provisionally withdrawn. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Two of the six alleged hitmen accused of assassinating whistleblower Babita Deokaran are reportedly wanted by police for the 2019 murder of a police officer.

According to News24, Phakamani Hadebe and Siphakanyiswa Dladla had managed to evade police until they were arrested in connection with Deokaran's assasination.

It has emerged that the pair are suspects in the murder of policeman Nkosinathi Khumalo in May 2019.

Khumalo was shot dead and his car was hijacked by gunmen, reports News24 investigative journalist Jeff Wicks.

Wicks says investigators in both cases need to communicate with each other about the findings of their investigations.

"There is a possibility that these two, even if they get bail in the Babita Deokaran matter, will be rearrested and taken to KZN", he tells CapeTalk.

It was revealed in their bail applications that Siphakanyiswa Dladla and Phakamani Hadebe had warrants for their arrests, although they claim not to have any knowledge of this. Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist - News24

We've managed to establish that these warrants pertain to a case from Escourt in which a policeman was shot and killed in a hijacking. Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist - News24