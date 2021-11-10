Two suspected hitmen in Babita Deokaran case wanted for 2019 cop killing: News24
- Two suspects in the Babita Deokaran case are wanted in connection with another murder
- News24 reporter Jeff Wicks says the men had previously denied having arrest warrants for other cases
Two of the six alleged hitmen accused of assassinating whistleblower Babita Deokaran are reportedly wanted by police for the 2019 murder of a police officer.
According to News24, Phakamani Hadebe and Siphakanyiswa Dladla had managed to evade police until they were arrested in connection with Deokaran's assasination.
It has emerged that the pair are suspects in the murder of policeman Nkosinathi Khumalo in May 2019.
Khumalo was shot dead and his car was hijacked by gunmen, reports News24 investigative journalist Jeff Wicks.
RELATED: Babita Deokaran hitmen were paid around R2 million – Sunday Times
Wicks says investigators in both cases need to communicate with each other about the findings of their investigations.
"There is a possibility that these two, even if they get bail in the Babita Deokaran matter, will be rearrested and taken to KZN", he tells CapeTalk.
RELATED: Babita Deokaran’s alleged killer withdraws confession implicating Zweli Mkhize
It was revealed in their bail applications that Siphakanyiswa Dladla and Phakamani Hadebe had warrants for their arrests, although they claim not to have any knowledge of this.Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist - News24
We've managed to establish that these warrants pertain to a case from Escourt in which a policeman was shot and killed in a hijacking.Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist - News24
And it's pertinent because it speaks to their credibility as men who claim to be innocent and I think it's going to be key going forward as the State proceeds towards the trial of these men.Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist - News24
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Expert tips to avoid Black Friday becoming a dark day for your finances
Africa Melane speaks to Debt Rescue's Anneline van der Poel about avoiding the perils of Black Friday.Read More
"I'm overwhelmed with joy": CT woman bags a million bucks during on-air giveaway
Noleen Marais from Kraaifontein is one million rands richer after winning LottoStar’s "Your Month of Millions" giveaway on Kfm 94.5.Read More
Man rescues mother and child from burning house – 5 people dead
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.Read More
'One person won't make a change' - No boycott of Miss Universe says Miss SA CEO
Clement Manyathela is joined by Miss South Africa CEO Stephanie Weil to talk about the controversy surrounding Miss Universe.Read More
Winde: WC officials monitoring Covid-19 infections ahead of surge in visitors
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Alan Winde for his weekly Covid-19 and vaccination update.Read More
This TikTok hand gesture allowed missing teen to signal for help
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines across the globe.Read More
Outsider Art: Delving into the dreamworld of Helen Martins' Owl House
Lester Kiewit speaks to Fulvio De Stefanis, chairperson of the Owl House Foundation in the Eastern Cape.Read More
How about special rates for locals? It's up to each business, says Fedhasa chair
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fedhasa Western Cape chair Jeremy Clayton about pricing in the hospitality sector.Read More
Cape Town e-hailing drivers set to protest on Thursday
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Cape Town e-hailing Drivers Association chairman about the protest drivers are planning.Read More