African ingenuity knows no bounds – and the COP26 climate finance deal proves it

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:30
Nedbank’s Community Involvement Programmes
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Pedro Rhode - Regional Manager at Nedbank
Today at 13:07
On the couch - WCED explains school budget processes
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Deon Louw
Today at 14:50
Music with Nkosazana
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nkosazana - Music
Today at 15:35
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
Pandemic waste in the ocean
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Peter Ryan
Today at 16:05
Moti brothers returned home safely after kidnapping ordeal
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cape Town e-hailing protest - Uber and Bolt promise to engage partner drivers Western Cape Provincial Minister of Transport Daylin Mitchel's spokesperson Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka speaks to Africa Melane. 11 November 2021 8:48 AM
Moti brothers are home safe and sound after being kidnaped three weeks ago SAPS Brigadier Vish Naidoo and Anti-Crime activist Yusuf Abramjee speak to Refilwe Moloto about the news. 11 November 2021 7:33 AM
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages' Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'. 10 November 2021 9:01 PM
View all Local
Viral video: SA medical students beaten up by cops in Cuba - Dirco responds Department of International Relations and Cooperation Clayson Monyela speaks to Refilwe Moloto. 11 November 2021 7:55 AM
COP26 emissions pledge: Some of world's biggest car makers join, others refuse Toyota and Volkswagen are among the brands not coming on board. The Money Show interviews motoring journalist Alex Parker. 10 November 2021 6:56 PM
Helen Zille: DA decentralised coalition talks, 'not in same place with everyone' DA federal council chair Helen Zille talks to Mandy Wiener about the Democratic Alliance's position regarding coalitions. 10 November 2021 1:35 PM
View all Politics
Marie Antoinette’s bracelets sell for R123 million Zain Johnson interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 11 November 2021 10:39 AM
Do the right thing for a long time, and we solve this problem – energy expert Refilwe Moloto interviews energy expert Chris Yelland about the latest developments at Eskom. 11 November 2021 9:18 AM
African ingenuity knows no bounds – and the COP26 climate finance deal proves it What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
View all Business
We need to rethink how SA's fuel price is calculated - Automobile Association Presenter Mike Wills chats to Automobile Association spokesperson Layton Beard about fuel levies. 11 November 2021 10:38 AM
Outsider Art: Delving into the dreamworld of Helen Martins' Owl House Lester Kiewit speaks to Fulvio De Stefanis, chairperson of the Owl House Foundation in the Eastern Cape. 10 November 2021 11:52 AM
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad. 9 November 2021 8:44 PM
View all Lifestyle
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
View all Sport
CT's Theatre on the Bay stages exclusive musical revue as part of global event CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to musical theatre director Duane Alexander about the 'All Together Now' global event. 8 November 2021 4:23 PM
'Young men should go to therapy' - Musician Majozi opens up about mental health Sara-Jayne sits down with award-winning South African musician Majozi on Weekend Breakfast. 8 November 2021 1:10 PM
Renowned actor Clint Brink takes to CapeTalk to share his 80s and 90s playlist Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 4 November 2021 11:22 AM
View all Entertainment
Marie Antoinette’s bracelets sell for R123 million Zain Johnson interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 11 November 2021 10:39 AM
African ingenuity knows no bounds – and the COP26 climate finance deal proves it What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
Viral video: SA medical students beaten up by cops in Cuba - Dirco responds Department of International Relations and Cooperation Clayson Monyela speaks to Refilwe Moloto. 11 November 2021 7:55 AM
View all World
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth? Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery. 8 November 2021 6:03 PM
Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma? As Africa’s population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy? 8 November 2021 5:30 PM
Jeff Bezos promises R30 billion towards saving Africa’s soil Africa Melane interviews Dr Phokele Maponya of the Agriculture Research Council. 4 November 2021 11:40 AM
View all Africa
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages' Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'. 10 November 2021 9:01 PM
'10 million people go hungry – the budget must respond!' Mandy Wiener interviews Duma Gqubule, Economist and Founding Director at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation. 10 November 2021 1:37 PM
[Medium Term Budget] We expect no new taxes – Old Mutual Lester Kiewit interviews Old Mutual Group Head of Tax Nazrien Kader. 10 November 2021 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Business
fiber_manual_record
Africa

African ingenuity knows no bounds – and the COP26 climate finance deal proves it

* 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
by Zaakirah Rossier
Tags:
Climate change
Standard Bank
ESG
COP26
Sponsored Content
ESG investing

What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing?

Standard Bank presents Investing in the Future: Acting Now and Acting Well - a podcast series dedicated to unpacking the current state of ESG in South Africa. 702’s Arabile Gumede hosts expert guests to discuss the shifts needed to make a fundamental change that can achieve a resilient and regenerative economy.

In this episode, Nicole Martens, Development Economist and Director at Martens Impact Advisory details what the green finance deals at the Climate Change Conference could mean for Africa and the small and medium enterprises operating in the green economy.

Click below to listen to the conversation while you read:

Research conducted by The World Bank found that small to medium enterprises represent about 90% of businesses and more than 50% of employment worldwide and, as much as 40% of the GDP in emerging economies. How crucial is SMEs access to finance in Africa's green growth?

There's been a lot of research that's been done into SMEs as the growth powerhouse for emerging markets and particularly across Africa. From my perspective, I am in no way an SME expert but I focus on sustainable and green growth and the role of SMEs in that specific sector is so crucial.

Nicole Martens, Development Economist and Director at Martens Impact Advisory

A lot of the solutions that we need are at a micro-scale, a lot of the technology and the approaches we need to be testing are really innovative, out-of-the-box kinds of things that are not going to come from... mega-projects and big listed companies, they're going to come from social entrepreneurs trying to solve problems in their communities.

Nicole Martens, Development Economist and Director at Martens Impact Advisory

We can't understate the importance of the sector for growth and for sustainable and green growth going forward.

For this reason, funding initiatives like the Green Outcomes Fund, which supports and incentivises local fund managers to increase capital allocation to target high potential and fast-growing SMEs working toward sustainable solutions are so important, says Martens.

As the 26th session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) reaches a conclusion in Glasgow, Nicole Martens is excited about the enormous sustainable opportunities and growth that SMEs operating in South Africa's green economy are about to witness in the next five years.

In terms of South Africa's role in the global initiative to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, Gumede asks Martens if we could be getting too excited about this target.

The biggest risk with something like the net-zero by 2050 target is that it seems so far away, that it's very tempting not to start anything yet. A net-zero target by 2050 means absolutely nothing in the absence of a plan that starts today and you do have to start plugging in some of those holes because... it's cumulative.

Nicole Martens, Development Economist and Director at Martens Impact Advisory

She believes that South Africa needs strategies that are appropriately ambitious but also pragmatic and, cautions against over-excitement about the target in absence of the plan. The plan is far more important and can change and, as it's implemented, it might change the target.

The target is progress and progress is good... but we do need to focus more on the plan and that plan involves things that we need to do, right now.

Nicole Martens, Development Economist and Director at Martens Impact Advisory

African ingenuity knows no bounds – and according to Martens, there is reason to be optimistic following President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent announcement about South Africa's climate finance deal worth R131 billion that is set to help the country transition from coal to renewable energy.

This signifies that world leaders like the United States of America, the United Kingdom, France and Germany are recognising the opportunities that exist in emerging markets in Africa and, in the sector of climate and transition finance.

With this particular deal, the idea is that Eskom and the effective functioning of the energy system for the country underpin economic growth and stability... So, we absolutely need to fix this.

Nicole Martens, Development Economist and Director at Martens Impact Advisory

Whilst we await the details around this transition deal, Martens states that the hope is that the funds that South Africa has secured should go a long way in de-risking the transformation of Eskom and crowding in other finance.

It can't just be some of us moving towards this future, we have to be all in. For more information, visit Standard Bank Corporate and Investment Banking.


This article first appeared on 702 : African ingenuity knows no bounds – and the COP26 climate finance deal proves it




* 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
by Zaakirah Rossier
Tags:
Climate change
Standard Bank
ESG
COP26
Sponsored Content
ESG investing

More from Podcast series: Investing in our future. Acting now and acting well.

Companies are being more transparent with how they add value, and here’s why

8 November 2021 4:16 AM

ESG is changing the way corporations interact with the community and environment around them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all

4 November 2021 7:20 AM

The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why South African businesses are shifting towards sustainability

1 November 2021 11:12 PM

The world wants to be sustainable - urgent action and improvement in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria could make this a reality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Podcast series: Investing in our future. Acting now and acting well.

Companies are being more transparent with how they add value, and here’s why

8 November 2021 4:16 AM

ESG is changing the way corporations interact with the community and environment around them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why South African businesses are shifting towards sustainability

1 November 2021 11:12 PM

The world wants to be sustainable - urgent action and improvement in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria could make this a reality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Moti brothers are home safe and sound after being kidnaped three weeks ago

Local

Viral video: SA medical students beaten up by cops in Cuba - Dirco responds

World Politics

Do the right thing for a long time, and we solve this problem – energy expert

Business

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Eskom briefing on state of the power grid

11 November 2021 9:55 AM

Parents of kidnapped Moti brothers overjoyed by their safe return

11 November 2021 9:46 AM

Economist not expecting crucial answers to policy questions in MTBPS

11 November 2021 9:21 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA