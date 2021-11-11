Are food delivery apps enabling underage drinking? Wendy Knowler investigates
- Have food delivery apps like Uber Eats and MrD become a gateway for underage drinking?
- Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler tackles your consumer queries every Wednesday afternoon during #ConsumerTalk on CapeTalk
The advent of online shopping and food delivery services has been a very welcome phenomenon for consumers in recent years.
From a convenience point of view, being able to order takeaways, groceries and even alcohol has been a game-changer for those with busy lives.
But some parents say they're concerned not enough is being done by food delivery apps to prevent the illegal purchase of alcohol by teens who're underage.
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler has carried out extensive research on the matter and shared her findings on Consumer Talk on Lunch with Pippa Hudson.
From the grocery retailers to Makro and Norman Goodefellows, all assured us that they have checks in place to prevent this, but it’s clear that some go further than others…Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
The Liquor Licensing Act makes it an offence for any person under the age of 18 to buy or attempt to buy intoxicating liquor
Checkers 60 Sixty
Checkers says of its 60 Sixty app that when buying and taking delivery of liquor products through the Checkers Sixty60 app, the process is treated the same as transacting via a cashier in-store.
The driver requests formal identification of anyone considered to be younger than 18 – just as a cashier would do.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Woolworths
While there are currently no regulations in South African law regarding the delivery of alcohol to a customer’s residence.
Woolworths says it does take this responsibility very seriously and has implemented a number of measures to ensure responsible drinking.
Dash drivers are briefed to ask for ID.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Pick n Pay
Pick n Pay says that similar to bottle stores, their delivery drivers are instructed to check ID for any customer that appears under the age of 21.
The drivers are trained on this process during their induction and customers have to be 18 or older to register for online delivery and must have their own bank account to link to their profileWendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
