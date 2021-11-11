Streaming issues? Report here
The Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS)
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib
In memory of FW De Klerk
Mac Maharaj
Basic Education Dept to meet with Eskom over loadshedding during exams
'President Ramaphosa to issue statement regarding state funeral for FW de Klerk'
[BREAKING NEWS] FW de Klerk has died
[WATCH] Minister Enoch Godongwana delivers 'mini-budget' speech
Loadshedding: Stage 2 from Thursday noon, will lift on Friday - André de Ruyter
Cape Town e-hailing protest - Uber and Bolt promise to engage partner drivers
Polystyrene bricks: 'Genius invention – 2 hours for fire to get through'
Do the right thing for a long time, and we solve this problem – energy expert
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages'
Are food delivery apps enabling underage drinking? Wendy Knowler investigates
We need to rethink how SA's fuel price is calculated - Automobile Association
COP26 emissions pledge: Some of world's biggest car makers join, others refuse
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa's most awarded skateboarder
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair
'Reyka' star Kim Engelbrecht on CapeTalk spinning 80s and 90s hits this Sunday
CT's Theatre on the Bay stages exclusive musical revue as part of global event
'Young men should go to therapy' - Musician Majozi opens up about mental health
Presidents are not kings, and Donald Trump is not president - US judge
Marie Antoinette's bracelets sell for R123 million
African ingenuity knows no bounds – and the COP26 climate finance deal proves it
African ingenuity knows no bounds – and the COP26 climate finance deal proves it
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth?
Is green energy the solution to Africa's energy dilemma?
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages'
'10 million people go hungry – the budget must respond!'
[Medium Term Budget] We expect no new taxes – Old Mutual
Are food delivery apps enabling underage drinking? Wendy Knowler investigates

11 November 2021 2:29 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
underage drinking

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler tackles your consumer questions every Wednesday on Lunch with Pippa Hudson

- Have food delivery apps like Uber Eats and MrD become a gateway for underage drinking?

- Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler tackles your consumer queries every Wednesday afternoon during #ConsumerTalk on CapeTalk

© pressmaster/123rf.com

The advent of online shopping and food delivery services has been a very welcome phenomenon for consumers in recent years.

From a convenience point of view, being able to order takeaways, groceries and even alcohol has been a game-changer for those with busy lives.

But some parents say they're concerned not enough is being done by food delivery apps to prevent the illegal purchase of alcohol by teens who're underage.

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler has carried out extensive research on the matter and shared her findings on Consumer Talk on Lunch with Pippa Hudson.

From the grocery retailers to Makro and Norman Goodefellows, all assured us that they have checks in place to prevent this, but it’s clear that some go further than others…

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

The Liquor Licensing Act makes it an offence for any person under the age of 18 to buy or attempt to buy intoxicating liquor

Checkers 60 Sixty

Checkers says of its 60 Sixty app that when buying and taking delivery of liquor products through the Checkers Sixty60 app, the process is treated the same as transacting via a cashier in-store.

The driver requests formal identification of anyone considered to be younger than 18 – just as a cashier would do.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Woolworths

While there are currently no regulations in South African law regarding the delivery of alcohol to a customer’s residence.

Woolworths says it does take this responsibility very seriously and has implemented a number of measures to ensure responsible drinking.

Dash drivers are briefed to ask for ID.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Pick n Pay

Pick n Pay says that similar to bottle stores, their delivery drivers are instructed to check ID for any customer that appears under the age of 21.

The drivers are trained on this process during their induction and customers have to be 18 or older to register for online delivery and must have their own bank account to link to their profile

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

RELATED: Are your kids using delivery apps to order booze?

RELATED: Man's valubles stolen from gym locker, Virgin Active says 'we're not liable'




