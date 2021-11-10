Used car price inflation more than doubles year-on-year
New car price inflation slowed to 3.8% in the third quarter of 2021 (from 7.6% in Q3/2020), according to TransUnion’s Q3 2021 SA Vehicle Pricing Index.
Used car price inflation rose to 5.9% (from 2.3%).
Vehicle exports from South Africa increased by 23% year-on-year.
Consumers are increasingly opting for used cars, says TransUnion.
Pippa Hudson interviewed Kriben Reddy, Head of Auto at TransUnion (scroll up to listen).
We collect data from sources across the industry… New vehicles… it’s a significant drop… On used vehicles, we’re seeing exactly the opposite happening…Kriben Reddy, Head of Auto - TransUnion
If you’re looking to trade in… you would be able to negotiate a harder price… Dealers are looking for good quality used stock, which is in short supply.Kriben Reddy, Head of Auto - TransUnion
For every 2.4 used vehicles financed in the country, we’re financing one new vehicle…Kriben Reddy, Head of Auto - TransUnion
