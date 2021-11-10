Used car price inflation more than doubles year-on-year





New car price inflation slowed to 3.8% in the third quarter of 2021 (from 7.6% in Q3/2020), according to TransUnion’s Q3 2021 SA Vehicle Pricing Index.

Used car price inflation rose to 5.9% (from 2.3%).

Vehicle exports from South Africa increased by 23% year-on-year.

Consumers are increasingly opting for used cars, says TransUnion.

Pippa Hudson interviewed Kriben Reddy, Head of Auto at TransUnion.

We collect data from sources across the industry… New vehicles… it’s a significant drop… On used vehicles, we’re seeing exactly the opposite happening… Kriben Reddy, Head of Auto - TransUnion

If you’re looking to trade in… you would be able to negotiate a harder price… Dealers are looking for good quality used stock, which is in short supply. Kriben Reddy, Head of Auto - TransUnion