Vodacom announces R41-billion acquisition in Egypt and fibre deal in SA
Vodacom announced two major deals on Wednesday.
The Group is paying R41 billion to acquire the majority stake (55%) in Vodafone Egypt, the country's biggest mobile network operator.
In South Africa, it is making a big move into the fibre market.
An agreement to acquire a strategic stake in Community Investment Ventures Holdings (CIVH) will see Vodacom link up with Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Shameel Joosub, Group CEO of Vodacom.
Joosub says the Vodafon Egypt deal diversifies revenue and also Vodacom's dependency on South Africa, bringing it down to below 50%.
It's a really good opportunity for us. When Vodafone in the UK said they were looking to sell Vodafone Egypt I think they were first looking at a deal with a different player... When things stalled during Covid we swooped in and basically convinced them to sell it to us...Shameel Joosub, Group CEO - Vodacom
It's a really good asset and changes the growth profile of the company [Vodacom] going forward... It benefits Vodafone too, but it benefits of course the broader Vodacom shareholder baseShameel Joosub, Group CEO - Vodacom
Regarding the Group's fibre-focused deal in South Africa, Joosub says it's a question of combining assets.
I think Vumatel is a prize asset in this space... One of the highlights for us is that through Vuma Reach they can basically go into into townships and secondary towns... Remember there are only about 2.5 million homes passed today with fibre and there are 18 million homes in South Africa...Shameel Joosub, Group CEO - Vodacom
For more on Vodacom's plans, listen to the audio below:
