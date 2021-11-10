Vodacom announces R41-billion acquisition in Egypt and fibre deal in SA

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Fourth wave won't be as massive as third' - 5 predictions from Prof Jonny Myers Presenter Mike Wills chats to public health expert and UCT professor Jonny Myers about the fourth wave of Covid-19 infections. 10 November 2021 5:40 PM
Two suspected hitmen in Babita Deokaran case wanted for 2019 cop killing: News24 Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to News24 reporter Jeff Wicks about the Babita Deokaran murder investigation. 10 November 2021 3:10 PM
Expert tips to avoid Black Friday becoming a dark day for your finances Africa Melane speaks to Debt Rescue's Anneline van der Poel about avoiding the perils of Black Friday. 10 November 2021 2:01 PM
View all Local
Some of the world's biggest car makers refuse to join COP26 emissions agreement Toyota and Volkswagen are among the brands not coming on board. The Money Show interviews motoring journalist Alex Parker. 10 November 2021 6:56 PM
Helen Zille: DA decentralised coalition talks, 'not in same place with everyone' DA federal council chair Helen Zille talks to Mandy Wiener about the Democratic Alliance's position regarding coalitions. 10 November 2021 1:35 PM
Cape Town e-hailing drivers set to protest on Thursday Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Cape Town e-hailing Drivers Association chairman about the protest drivers are planning. 10 November 2021 9:08 AM
View all Politics
Vodacom announces R41-billion acquisition in Egypt and fibre deal in SA The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Shameel Joosub, Group CEO of Vodacom. 10 November 2021 7:43 PM
A Just Transition away from coal - what does it mean? South Africa is at COP26 to discuss how to avoid a climate disaster, this is the plan. 10 November 2021 7:15 PM
Used car price inflation more than doubles year-on-year Pippa Hudson interviews Kriben Reddy, Head of Auto at TransUnion. 10 November 2021 2:37 PM
View all Business
Outsider Art: Delving into the dreamworld of Helen Martins' Owl House Lester Kiewit speaks to Fulvio De Stefanis, chairperson of the Owl House Foundation in the Eastern Cape. 10 November 2021 11:52 AM
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad. 9 November 2021 8:44 PM
'On your paws, get ready and snooze!' TEARS 2021 Sleepathon is nearly here! Marketing Manager at Tears Animal Rescue Wendy Scheepers chats to Pippa Hudson about the Sleepathon on 13, 20, or 27 November. 9 November 2021 3:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
View all Sport
CT's Theatre on the Bay stages exclusive musical revue as part of global event CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to musical theatre director Duane Alexander about the 'All Together Now' global event. 8 November 2021 4:23 PM
'Young men should go to therapy' - Musician Majozi opens up about mental health Sara-Jayne sits down with award-winning South African musician Majozi on Weekend Breakfast. 8 November 2021 1:10 PM
Renowned actor Clint Brink takes to CapeTalk to share his 80s and 90s playlist Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 4 November 2021 11:22 AM
View all Entertainment
'One person won't make a change' - No boycott of Miss Universe says Miss SA CEO Clement Manyathela is joined by Miss South Africa CEO Stephanie Weil to talk about the controversy surrounding Miss Universe. 10 November 2021 12:40 PM
Austria mandates vaccination or proof of recovery for all public spaces Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 10 November 2021 11:37 AM
Hospital staff and patients drink toilet water for 28 years without realising it Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 10 November 2021 11:01 AM
View all World
African ingenuity knows no bounds – and the COP26 climate finance deal proves it What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 10 November 2021 10:17 AM
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth? Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery. 8 November 2021 6:03 PM
Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma? As Africa’s population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy? 8 November 2021 5:30 PM
View all Africa
'10 million people go hungry – the budget must respond!' Mandy Wiener interviews Duma Gqubule, Economist and Founding Director at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation. 10 November 2021 1:37 PM
[Medium Term Budget] We expect no new taxes – Old Mutual Lester Kiewit interviews Old Mutual Group Head of Tax Nazrien Kader. 10 November 2021 10:15 AM
'Political will needed to drive more generation capacity' Refilwe Moloto interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Dept of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at Stellenbosch University. 10 November 2021 9:08 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Vodacom announces R41-billion acquisition in Egypt and fibre deal in SA

10 November 2021 7:43 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Vodacom
Telecommunications
Bruce Whitfield
Vodafone
Vodacom Group
Shameel Joosub
Mobile operator
Remgro
Vumatel
telecoms
vodacom fibre
Vodafone Egypt
Dark Fibre Africa

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Shameel Joosub, Group CEO of Vodacom.
Photo by JJ Ying on Unsplash

Vodacom announced two major deals on Wednesday.

The Group is paying R41 billion to acquire the majority stake (55%) in Vodafone Egypt, the country's biggest mobile network operator.

In South Africa, it is making a big move into the fibre market.

An agreement to acquire a strategic stake in Community Investment Ventures Holdings (CIVH) will see Vodacom link up with Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa.

FILE: Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub. Picture: EWN

Bruce Whitfield interviews Shameel Joosub, Group CEO of Vodacom.

Joosub says the Vodafon Egypt deal diversifies revenue and also Vodacom's dependency on South Africa, bringing it down to below 50%.

It's a really good opportunity for us. When Vodafone in the UK said they were looking to sell Vodafone Egypt I think they were first looking at a deal with a different player... When things stalled during Covid we swooped in and basically convinced them to sell it to us...

Shameel Joosub, Group CEO - Vodacom

It's a really good asset and changes the growth profile of the company [Vodacom] going forward... It benefits Vodafone too, but it benefits of course the broader Vodacom shareholder base

Shameel Joosub, Group CEO - Vodacom

Regarding the Group's fibre-focused deal in South Africa, Joosub says it's a question of combining assets.

I think Vumatel is a prize asset in this space... One of the highlights for us is that through Vuma Reach they can basically go into into townships and secondary towns... Remember there are only about 2.5 million homes passed today with fibre and there are 18 million homes in South Africa...

Shameel Joosub, Group CEO - Vodacom

For more on Vodacom's plans, listen to the audio below:




10 November 2021 7:43 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Vodacom
Telecommunications
Bruce Whitfield
Vodafone
Vodacom Group
Shameel Joosub
Mobile operator
Remgro
Vumatel
telecoms
vodacom fibre
Vodafone Egypt
Dark Fibre Africa

More from Business

A Just Transition away from coal - what does it mean?

10 November 2021 7:15 PM

South Africa is at COP26 to discuss how to avoid a climate disaster, this is the plan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Some of the world's biggest car makers refuse to join COP26 emissions agreement

10 November 2021 6:56 PM

Toyota and Volkswagen are among the brands not coming on board. The Money Show interviews motoring journalist Alex Parker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Used car price inflation more than doubles year-on-year

10 November 2021 2:37 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews Kriben Reddy, Head of Auto at TransUnion.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'10 million people go hungry – the budget must respond!'

10 November 2021 1:37 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Duma Gqubule, Economist and Founding Director at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

African ingenuity knows no bounds – and the COP26 climate finance deal proves it

10 November 2021 10:17 AM

What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[Medium Term Budget] We expect no new taxes – Old Mutual

10 November 2021 10:15 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Old Mutual Group Head of Tax Nazrien Kader.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Political will needed to drive more generation capacity'

10 November 2021 9:08 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Dept of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at Stellenbosch University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town e-hailing drivers set to protest on Thursday

10 November 2021 9:08 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Cape Town e-hailing Drivers Association chairman about the protest drivers are planning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!'

9 November 2021 8:44 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Royal Bafokeng Platinum parent company rejects Implats deal, switches to Northam

9 November 2021 7:59 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews David McKay, editor at Miningmx, and RBPlat CFO Hanre Rossouw.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

"I'm overwhelmed with joy": CT woman bags a million bucks during on-air giveaway

Local

Two suspected hitmen in Babita Deokaran case wanted for 2019 cop killing: News24

Local

'10 million people go hungry – the budget must respond!'

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

Merck expects COVID pill to reach rich and poor countries simultaneously

10 November 2021 8:39 PM

Ex-Moz finance minister Chang to be extradited to US over corruption charges

10 November 2021 7:52 PM

BAT SA says Sars unwilling to act again illicit cigarette trade

10 November 2021 7:26 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA