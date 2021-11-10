'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages'
Enoch Godongwana is set to deliver his first Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) as Finance Minister on Thursday.
What can South Africa expect the Minister to come up with amid record unemployment and the latest round of unrelenting load shedding?
The country's finances are pretty awful - we've got too much debt, we spend too much, we've some unsustainable state-owned enterprises... but it's not as bad as it could have been. Certainly, we've had a commodity price boom which has helped pay corporate income taxes, mining royalties have been better than expectedBruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
So is it all doom and gloom for Godongwana's first MTBPS?
Whitfield puts the question to Peter Worthington, Senior Economist at Absa.
Worthington agrees that the commodity price boom is something to be grateful for.
The fact that we have had a bit of a commodity price boom is certainly supporting our fiscal revenues... The mining sector boom has supported our tax revenues... also mineral royalties...Peter Worthington, Senior Economist - Absa
We actually think that our total revenues are going to be R169 billion more than was forecast in February, when the Budget was passed.Peter Worthington, Senior Economist - Absa
Although revenues will be better than anticipated this does not solve South Africa's problems he notes.
That is very welcome news, but unfortunately we have a number of pressures on the spending front as well, and we didn't start off in a good position on the fiscus either. Back in February we were expecting a deficit of about 9% of GDP...Peter Worthington, Senior Economist - Absa
We have this situation in South Africa where the real interest rate on government borrowings is in excess of the real GDP growth rate... We need to be running a primary budget surplus to stabilise GDP... Even with a deficit below 6% - and we're forecasting 5.6% - we're still running a primary budget deficit.Peter Worthington, Senior Economist - Absa
That means that the debt burden is going to continue to rise.Peter Worthington, Senior Economist - Absa
Worthington says the MTBPS is essentially about setting expenditure priorities over the three-year medium-term expenditure framework.
One of the critical issues he cites is what government is planning to do about social grants.
RELATED: '10 million people go hungry – the budget must respond!'
We know that there's tremendous pressure within the governing alliance and within South Africa more broadly to introduce a basic income grant. I think that one of the most difficult challenges National Treasury and the Finance Minister will be dealing with is to figure out what level of social grant expenditure the country can afford.Peter Worthington, Senior Economist - Absa
Worthington says he doesn't expect an answer to this from Godongwana on Thursday, as more study work needs to be done.
There should be some hints in the Finance Minister's MTBPS however, along with more about public sector wages as well, he adds.
Listen to Worthington's analysis and predictions below:
Source : GCIS
More from Business
Vodacom announces R41-billion acquisition in Egypt and fibre deal in SA
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Shameel Joosub, Group CEO of Vodacom.Read More
A Just Transition away from coal - what does it mean?
South Africa is at COP26 to discuss how to avoid a climate disaster, this is the plan.Read More
COP26 emissions pledge: Some of world's biggest car makers join, others refuse
Toyota and Volkswagen are among the brands not coming on board. The Money Show interviews motoring journalist Alex Parker.Read More
Used car price inflation more than doubles year-on-year
Pippa Hudson interviews Kriben Reddy, Head of Auto at TransUnion.Read More
'10 million people go hungry – the budget must respond!'
Mandy Wiener interviews Duma Gqubule, Economist and Founding Director at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation.Read More
African ingenuity knows no bounds – and the COP26 climate finance deal proves it
What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing?Read More
[Medium Term Budget] We expect no new taxes – Old Mutual
Lester Kiewit interviews Old Mutual Group Head of Tax Nazrien Kader.Read More
'Political will needed to drive more generation capacity'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Dept of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at Stellenbosch University.Read More
Cape Town e-hailing drivers set to protest on Thursday
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Cape Town e-hailing Drivers Association chairman about the protest drivers are planning.Read More
More from Local
'Fourth wave won't be as massive as third' - 5 predictions from Prof Jonny Myers
Presenter Mike Wills chats to public health expert and UCT professor Jonny Myers about the fourth wave of Covid-19 infections.Read More
Two suspected hitmen in Babita Deokaran case wanted for 2019 cop killing: News24
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to News24 reporter Jeff Wicks about the Babita Deokaran murder investigation.Read More
Expert tips to avoid Black Friday becoming a dark day for your finances
Africa Melane speaks to Debt Rescue's Anneline van der Poel about avoiding the perils of Black Friday.Read More
"I'm overwhelmed with joy": CT woman bags a million bucks during on-air giveaway
Noleen Marais from Kraaifontein is one million rands richer after winning LottoStar’s "Your Month of Millions" giveaway on Kfm 94.5.Read More
Man rescues mother and child from burning house – 5 people dead
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.Read More
'One person won't make a change' - No boycott of Miss Universe says Miss SA CEO
Clement Manyathela is joined by Miss South Africa CEO Stephanie Weil to talk about the controversy surrounding Miss Universe.Read More
Winde: WC officials monitoring Covid-19 infections ahead of surge in visitors
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Alan Winde for his weekly Covid-19 and vaccination update.Read More
This TikTok hand gesture allowed missing teen to signal for help
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines across the globe.Read More
Outsider Art: Delving into the dreamworld of Helen Martins' Owl House
Lester Kiewit speaks to Fulvio De Stefanis, chairperson of the Owl House Foundation in the Eastern Cape.Read More
More from Opinion
'10 million people go hungry – the budget must respond!'
Mandy Wiener interviews Duma Gqubule, Economist and Founding Director at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation.Read More
[Medium Term Budget] We expect no new taxes – Old Mutual
Lester Kiewit interviews Old Mutual Group Head of Tax Nazrien Kader.Read More
'Political will needed to drive more generation capacity'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Dept of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at Stellenbosch University.Read More
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad.Read More
'Family Poverty Grant' will exclude 9 million current recipients
John Maytham interviews Ihsaan Bassier of the Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit (University of Cape Town).Read More
[OPINION] South Africa has an alternative to coalitions for local government
Coalitions are entirely unnecessary argues partner at Webber Wentzel Michael Evans speaking to Pippa Hudson on Tuesday.Read More
'André de Ruyter has had enough time. Fire him, and the Eskom board!'
Ray White interviews energy expert Adil Nchabeleng.Read More
What happens to South Africa if the Eskom grid collapses?
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (SU).Read More
Is it not time for the ANC and DA to move together? - Adriaan Basson (News24)
Mandy Wiener interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson.Read More