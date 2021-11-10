'Fourth wave won't be as massive as third' - 5 predictions from Prof Jonny Myers
- Public health specialist Jonny Myers says the fourth wave of Covid-19 infections will arrive towards the end of December
- While there seems to be a cyclical pattern every six months, the intensity of the infection surges and peaks differs
- Myers says scientists are still trying to understand the dynamics of wave formation
- He shares his thoughts on how the next wave will unfold
Roughly 20 months into the Covid-19 pandemic, most experts are still cautious about firmly forecasting the rise and fall of coronavirus infections.
Public health specialist Jonny Myers says this is because there are still many uncertainties.
Myers, an Emeritus Professor in Public Health Medicine at the University of Cape Town, says experts are trying to understand the dynamics of Covid-19 wave formations.
With a fourth wave likely before the end of the year, he shares his thoughts on what the upcoming Covid-19 wave may look like.
These are his predictions for the fourth wave:
- Covid-19 infections will start rising towards the end of December
- The peak of the fourth wave should hit between end of Jan and mid-Feb
- The size of the fourth wave will be smaller than the third wave because of vaccination and natural immunity accumulated from previous infection
- Even if the intensity of the fourth wave is half that of the third wave, there could still be upwards of 50,000 Covid-19 deaths in SA
- At this stage, it appears that there won't we a new variant driving the fourth wave
RELATED: 'If we get 90% of over 50s vaccinated, we won't have a fourth wave of deaths'
Indeed, we are going to get a fourth wave. It's a bit of a crystal ball exercise though because we don't know exactly how it's going to turn.Jonny Myers, Emeritus Professor - School of Public Health and Family Medicine (University of Cape Town)
If you look at it so far, there's been a remarkable regularity in the waves, roughly every six months or so, we go from peak to peak or from trough to trough.Prof Jonny Myers, Emeritus Professor - School of Public Health and Family Medicine (University of Cape Town)
My calculations, based on the past - it's like the stock market, you can't predict the future - I think towards the end of December, we're going to see the start of a rise in cases and we will hit the peak some time in late Jan, early/mid-Feburaury. That's my sense of it.Jonny Myers, Emeritus Professor - School of Public Health and Family Medicine (University of Cape Town)
My sense of it is that we are going to have a lower peak.Jonny Myers, Emeritus Professor - School of Public Health and Family Medicine (University of Cape Town)
