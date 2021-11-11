We need to rethink how SA's fuel price is calculated - Automobile Association





Automobile Association of South Africa (AA) says it's time to reconsider how the country's petrol price is calculated

South Africans pay roughly 40% of the fuel price in taxes and levies, says AA spokesperson Layton Beard

The Automobile Association of South Africa (AA) is urging government to rethink the current pricing model on fuel after record-high fuel price hikes this month.

The AA says the November fuel price hikes will be disastrous for fuel users and consumers across the board.

The petrol price rose to R18.82 per litre earlier this month - the highest it’s ever been.

The AA has warned that a perfect storm of demand imbalances, refinery costs, natural gas price hikes and Rand weakness could see the petrol price close in on R20 per litre in the runup to Christmas.

The association says it will continue to push for answers on how the levies incorporated into the fuel price are being allocated and managed.

"Let's audit all the existing elements within the pricing model to see whether there is any space that we can have to wriggle in terms of bringing that fuel pricing down", says says AA spokesperson Layton Beard.

There's a number of elements that go into just that [fuel] product and before it's sold onto the public, you get these levies... that are around 35% to 40% of for the two biggest levies that being the general fuel levy and the RAF levy - they comprise around R6.11 of every litre of petrol. Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

Those levies don't change on a monthly basis, they are adjusted once a year in April and they stay the same throughout the year. So, the levies are quite significant in terms of the fuel price and how it's made up. Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association