Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:20
Is it too late for Christmas mail
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nombulelo Ngubane
Today at 15:40
SA rail network has unused capacity
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Holley
Today at 15:50
Status of coalition talks
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Steven Friedman
Today at 16:05
Huge potential for electric minibus taxis because of SA's abundant sunshine
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Thinus Booysen - Senior Lecturer in the Dept of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at University of Stellenbosch
Today at 16:20
Shell's shale gas exploration on Wild Coast
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Judy Mann
Today at 16:55
Should teenagers be vaccinated - ZOOM INTERVIEW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Linda-Gail Bekker - Co-lead investigator of the Sisonke trial at ...
Today at 17:05
Kannaland names mayor with suspended rape sentence
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Derek Luyt - Head - Media And Advocacy at Public Service Accountability Monitor
Today at 17:20
Clothing rental in Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Natasha Liesner
Today at 17:45
Open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Flu makes a comeback in South Africa - after disappearing for nearly two years Influenza is back after virtually disappearing for nearly two years, says the National Institute for Communicable Diseases. 17 November 2021 2:55 PM
Good news! Stolen NSRI buoy returned to Strand Beach after social media plea Pippa Hudson speaks to NSRI Drowning Prevention manager, Andrew Ingram who provides an update. after the buoy was taken on Monday. 17 November 2021 2:23 PM
Armed gang snatches 11-year-old girl outside JHB school Mandy Weiner speaks to Gauteng police spokesperson Steve Mabona about Wednesday's kidnapping of a girl outside a school in Joburg. 17 November 2021 2:16 PM
View all Local
'In the middle of a crisis, holes emerge in outdated national electricity plan!' Bruce Whitfield talks to expert Chris Yelland as a new study shows up the flaws in SA's Integrated Resource Plan for electricity. 16 November 2021 8:12 PM
Zuma tax ruling: 'Don't expect to see his records soon, Sars likely to appeal' Bruce Whitfield interviews amaBhungane's Sam Sole after High Court ruling that Sars must grant access to Jacob Zuma's tax records. 16 November 2021 6:52 PM
EFF breaks off coalition talks with ANC, DA signs deal with Cederberg First EFF leader Julius Malema at the EFF media briefing on Tuesday said the red berets were terminating talks with the ruling party. 16 November 2021 1:20 PM
View all Politics
Eskom brought faulty units back online last night – they broke again today Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm. 17 November 2021 12:27 PM
1.5 million used car sales per year in SA, new car market faces parts shortages Lester Kiewit chats to Founder and Executive Director of WeBuyCars Faan van der Walt about the spike in secondhand car sales. 17 November 2021 12:18 PM
Why the implementation of ESG policies are top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
View all Business
[CAR REVIEW] Haval H6: 'I couldn’t find fault with it! Why is it so cheap?' Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 17 November 2021 2:11 PM
Hermanus History: Excavated remains prove cave dwellers there 70,000 years ago Lester Kiewit chats to Dr Robin Lee, Historian at Hermanus History Society about the fascinating area in the Western Cape. 17 November 2021 1:12 PM
[BREAKING NEWS] Eskom announces fresh bout of loadshedding from 2 PM After the shortest of reprieves, the country’s coal-fired power stations are letting us down again. 17 November 2021 10:22 AM
View all Lifestyle
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
View all Sport
Idols host Unathi fired from radio gig, Twitters users speculate reasons why Unathi, who also serves as a judge on reality singing competition Idols SA, joined the station in March last year. 17 November 2021 12:44 PM
Guilty of fake views? The new trend of lying about which TV shows you've seen Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 17 November 2021 11:40 AM
Bestselling author Wilbur Smith dies at Cape Town home, aged 88 Zambian-born Wilbur Smith is known as a master of adventure writing, whose books have sold more than 140 million copies worldwide 14 November 2021 11:45 AM
View all Entertainment
Islamic State claims responsibility for twin Uganda suicide bombings Mandy Wiener interviews Kampala correspondent Isabel Nakirya. 17 November 2021 1:00 PM
Study: Natural Covid gives 13 times more immunity but adding a jab even more John Maytham speaks to Prof Diana Hardie of the UCT Diagnostic Virology lab about natural immunity efficacy and the vaccine. 17 November 2021 10:20 AM
Muammar Gaddafi’s missing son reappears – announces bid for presidency Refilwe Moloto interviewed The Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 16 November 2021 10:36 AM
View all World
Islamic State claims responsibility for twin Uganda suicide bombings Mandy Wiener interviews Kampala correspondent Isabel Nakirya. 17 November 2021 1:00 PM
Muammar Gaddafi’s missing son reappears – announces bid for presidency Refilwe Moloto interviewed The Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 16 November 2021 10:36 AM
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
View all Africa
[CAR REVIEW] Haval H6: 'I couldn’t find fault with it! Why is it so cheap?' Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 17 November 2021 2:11 PM
MASSIVE stadium-size events return to South Africa! Got vaxxed? Refilwe Moloto interviews Tony Feldman (Showtime Management) and Dr Mirriam Close (specialist psychiatrist). 17 November 2021 9:28 AM
[CAR REVIEW] Toyota Corolla Cross: 'Don’t waste money on the hybrid' John Maytham interviews Juliet Maguire, one of the country’s leading motoring journalists, who recently drove the Cross. 16 November 2021 2:35 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Business
fiber_manual_record
Africa

Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors

* 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Standard Bank
27 Four Investments
Local investors
27Four
investor
Arabile Gumede
ESG
environmental, social and governance
Sponsored Content
podcast series
ESG investing
Fatima Vawda
Investing in the Future

How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad.

Standard Bank presents Investing in the Future: Acting Now and Acting Well - a podcast series dedicated to unpacking the current state of ESG in South Africa. 702’s Arabile Gumede hosts expert guests to discuss the shifts needed to make a fundamental change that can achieve a resilient and regenerative economy.

In this episode, Fatima Vawda, Managing Director of 27four Investment Managers discusses the importance of ESG from an investor's perspective, and how vital it is that your assets are responsibly invested.

Click below to listen to the conversation while you read:

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) is described as an evaluation of a company's conscientiousness for social and environmental factors. The implementation of ESG practices has therefore become essential for the future growth and sustainability of South African businesses, as well as the positive impact a business has on society at large.

The same applies to your money and whether you invest it responsibly. In essence, how your money is invested today will ultimately determine the quality of your future.

Responsible investing has become a fundamental priority for the global industry, says Fatima Vawda.

ESG is a number one priority for investors domestically and globally... If you are an asset manager, and you do not integrate ESG into your evaluation process of underlying assets, you will not get a seat at the table.

Fatima Vawda, Managing Director at 27four Investment Managers

From a South African perspective, where and how you invest your assets is paramount, given the uncertain financial state the country finds itself in at the moment.

The country is grappling with large scale corruption, rolling blackouts and political unpredictability – factors that could have an impact on your investments.

The regulator from the pension funds perspective in South Africa has issued several regulatory objectives in terms of how retirement funds when they invest in any kind of underlying assets. They've got to take into consideration the long term sustainability of that asset.

Fatima Vawda, Managing Director at 27four Investment Managers

It is an imperative and a prerogative for any asset manager investing on behalf of the consumer to take into consideration the integration of ESG.

South Africa has had the triple challenges of malfeasance, corruption and various issues relating to state-owned enterprises, as well as the private sector.

As the investment community, we invest in these underlying assets and we're at the stage where we're saying 'enough is enough'.

Vawda believes that we need to take into consideration future generations, we need to ensure that we protect the environment and the future of our children and our grandchildren.

Naturally, the following questions come to mind:

  • What about the return on investment in ESG?
  • What's in it for the investor?
  • Do investors feel like they're getting enough bang for the buck?

It goes without saying that companies that are well managed and have good policies in respect of their labour force and women in particular, as well as the communities within which they operate are more than likely going to flourish financially, says Vawda.

There is a high correlation between achieving good sustainable long-term consistent investment returns, and a good, solid ESG framework.

Fatima Vawda, Managing Director at 27four Investment Managers

Remaining ethical, ensuring the right corporate governance is in place and being more transparent in communications about what is happening in a business are the hallmarks of ESG but is this really what investors are looking for?

Implementing any new strategy will almost certainly come with its challenges and instilling a culture or attitude of ESG is no different.

So, what are the challenges with regards to implementing an ESG framework?

Simple issues like diversity, equity and inclusion need to be considered.

We have to consider the generation where we are and what millennials are looking for. We need to consider the 'E', the 'S' and the 'G' very separately. It's a lot easier to integrate governance issues but when you start thinking about the 'S' and the 'E', what we do find is that entities find it incredibly difficult, says Vawda.

People are talking about it now in the US because of 'Black Lives Matter' and wanting to create parity in the private and the public sector. We've been talking about it for 400 years, we've got the BBBEE codes, it's part of our constitution, it's part of our flag, it's part of our Bill of Rights. We're at different levels, but we still have these challenges.

Fatima Vawda, Managing Director at 27four Investment Managers

ESG issues will differ from region to region, and company to company – the enactment of ESG policies should benefit investors but most importantly, society as a whole, she concludes.

It can't just be some of us moving towards this future, we have to be all in. For more information, visit Standard Bank Corporate and Investment Banking.


This article first appeared on 702 : Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors




* 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Standard Bank
27 Four Investments
Local investors
27Four
investor
Arabile Gumede
ESG
environmental, social and governance
Sponsored Content
podcast series
ESG investing
Fatima Vawda
Investing in the Future

More from Podcast series: Investing in our future. Acting now and acting well.

Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing

15 November 2021 10:28 AM

Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What the COP26 climate finance deal could mean for Africa

11 November 2021 8:08 AM

What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Companies are being more transparent with how they add value, and here’s why

8 November 2021 4:16 AM

ESG is changing the way corporations interact with the community and environment around them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all

4 November 2021 7:20 AM

The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why South African businesses are shifting towards sustainability

1 November 2021 11:12 PM

The world wants to be sustainable - urgent action and improvement in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria could make this a reality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Podcast series: Investing in our future. Acting now and acting well.

Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing

15 November 2021 10:28 AM

Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What the COP26 climate finance deal could mean for Africa

11 November 2021 8:08 AM

What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Companies are being more transparent with how they add value, and here’s why

8 November 2021 4:16 AM

ESG is changing the way corporations interact with the community and environment around them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all

4 November 2021 7:20 AM

The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why South African businesses are shifting towards sustainability

1 November 2021 11:12 PM

The world wants to be sustainable - urgent action and improvement in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria could make this a reality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Idols host Unathi fired from radio gig, Twitters users speculate reasons why

Local Entertainment

Armed gang snatches 11-year-old girl outside JHB school

Local

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Economics cluster ministers answer questions in Parly

17 November 2021 3:08 PM

DA takes legal action forcing uMngeni municipal manager to call council meeting

17 November 2021 2:49 PM

3 suspects linked to VBS Mutual Bank scandal granted bail

17 November 2021 1:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA