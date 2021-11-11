Viral video: SA medical students beaten up by cops in Cuba - Dirco responds

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:30
Nedbank’s Community Involvement Programmes
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Pedro Rhode - Regional Manager at Nedbank
Today at 13:07
On the couch - WCED explains school budget processes
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Deon Louw
Today at 14:50
Music with Nkosazana
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nkosazana - Music
Today at 15:35
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
Pandemic waste in the ocean
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Peter Ryan
Today at 16:05
Moti brothers returned home safely after kidnapping ordeal
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cape Town e-hailing protest - Uber and Bolt promise to engage partner drivers Western Cape Provincial Minister of Transport Daylin Mitchel's spokesperson Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka speaks to Africa Melane. 11 November 2021 8:48 AM
Moti brothers are home safe and sound after being kidnaped three weeks ago SAPS Brigadier Vish Naidoo and Anti-Crime activist Yusuf Abramjee speak to Refilwe Moloto about the news. 11 November 2021 7:33 AM
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages' Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'. 10 November 2021 9:01 PM
View all Local
Viral video: SA medical students beaten up by cops in Cuba - Dirco responds Department of International Relations and Cooperation Clayson Monyela speaks to Refilwe Moloto. 11 November 2021 7:55 AM
COP26 emissions pledge: Some of world's biggest car makers join, others refuse Toyota and Volkswagen are among the brands not coming on board. The Money Show interviews motoring journalist Alex Parker. 10 November 2021 6:56 PM
Helen Zille: DA decentralised coalition talks, 'not in same place with everyone' DA federal council chair Helen Zille talks to Mandy Wiener about the Democratic Alliance's position regarding coalitions. 10 November 2021 1:35 PM
View all Politics
Marie Antoinette’s bracelets sell for R123 million Zain Johnson interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 11 November 2021 10:39 AM
Do the right thing for a long time, and we solve this problem – energy expert Refilwe Moloto interviews energy expert Chris Yelland about the latest developments at Eskom. 11 November 2021 9:18 AM
African ingenuity knows no bounds – and the COP26 climate finance deal proves it What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
View all Business
We need to rethink how SA's fuel price is calculated - Automobile Association Presenter Mike Wills chats to Automobile Association spokesperson Layton Beard about fuel levies. 11 November 2021 10:38 AM
Outsider Art: Delving into the dreamworld of Helen Martins' Owl House Lester Kiewit speaks to Fulvio De Stefanis, chairperson of the Owl House Foundation in the Eastern Cape. 10 November 2021 11:52 AM
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad. 9 November 2021 8:44 PM
View all Lifestyle
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
View all Sport
CT's Theatre on the Bay stages exclusive musical revue as part of global event CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to musical theatre director Duane Alexander about the 'All Together Now' global event. 8 November 2021 4:23 PM
'Young men should go to therapy' - Musician Majozi opens up about mental health Sara-Jayne sits down with award-winning South African musician Majozi on Weekend Breakfast. 8 November 2021 1:10 PM
Renowned actor Clint Brink takes to CapeTalk to share his 80s and 90s playlist Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 4 November 2021 11:22 AM
View all Entertainment
Marie Antoinette’s bracelets sell for R123 million Zain Johnson interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 11 November 2021 10:39 AM
African ingenuity knows no bounds – and the COP26 climate finance deal proves it What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
Viral video: SA medical students beaten up by cops in Cuba - Dirco responds Department of International Relations and Cooperation Clayson Monyela speaks to Refilwe Moloto. 11 November 2021 7:55 AM
View all World
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth? Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery. 8 November 2021 6:03 PM
Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma? As Africa’s population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy? 8 November 2021 5:30 PM
Jeff Bezos promises R30 billion towards saving Africa’s soil Africa Melane interviews Dr Phokele Maponya of the Agriculture Research Council. 4 November 2021 11:40 AM
View all Africa
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages' Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'. 10 November 2021 9:01 PM
'10 million people go hungry – the budget must respond!' Mandy Wiener interviews Duma Gqubule, Economist and Founding Director at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation. 10 November 2021 1:37 PM
[Medium Term Budget] We expect no new taxes – Old Mutual Lester Kiewit interviews Old Mutual Group Head of Tax Nazrien Kader. 10 November 2021 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Viral video: SA medical students beaten up by cops in Cuba - Dirco responds

11 November 2021 7:55 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Cuba
SA medical students in Cuba

Department of International Relations and Cooperation Clayson Monyela speaks to Refilwe Moloto.
  • Dirco's Clayton Monyela says the SA government is in communication with Cuban authorities regarding the incident captured on video and shared widely on social media
  • An investigation into the incident is underway, confirms Monyela

A video circulating on social media purporting to involve South African students in Cuba has gone viral.

The National Department of Health has confirmed that some of the people who appeared in a video clip circulating on social media platforms are South African medical students based in Cuba.

The video shows a man sitting on a couch with his hands behind his back, restricted by a man wearing a uniform. He is slapped by another man, who is also in a uniform. The man is then dragged off amidst screaming, while the uniformed men assault more male students.

Speaking to Refilwe Moloto on Thursday, Department of International Relations and Cooperation spokesperson Clayson Monyela says Dirco is working with relevant authorities to investigate the situation.

It is a depressing video - a very unfortunate incident, but what we have done once this matter was brought to our attention, is that we wrote to our counterparts in Cuba - the foreign ministry to start with.

Clayson Monyela, Head of Public Diplomacy - Department of International Relations and Cooperation

Dirco is also working with the South African Health Department who is responsible for sending the students to Cuba who manages the programme.

We have had a response so an investigation is underway.

Clayson Monyela, Head of Public Diplomacy - Department of International Relations and Cooperation

Even if the context is that the students were in breach of some domestic law when people commit an alleged crime, the police who respond to that have no right in international law to dispense justice on the spot. What you do is you arrest them, you charge them, and you let the law take its course.

Clayson Monyela, Head of Public Diplomacy - Department of International Relations and Cooperation

The heavy-handed manner in which the police appear at least on the face of it from the video that has gone viral - their response is unacceptable.

Clayson Monyela, Head of Public Diplomacy - Department of International Relations and Cooperation

There are several versions of what happened - from the students and police- but we have asked that all these versions be subjected to an investigation because we do not want this to be an irritant on the excellent deep bonds of friendship between the two countries.

Clayson Monyela, Head of Public Diplomacy - Department of International Relations and Cooperation

Monyela says South Africa has always had an excellent relationship with Cuba and hopes to resolve the matter.

He says they do not believe there is any cause to be concerned about other students from South Africa based in Cuba.

The two South African departments are working together to resolve the situation.

There is no way we can allow our students to be subjected to that sort of treatment.

Clayson Monyela, Head of Public Diplomacy - Department of International Relations and Cooperation

Professionals have been brought in to attend to the emotional needs of the students involved in the incident, he says.




11 November 2021 7:55 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Cuba
SA medical students in Cuba

More from World

Marie Antoinette’s bracelets sell for R123 million

11 November 2021 10:39 AM

Zain Johnson interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

African ingenuity knows no bounds – and the COP26 climate finance deal proves it

11 November 2021 8:08 AM

What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'One person won't make a change' - No boycott of Miss Universe says Miss SA CEO

10 November 2021 12:40 PM

Clement Manyathela is joined by Miss South Africa CEO Stephanie Weil to talk about the controversy surrounding Miss Universe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Austria mandates vaccination or proof of recovery for all public spaces

10 November 2021 11:37 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hospital staff and patients drink toilet water for 28 years without realising it

10 November 2021 11:01 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth?

8 November 2021 6:03 PM

Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma?

8 November 2021 5:30 PM

As Africa’s population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CT's Theatre on the Bay stages exclusive musical revue as part of global event

8 November 2021 4:23 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to musical theatre director Duane Alexander about the 'All Together Now' global event.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US angers China with mysterious nuclear submarine incident in South China Sea

4 November 2021 3:09 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Germany records largest number of new Covid-19 infections since it all started

4 November 2021 2:14 PM

New infections have been on a sharp upward trend since about the middle of October.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Cape Town e-hailing protest - Uber and Bolt promise to engage partner drivers

11 November 2021 8:48 AM

Western Cape Provincial Minister of Transport Daylin Mitchel's spokesperson Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka speaks to Africa Melane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COP26 emissions pledge: Some of world's biggest car makers join, others refuse

10 November 2021 6:56 PM

Toyota and Volkswagen are among the brands not coming on board. The Money Show interviews motoring journalist Alex Parker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Helen Zille: DA decentralised coalition talks, 'not in same place with everyone'

10 November 2021 1:35 PM

DA federal council chair Helen Zille talks to Mandy Wiener about the Democratic Alliance's position regarding coalitions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town e-hailing drivers set to protest on Thursday

10 November 2021 9:08 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Cape Town e-hailing Drivers Association chairman about the protest drivers are planning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[OPINION] South Africa has an alternative to coalitions for local government

9 November 2021 2:23 PM

Coalitions are entirely unnecessary argues partner at Webber Wentzel Michael Evans speaking to Pippa Hudson on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Political parties have until 16 November to remove election posters - City of CT

9 November 2021 2:05 PM

The clock is ticking for political parties to take down their election posters on streetlamps across the city.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] ActionSA updates South Africa on coalitions, but no decisions so far

9 November 2021 1:30 PM

ActionSA says it has had conversations with other parties and has met briefly with the DA but no decisions have yet been made.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Isipingo CPF member: 'Fight not with DA governing, but with IEC non-compliance'

9 November 2021 9:12 AM

Aidan David is on the Isipingo Community Policing Forum and speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the latest events in the area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Athol Williams: Corporate SA and govt actively leaving whistleblowers exposed

8 November 2021 2:57 PM

State capture whistleblower and author Athol Williams says there is no will to provide support and protection to whistleblowers in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'My government offers me no protection' - Whistleblower Athol Williams flees SA

8 November 2021 10:58 AM

Author and state capture whistleblower Athol Williams issued a statement on Sunday afternoon confirming that he is no longer in the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Moti brothers are home safe and sound after being kidnaped three weeks ago

Local

Viral video: SA medical students beaten up by cops in Cuba - Dirco responds

World Politics

Do the right thing for a long time, and we solve this problem – energy expert

Business

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Eskom briefing on state of the power grid

11 November 2021 9:55 AM

Parents of kidnapped Moti brothers overjoyed by their safe return

11 November 2021 9:46 AM

Economist not expecting crucial answers to policy questions in MTBPS

11 November 2021 9:21 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA