Viral video: SA medical students beaten up by cops in Cuba - Dirco responds
- Dirco's Clayton Monyela says the SA government is in communication with Cuban authorities regarding the incident captured on video and shared widely on social media
- An investigation into the incident is underway, confirms Monyela
[WATCH] 🟥Video of Cuban police beating South African students in a Faculty of Medicine in Cuba🟥. The Department of International Relations says South African Government is aware of the video and it is working with relevant authorities to investigate the situation. pic.twitter.com/UPfThqWmba— Free State Central News (@fscentralnews) November 8, 2021
A video circulating on social media purporting to involve South African students in Cuba has gone viral.
The National Department of Health has confirmed that some of the people who appeared in a video clip circulating on social media platforms are South African medical students based in Cuba.
The video shows a man sitting on a couch with his hands behind his back, restricted by a man wearing a uniform. He is slapped by another man, who is also in a uniform. The man is then dragged off amidst screaming, while the uniformed men assault more male students.
Speaking to Refilwe Moloto on Thursday, Department of International Relations and Cooperation spokesperson Clayson Monyela says Dirco is working with relevant authorities to investigate the situation.
It is a depressing video - a very unfortunate incident, but what we have done once this matter was brought to our attention, is that we wrote to our counterparts in Cuba - the foreign ministry to start with.Clayson Monyela, Head of Public Diplomacy - Department of International Relations and Cooperation
Dirco is also working with the South African Health Department who is responsible for sending the students to Cuba who manages the programme.
We have had a response so an investigation is underway.Clayson Monyela, Head of Public Diplomacy - Department of International Relations and Cooperation
Even if the context is that the students were in breach of some domestic law when people commit an alleged crime, the police who respond to that have no right in international law to dispense justice on the spot. What you do is you arrest them, you charge them, and you let the law take its course.Clayson Monyela, Head of Public Diplomacy - Department of International Relations and Cooperation
The heavy-handed manner in which the police appear at least on the face of it from the video that has gone viral - their response is unacceptable.Clayson Monyela, Head of Public Diplomacy - Department of International Relations and Cooperation
There are several versions of what happened - from the students and police- but we have asked that all these versions be subjected to an investigation because we do not want this to be an irritant on the excellent deep bonds of friendship between the two countries.Clayson Monyela, Head of Public Diplomacy - Department of International Relations and Cooperation
Monyela says South Africa has always had an excellent relationship with Cuba and hopes to resolve the matter.
He says they do not believe there is any cause to be concerned about other students from South Africa based in Cuba.
The two South African departments are working together to resolve the situation.
There is no way we can allow our students to be subjected to that sort of treatment.Clayson Monyela, Head of Public Diplomacy - Department of International Relations and Cooperation
Professionals have been brought in to attend to the emotional needs of the students involved in the incident, he says.
