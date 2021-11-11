Cape Town e-hailing protest - Uber and Bolt promise to engage partner drivers





Western Cape Provincial Minister of Transport Daylin Mitchell called the e-hailing app companies and the drivers to a meeting on Wednesday ahead of the planned protest by drivers for Thursday

Mitchell's spokesperson Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka says the app companies have agreed to engage with drivers over issues of concern such as reduction in fares

Africa Melane speaks to Ntomboxolo Makoba-​Somdaka, Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell's spokesperson about the current e-hailing taxi drivers protest planned in the city on Thursday.

Cape Town e-hailing Drivers Association chair Mr X on Wednesday said the biggest grievance is companies such as Uber and Bolt reducing fare prices without informing drivers.

MEC Daylin Mitchell met with Uber and Bolt drivers yesterday to discuss the planned protest for today.

It was very important for the minister to call everyone around the table. Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka, Spokesperson - Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell

She says no incidents have been reported regarding the protest action as yet.

The meeting was held with both the app providers and the drivers. Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka, Spokesperson - Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell

What came out of the meeting is that Uber and Bolt promised to engage their drivers and partners. They say they take the concerns seriously. Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka, Spokesperson - Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell

She says the meeting was an effort on the part of the Western Cape and the City of Cape Town to try and head of the protest.

We tried to prevent it which is why we encouraged the companies to engage with the drivers and try and resolve the issues. Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka, Spokesperson - Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell