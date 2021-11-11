Moti brothers are home safe and sound after being kidnaped three weeks ago





The four young Moti brothers have been found and returned to their family

SAPS says the investigation will continue to bring the kidnappers to book

The Moti brothers Zia (15), Alaan (13), Zayyad (11) and Zidan (6) were allegedly kidnapped in Polokwane on 20 October 2021 en route to school. Picture: Supplied

The four Moti brothers have been reunited with their family after being kidnapped three weeks ago, police have confirmed.

RELATED: 'Professional negotiator is crucial in kidnap case such as Moti brothers'

In a statement released on Thursday morning, police said that the brothers were found in Vuwani on Wednesday night after a resident called the police and told them that the four children had arrived at their house after being dropped off at a nearby road.

The four boys Zidan, Zayyad, Alaan, and Zia Moti aged between 6 and 15, were kidnapped on 20 October while en route to the Curro Heuwelkruin School in Polokwane.

The armed men, in two cars, blocked the R37 highway, fired shots and forced the children out of their vehicle.

The police said that the children were checked by a doctor, who confirmed that they were in good health before they were reunited with their family.

Anti-Crime activist Yusuf Abramjee and SAPS Brigadier Vish Naidoo speak to Refilwe Moloto.

The kids were not rescued, they were set free. Yusuf Abramjee, Anti-Crime activist

Once the ransom has been paid they will normally release the victims within hours - not specific to the Moti case - but in 99.9% of kidnapping cases in South Africa. Yusuf Abramjee, Anti-Crime activist

He says historically ransoms can range from anywhere around R10,000 to R40 million depending on the syndicate involved.

All investigations into kidnapping are difficult, and although we have not been speaking about it while it was happening to avoid placing the lives at greater risk, we put together a multi-disciplinary team and this team has been working around the clock and I am of the firm view that we were closing the net on these kidnappers. Brigadier Vish Naidoo, National spokesperson - SAPS

We have not yet interviewed the children. They were in a devastating state of mind and probably still are - whether we speak about whether a ransom was paid or not has still to be determined. Brigadier Vish Naidoo, National spokesperson - SAPS

Read the full media statement released by SAPS below: