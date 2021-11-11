Do the right thing for a long time, and we solve this problem – energy expert
-
Eskom is still spending irregularly, but trying to reform itself, with notable successes – it needs support from prosecuting authorities, who have been slow in dealing with this
-
Yelland sees “clear efforts” by the new management to deal with procurement processes that were completely out of control previously
-
Consistently doing the right things over an extended period will end the crisis
Poor record-keeping makes it hard to check Eskom’s financials, complains to the Auditor-General, and irregular expenditure continues at the ailing utility.
Parliament’s Standing Committee of Public Accounts (Scopa) discussed Eskom's 2020/2021 financial results on Wednesday.
Eskom bigwigs later in the day said they reported to the energy regulator several large metros for refusing its instruction to implement loadshedding.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed energy expert Chris Yelland about the latest developments at Eskom (scroll up to listen).
It’s deeply disturbing to hear about ongoing irregular expenditure at Eskom… What is heartening is that Eskom itself is taking strong efforts to root out irregular expenditure, corruption, and maladministration in its midst.Chris Yelland, energy expert
There have been a number of well-reported successes… The concern is on the slow pace of the prosecuting authorities to deal with this… That’s where the slowness has been…Chris Yelland, energy expert
It’s quite clear that over the last decade the procurement processes… completely broke down… I see clear efforts by the new management to deal with problems that were completely out of control in the previous administrations at Eskom…Chris Yelland, energy expert
Coal procurement processes are quite secretive by their nature…Chris Yelland, energy expert
… we’ve got to do proper maintenance… and complete Medupi and Kusile… We’ve got to bring in new generation capacity… We need to facilitate private procurement… We do the right thing for a long time, we can solve this problem.Chris Yelland, energy expert
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_140707574_a-candle-holder-with-an-unlit-candle-a-dead-electric-bulb-and-the-term-eskom-isolated-on-a-black-bac.html?term=eskom&vti=oep6ekngbcot6jx0bm-1-18
More from Business
Marie Antoinette’s bracelets sell for R123 million
Zain Johnson interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Cape Town e-hailing protest - Uber and Bolt promise to engage partner drivers
Western Cape Provincial Minister of Transport Daylin Mitchel's spokesperson Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka speaks to Africa Melane.Read More
African ingenuity knows no bounds – and the COP26 climate finance deal proves it
What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing?Read More
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages'
Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'.Read More
Vodacom announces R41-billion acquisition in Egypt and fibre deal in SA
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Shameel Joosub, Group CEO of Vodacom.Read More
A Just Transition away from coal - what does it mean?
South Africa is at COP26 to discuss how to avoid a climate disaster, this is the plan.Read More
COP26 emissions pledge: Some of world's biggest car makers join, others refuse
Toyota and Volkswagen are among the brands not coming on board. The Money Show interviews motoring journalist Alex Parker.Read More
Used car price inflation more than doubles year-on-year
Pippa Hudson interviews Kriben Reddy, Head of Auto at TransUnion.Read More
'10 million people go hungry – the budget must respond!'
Mandy Wiener interviews Duma Gqubule, Economist and Founding Director at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation.Read More