Do the right thing for a long time, and we solve this problem – energy expert





Eskom is still spending irregularly, but trying to reform itself, with notable successes – it needs support from prosecuting authorities, who have been slow in dealing with this

Yelland sees “clear efforts” by the new management to deal with procurement processes that were completely out of control previously

Consistently doing the right things over an extended period will end the crisis

© pegleg01/123rf.com

Poor record-keeping makes it hard to check Eskom’s financials, complains to the Auditor-General, and irregular expenditure continues at the ailing utility.

Parliament’s Standing Committee of Public Accounts (Scopa) discussed Eskom's 2020/2021 financial results on Wednesday.

Eskom bigwigs later in the day said they reported to the energy regulator several large metros for refusing its instruction to implement loadshedding.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed energy expert Chris Yelland about the latest developments at Eskom (scroll up to listen).

It’s deeply disturbing to hear about ongoing irregular expenditure at Eskom… What is heartening is that Eskom itself is taking strong efforts to root out irregular expenditure, corruption, and maladministration in its midst. Chris Yelland, energy expert

There have been a number of well-reported successes… The concern is on the slow pace of the prosecuting authorities to deal with this… That’s where the slowness has been… Chris Yelland, energy expert

It’s quite clear that over the last decade the procurement processes… completely broke down… I see clear efforts by the new management to deal with problems that were completely out of control in the previous administrations at Eskom… Chris Yelland, energy expert

Coal procurement processes are quite secretive by their nature… Chris Yelland, energy expert