Moti kidnapping: No contact between SAPS and kidnappers prior to release

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:05
The Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS)
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib
Today at 17:20
In memory of FW De Klerk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mac Maharaj
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Basic Education Dept to meet with Eskom over loadshedding during exams Mandy Wiener interviews Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga. 11 November 2021 2:48 PM
'President Ramaphosa to issue statement regarding state funeral for FW de Klerk' Mandy Wiener interviews Dave Steward, Chairperson of the FW de Klerk Foundation. 11 November 2021 1:48 PM
[BREAKING NEWS] FW de Klerk has died Apartheid South Africa’s last president died at home in Cape Town on Thursday, reports News24. 11 November 2021 12:30 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] Minister Enoch Godongwana delivers 'mini-budget' speech Will he or won’t he hike taxes? Will he or won’t he extend the R350 Social Relief of Distress grant? Watch it live, right here... 11 November 2021 1:07 PM
Loadshedding: Stage 2 from Thursday noon, will lift on Friday - André de Ruyter The Group CEO at Eskom announced that loadshedding would be lifted on Friday and Mia Lindeque reports on a Gauteng substation. 11 November 2021 1:05 PM
Cape Town e-hailing protest - Uber and Bolt promise to engage partner drivers Western Cape Provincial Minister of Transport Daylin Mitchel's spokesperson Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka speaks to Africa Melane. 11 November 2021 8:48 AM
View all Politics
Polystyrene bricks: 'Genius invention – 2 hours for fire to get through' Zain Johnson interviews Cindy Orange, Chief Executive Officer at Khaya Khanya Atlantis. 11 November 2021 11:50 AM
Do the right thing for a long time, and we solve this problem – energy expert Refilwe Moloto interviews energy expert Chris Yelland about the latest developments at Eskom. 11 November 2021 9:18 AM
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages' Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'. 10 November 2021 9:01 PM
View all Business
Are food delivery apps enabling underage drinking? Wendy Knowler investigates Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler tackles your consumer questions every Wednesday on Lunch with Pippa Hudson 11 November 2021 2:29 PM
We need to rethink how SA's fuel price is calculated - Automobile Association Presenter Mike Wills chats to Automobile Association spokesperson Layton Beard about fuel levies. 11 November 2021 10:38 AM
COP26 emissions pledge: Some of world's biggest car makers join, others refuse Toyota and Volkswagen are among the brands not coming on board. The Money Show interviews motoring journalist Alex Parker. 10 November 2021 6:56 PM
View all Lifestyle
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
View all Sport
'Reyka' star Kim Engelbrecht on CapeTalk spinning 80s and 90s hits this Sunday Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 11 November 2021 2:46 PM
CT's Theatre on the Bay stages exclusive musical revue as part of global event CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to musical theatre director Duane Alexander about the 'All Together Now' global event. 8 November 2021 4:23 PM
'Young men should go to therapy' - Musician Majozi opens up about mental health Sara-Jayne sits down with award-winning South African musician Majozi on Weekend Breakfast. 8 November 2021 1:10 PM
View all Entertainment
Presidents are not kings, and Donald Trump is not president - US judge Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 11 November 2021 3:26 PM
Marie Antoinette’s bracelets sell for R123 million Zain Johnson interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 11 November 2021 10:39 AM
African ingenuity knows no bounds – and the COP26 climate finance deal proves it What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
View all World
African ingenuity knows no bounds – and the COP26 climate finance deal proves it What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth? Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery. 8 November 2021 6:03 PM
Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma? As Africa’s population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy? 8 November 2021 5:30 PM
View all Africa
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages' Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'. 10 November 2021 9:01 PM
'10 million people go hungry – the budget must respond!' Mandy Wiener interviews Duma Gqubule, Economist and Founding Director at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation. 10 November 2021 1:37 PM
[Medium Term Budget] We expect no new taxes – Old Mutual Lester Kiewit interviews Old Mutual Group Head of Tax Nazrien Kader. 10 November 2021 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Moti kidnapping: No contact between SAPS and kidnappers prior to release

11 November 2021 12:20 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
SAPS
KIDNAPPERS
Moti brothers
Moti kidnapping

Presenter Zain Johnson chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt about the next steps after the safe return of the Moti brothers.
  • According to SAPS, the kidnappers who snatched the Moti brothers made no attempts to contact police while the children were missing
  • Zidan, Zayyad, Alaan and Zia were reunited with their family last night after they were released
  • Police will be interviewing the boys on Thursday
The Moti brothers Zia (15), Alaan (13), Zayyad (11) and Zidan (6) were allegedly kidnapped in Polokwane on 20 October 2021 en route to school. Picture: Supplied

Police will be interviewing the Moti brothers on Thursday as they continue their search for the criminals behind the kidnapping.

The four boys were reunited with their family on Wednesday night three weeks after they were kidnapped by armed gunmen in Polokwane on their way to school.

RELATED: Moti brothers are home safe and sound after being kidnapped three weeks ago

Police said that Vuwani officers received a call last night from a local resident who said that the children had arrived at their house after being dropped off at a nearby road.

Zidan, Zayyad, Alaan, and Zia Moti - aged between 6 and 15 - will be interviewed by investigators with support of SAPS psychologists, says Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), there was no contact between police officials and the kidnappers who snatched the Moti brothers.

The investigation into the case of kidnapping is still continuing and the police are appealing to anyone who can assist with information that will help bring the kidnappers to book.

At the same time, the parents of the four boys are asking for privacy and have promised to share more information with the media "within a few days".

SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo indicated that the boys were not interviewed by the police yet. I understand that that is a process that will be taking place together with psychologists. The police will today interact with the boys and their family.

Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The police also said there was no communication between themselves as well as the kidnappers. So, we expect them in the coming days to shed a bit of light on what information they have obtained from the boys.

Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News

They were released in a town called Vuwani, it's about 15 kilometres from Polokwane where the boys were abducted.

Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News

A resident in Vuwani phoned officers saying that the boys came and knocked at their door, explaining that they were set free in a road nearby.

Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News



11 November 2021 12:20 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
SAPS
KIDNAPPERS
Moti brothers
Moti kidnapping

More from Local

Basic Education Dept to meet with Eskom over loadshedding during exams

11 November 2021 2:48 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'President Ramaphosa to issue statement regarding state funeral for FW de Klerk'

11 November 2021 1:48 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Dave Steward, Chairperson of the FW de Klerk Foundation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BREAKING NEWS] FW de Klerk has died

11 November 2021 12:30 PM

Apartheid South Africa’s last president died at home in Cape Town on Thursday, reports News24.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

11 November 2021 11:23 AM

Schedules and load shedding status for your area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town e-hailing protest - Uber and Bolt promise to engage partner drivers

11 November 2021 8:48 AM

Western Cape Provincial Minister of Transport Daylin Mitchel's spokesperson Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka speaks to Africa Melane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Moti brothers are home safe and sound after being kidnaped three weeks ago

11 November 2021 7:33 AM

SAPS Brigadier Vish Naidoo and Anti-Crime activist Yusuf Abramjee speak to Refilwe Moloto about the news.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages'

10 November 2021 9:01 PM

Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Fourth wave won't be as massive as third' - 5 predictions from Prof Jonny Myers

10 November 2021 5:40 PM

Presenter Mike Wills chats to public health expert and UCT professor Jonny Myers about the fourth wave of Covid-19 infections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Two suspected hitmen in Babita Deokaran case wanted for 2019 cop killing: News24

10 November 2021 3:10 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to News24 reporter Jeff Wicks about the Babita Deokaran murder investigation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Expert tips to avoid Black Friday becoming a dark day for your finances

10 November 2021 2:01 PM

Africa Melane speaks to Debt Rescue's Anneline van der Poel about avoiding the perils of Black Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'President Ramaphosa to issue statement regarding state funeral for FW de Klerk'

Local

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Moti kidnapping: No contact between SAPS and kidnappers prior to release

Local

EWN Highlights

'He took the steps to change South Africa' - political parties mourn FW de Klerk

11 November 2021 4:11 PM

MTBPS: SA economy to grow by 5.1% in 2021 & R450bn allocated to municipalities

11 November 2021 3:58 PM

De Ruyter pleads with SA to play its part in reducing risk of load shedding

11 November 2021 3:26 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA