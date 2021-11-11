Moti kidnapping: No contact between SAPS and kidnappers prior to release





According to SAPS, the kidnappers who snatched the Moti brothers made no attempts to contact police while the children were missing

Zidan, Zayyad, Alaan and Zia were reunited with their family last night after they were released

Police will be interviewing the boys on Thursday

The Moti brothers Zia (15), Alaan (13), Zayyad (11) and Zidan (6) were allegedly kidnapped in Polokwane on 20 October 2021 en route to school. Picture: Supplied

Police will be interviewing the Moti brothers on Thursday as they continue their search for the criminals behind the kidnapping.

The four boys were reunited with their family on Wednesday night three weeks after they were kidnapped by armed gunmen in Polokwane on their way to school.

Police said that Vuwani officers received a call last night from a local resident who said that the children had arrived at their house after being dropped off at a nearby road.

Zidan, Zayyad, Alaan, and Zia Moti - aged between 6 and 15 - will be interviewed by investigators with support of SAPS psychologists, says Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), there was no contact between police officials and the kidnappers who snatched the Moti brothers.

The investigation into the case of kidnapping is still continuing and the police are appealing to anyone who can assist with information that will help bring the kidnappers to book.

At the same time, the parents of the four boys are asking for privacy and have promised to share more information with the media "within a few days".

SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo indicated that the boys were not interviewed by the police yet. I understand that that is a process that will be taking place together with psychologists. The police will today interact with the boys and their family. Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The police also said there was no communication between themselves as well as the kidnappers. So, we expect them in the coming days to shed a bit of light on what information they have obtained from the boys. Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News

They were released in a town called Vuwani, it's about 15 kilometres from Polokwane where the boys were abducted. Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News

A resident in Vuwani phoned officers saying that the boys came and knocked at their door, explaining that they were set free in a road nearby. Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News