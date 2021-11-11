Marie Antoinette’s bracelets sell for R123 million





Two diamonds once owned by French queen Marie Antoinette has been sold to an anonymous buyer for R123 million ($8 million).

Antoinette had them smuggled out of the country for safekeeping before she was publicly beheaded in 1793, months after King Louis XVI, who she was forced to marry as a child.

It remained in her family ever since.

© oksanabondar/123rf.com

Zain Johnson interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen – skip to 4:56).

Whether she said it or not, looking down on the peasants revolting in France, she said, ‘Let them eat cake!’ when they were starving… Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

She should’ve smuggled herself out, rather than the bracelets! Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire