Marie Antoinette’s bracelets sell for R123 million

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:30
Nedbank’s Community Involvement Programmes
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Pedro Rhode - Regional Manager at Nedbank
Today at 13:07
On the couch - WCED explains school budget processes
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Deon Louw
Today at 14:50
Music with Nkosazana
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nkosazana - Music
Today at 15:35
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
Pandemic waste in the ocean
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Peter Ryan
Today at 16:05
Moti brothers returned home safely after kidnapping ordeal
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cape Town e-hailing protest - Uber and Bolt promise to engage partner drivers Western Cape Provincial Minister of Transport Daylin Mitchel's spokesperson Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka speaks to Africa Melane. 11 November 2021 8:48 AM
Moti brothers are home safe and sound after being kidnaped three weeks ago SAPS Brigadier Vish Naidoo and Anti-Crime activist Yusuf Abramjee speak to Refilwe Moloto about the news. 11 November 2021 7:33 AM
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages' Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'. 10 November 2021 9:01 PM
View all Local
Viral video: SA medical students beaten up by cops in Cuba - Dirco responds Department of International Relations and Cooperation Clayson Monyela speaks to Refilwe Moloto. 11 November 2021 7:55 AM
COP26 emissions pledge: Some of world's biggest car makers join, others refuse Toyota and Volkswagen are among the brands not coming on board. The Money Show interviews motoring journalist Alex Parker. 10 November 2021 6:56 PM
Helen Zille: DA decentralised coalition talks, 'not in same place with everyone' DA federal council chair Helen Zille talks to Mandy Wiener about the Democratic Alliance's position regarding coalitions. 10 November 2021 1:35 PM
View all Politics
Marie Antoinette’s bracelets sell for R123 million Zain Johnson interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 11 November 2021 10:39 AM
Do the right thing for a long time, and we solve this problem – energy expert Refilwe Moloto interviews energy expert Chris Yelland about the latest developments at Eskom. 11 November 2021 9:18 AM
African ingenuity knows no bounds – and the COP26 climate finance deal proves it What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
View all Business
We need to rethink how SA's fuel price is calculated - Automobile Association Presenter Mike Wills chats to Automobile Association spokesperson Layton Beard about fuel levies. 11 November 2021 10:38 AM
Outsider Art: Delving into the dreamworld of Helen Martins' Owl House Lester Kiewit speaks to Fulvio De Stefanis, chairperson of the Owl House Foundation in the Eastern Cape. 10 November 2021 11:52 AM
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad. 9 November 2021 8:44 PM
View all Lifestyle
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
View all Sport
CT's Theatre on the Bay stages exclusive musical revue as part of global event CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to musical theatre director Duane Alexander about the 'All Together Now' global event. 8 November 2021 4:23 PM
'Young men should go to therapy' - Musician Majozi opens up about mental health Sara-Jayne sits down with award-winning South African musician Majozi on Weekend Breakfast. 8 November 2021 1:10 PM
Renowned actor Clint Brink takes to CapeTalk to share his 80s and 90s playlist Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 4 November 2021 11:22 AM
View all Entertainment
Marie Antoinette’s bracelets sell for R123 million Zain Johnson interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 11 November 2021 10:39 AM
African ingenuity knows no bounds – and the COP26 climate finance deal proves it What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
Viral video: SA medical students beaten up by cops in Cuba - Dirco responds Department of International Relations and Cooperation Clayson Monyela speaks to Refilwe Moloto. 11 November 2021 7:55 AM
View all World
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth? Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery. 8 November 2021 6:03 PM
Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma? As Africa’s population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy? 8 November 2021 5:30 PM
Jeff Bezos promises R30 billion towards saving Africa’s soil Africa Melane interviews Dr Phokele Maponya of the Agriculture Research Council. 4 November 2021 11:40 AM
View all Africa
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages' Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'. 10 November 2021 9:01 PM
'10 million people go hungry – the budget must respond!' Mandy Wiener interviews Duma Gqubule, Economist and Founding Director at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation. 10 November 2021 1:37 PM
[Medium Term Budget] We expect no new taxes – Old Mutual Lester Kiewit interviews Old Mutual Group Head of Tax Nazrien Kader. 10 November 2021 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Business

Marie Antoinette’s bracelets sell for R123 million

11 November 2021 10:39 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Inequality
Marie Antoinette
Zain Johnson
Barbara Friedman
Barb's wire
The Morning Review
French Revolution

Zain Johnson interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Two diamonds once owned by French queen Marie Antoinette has been sold to an anonymous buyer for R123 million ($8 million).

Antoinette had them smuggled out of the country for safekeeping before she was publicly beheaded in 1793, months after King Louis XVI, who she was forced to marry as a child.

It remained in her family ever since.

© oksanabondar/123rf.com

Zain Johnson interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen – skip to 4:56).

Whether she said it or not, looking down on the peasants revolting in France, she said, ‘Let them eat cake!’ when they were starving…

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

She should’ve smuggled herself out, rather than the bracelets!

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

These have been kept secret, stashed by the family for 200 years. It’s the first time they’ve gone onto the market…Her daughter at the time received the jewels and it has been kept in the family for hundreds of years…

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire



11 November 2021 10:39 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Inequality
Marie Antoinette
Zain Johnson
Barbara Friedman
Barb's wire
The Morning Review
French Revolution

More from World

African ingenuity knows no bounds – and the COP26 climate finance deal proves it

11 November 2021 8:08 AM

What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Viral video: SA medical students beaten up by cops in Cuba - Dirco responds

11 November 2021 7:55 AM

Department of International Relations and Cooperation Clayson Monyela speaks to Refilwe Moloto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'One person won't make a change' - No boycott of Miss Universe says Miss SA CEO

10 November 2021 12:40 PM

Clement Manyathela is joined by Miss South Africa CEO Stephanie Weil to talk about the controversy surrounding Miss Universe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Austria mandates vaccination or proof of recovery for all public spaces

10 November 2021 11:37 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hospital staff and patients drink toilet water for 28 years without realising it

10 November 2021 11:01 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth?

8 November 2021 6:03 PM

Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma?

8 November 2021 5:30 PM

As Africa’s population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CT's Theatre on the Bay stages exclusive musical revue as part of global event

8 November 2021 4:23 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to musical theatre director Duane Alexander about the 'All Together Now' global event.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US angers China with mysterious nuclear submarine incident in South China Sea

4 November 2021 3:09 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Germany records largest number of new Covid-19 infections since it all started

4 November 2021 2:14 PM

New infections have been on a sharp upward trend since about the middle of October.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

Do the right thing for a long time, and we solve this problem – energy expert

11 November 2021 9:18 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews energy expert Chris Yelland about the latest developments at Eskom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town e-hailing protest - Uber and Bolt promise to engage partner drivers

11 November 2021 8:48 AM

Western Cape Provincial Minister of Transport Daylin Mitchel's spokesperson Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka speaks to Africa Melane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

African ingenuity knows no bounds – and the COP26 climate finance deal proves it

11 November 2021 8:08 AM

What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages'

10 November 2021 9:01 PM

Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vodacom announces R41-billion acquisition in Egypt and fibre deal in SA

10 November 2021 7:43 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Shameel Joosub, Group CEO of Vodacom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Just Transition away from coal - what does it mean?

10 November 2021 7:15 PM

South Africa is at COP26 to discuss how to avoid a climate disaster, this is the plan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COP26 emissions pledge: Some of world's biggest car makers join, others refuse

10 November 2021 6:56 PM

Toyota and Volkswagen are among the brands not coming on board. The Money Show interviews motoring journalist Alex Parker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Used car price inflation more than doubles year-on-year

10 November 2021 2:37 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews Kriben Reddy, Head of Auto at TransUnion.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'10 million people go hungry – the budget must respond!'

10 November 2021 1:37 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Duma Gqubule, Economist and Founding Director at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[Medium Term Budget] We expect no new taxes – Old Mutual

10 November 2021 10:15 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Old Mutual Group Head of Tax Nazrien Kader.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Moti brothers are home safe and sound after being kidnaped three weeks ago

Local

Viral video: SA medical students beaten up by cops in Cuba - Dirco responds

World Politics

Do the right thing for a long time, and we solve this problem – energy expert

Business

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Eskom briefing on state of the power grid

11 November 2021 9:55 AM

Parents of kidnapped Moti brothers overjoyed by their safe return

11 November 2021 9:46 AM

Economist not expecting crucial answers to policy questions in MTBPS

11 November 2021 9:21 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA