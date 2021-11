Marie Antoinette’s bracelets sell for R123 million

Two diamonds once owned by French queen Marie Antoinette has been sold to an anonymous buyer for R123 million ($8 million).

Antoinette had them smuggled out of the country for safekeeping before she was publicly beheaded in 1793, months after King Louis XVI, who she was forced to marry as a child.

It remained in her family ever since.

© oksanabondar/123rf.com

Zain Johnson interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen – skip to 4:56).

Whether she said it or not, looking down on the peasants revolting in France, she said, ‘Let them eat cake!’ when they were starving… Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

She should’ve smuggled herself out, rather than the bracelets! Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

These have been kept secret, stashed by the family for 200 years. It’s the first time they’ve gone onto the market…Her daughter at the time received the jewels and it has been kept in the family for hundreds of years… Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire