Polystyrene bricks: 'Genius invention – 2 hours for fire to get through'
-
The Khaya Khanya factory in Atlantis is the first of, hopefully, many
-
Recycled polystyrene is turned into lightweight, fireproof bricks that can be used to build homes
-
Khaya Khanya employs people from the community with no prior experience
Khaya Khanya Lightweight Concrete Factory in Atlantis converts polystyrene into water- and fireproof bricks.
The Envirolite Concrete bricks, patented by Hilton Cowie, is made by combining a mixture of recycled polystyrene and a special cement aggregate.
It can be used to build homes or commercial property.
Zain Johnson interviewed Cindy Orange, Chief Executive Officer at Khaya Khanya Atlantis (scroll up to listen).
The inventor Hilton Cowie… We call him a genius because it is a genius invention… We are now running a factory in Atlantis.Cindy Orange, Chief Executive Officer - Khaya Khanya Atlantis
We get recycled polystyrene that goes into a machine to get crushed… it gets coated by our special mixture, together with sand and cement…Cindy Orange, Chief Executive Officer - Khaya Khanya Atlantis
Atlantis has been in the media for all the wrong reasons… It’s really not all doom and gloom… We are the first of many… We’ve employed people who had no clue about bricks, but they have learned…Cindy Orange, Chief Executive Officer - Khaya Khanya Atlantis
It takes two hours for fire to get through…Cindy Orange, Chief Executive Officer - Khaya Khanya Atlantis
