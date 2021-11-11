[BREAKING NEWS] FW de Klerk has died





FW de Klerk (85) has died, reports News24.

He was apartheid South Africa’s last president and a vital player in the country’s democratisation.

FILE: Former apartheid president FW de Klerk. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

De Klerk died at his home in Cape Town after a struggle with cancer.

This is a breaking news story. More details to follow.