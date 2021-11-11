Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:05
The Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS)
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib
Today at 17:20
In memory of FW De Klerk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mac Maharaj
[BREAKING NEWS] FW de Klerk has died

11 November 2021 12:30 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
FW De Klerk
FW De Klerk Foundation
FW de Klerk dies

Apartheid South Africa’s last president died at home in Cape Town on Thursday, reports News24.

FW de Klerk (85) has died, reports News24.

He was apartheid South Africa’s last president and a vital player in the country’s democratisation.

FILE: Former apartheid president FW de Klerk. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

RELATED: 'President Ramaphosa to issue statement regarding state funeral for FW de Klerk'

De Klerk died at his home in Cape Town after a struggle with cancer.

This is a breaking news story. More details to follow.




