Loadshedding: Stage 2 from Thursday noon, will lift on Friday - André de Ruyter
Eskom CEO Andre du Ruyter addressed the media briefing on Thursday morning.
This good recovery in the system has enabled us to reduce loadshedding to stage 2, from stage 3 currently down to stage 2, at 12 noon today (Thursday).Andre de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom
We will maintain stage 2 until 5am tomorrow morning, Friday and we will then be in a position to lift loadshedding, as by then, the system will have sufficiently recovered that we can continue to operate and meet normal demand.Andre de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom
He appeals to all South Africans to assist by just switching off one unnecessary light when leaving a room.
That will save about 835 megawatts - that is more than one unit at a big power station like Medupi saved just by switching off one light.Andre de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom
#POWERALERT1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) November 9, 2021
Eskom to reduce loadshedding to Stage 3 from 05:00 on Wednesday until Friday 05:00; thereafter Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented as previously communicated until 05:00 on Saturday pic.twitter.com/g1SoSVTh8O
Source : @Eskom_SA/Twitter
