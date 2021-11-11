Loadshedding: Stage 2 from Thursday noon, will lift on Friday - André de Ruyter





Eskom CEO Andre du Ruyter addressed the media briefing on Thursday morning.

This good recovery in the system has enabled us to reduce loadshedding to stage 2, from stage 3 currently down to stage 2, at 12 noon today (Thursday). Andre de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom

We will maintain stage 2 until 5am tomorrow morning, Friday and we will then be in a position to lift loadshedding, as by then, the system will have sufficiently recovered that we can continue to operate and meet normal demand. Andre de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom

He appeals to all South Africans to assist by just switching off one unnecessary light when leaving a room.

That will save about 835 megawatts - that is more than one unit at a big power station like Medupi saved just by switching off one light. Andre de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom