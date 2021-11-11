[WATCH] Minister Enoch Godongwana delivers 'mini-budget' speech
Watch Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana deliver his very first Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) below:
Related articles:
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
More from Business
Polystyrene bricks: 'Genius invention – 2 hours for fire to get through'
Zain Johnson interviews Cindy Orange, Chief Executive Officer at Khaya Khanya Atlantis.Read More
Marie Antoinette’s bracelets sell for R123 million
Zain Johnson interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Do the right thing for a long time, and we solve this problem – energy expert
Refilwe Moloto interviews energy expert Chris Yelland about the latest developments at Eskom.Read More
Cape Town e-hailing protest - Uber and Bolt promise to engage partner drivers
Western Cape Provincial Minister of Transport Daylin Mitchel's spokesperson Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka speaks to Africa Melane.Read More
African ingenuity knows no bounds – and the COP26 climate finance deal proves it
What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing?Read More
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages'
Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'.Read More
Vodacom announces R41-billion acquisition in Egypt and fibre deal in SA
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Shameel Joosub, Group CEO of Vodacom.Read More
A Just Transition away from coal - what does it mean?
South Africa is at COP26 to discuss how to avoid a climate disaster, this is the plan.Read More
COP26 emissions pledge: Some of world's biggest car makers join, others refuse
Toyota and Volkswagen are among the brands not coming on board. The Money Show interviews motoring journalist Alex Parker.Read More
More from Politics
Loadshedding: Stage 2 from Thursday noon, will lift on Friday - André de Ruyter
The Group CEO at Eskom announced that loadshedding would be lifted on Friday and Mia Lindeque reports on a Gauteng substation.Read More
[BREAKING NEWS] FW de Klerk has died
Apartheid South Africa’s last president died at home in Cape Town on Thursday, reports News24.Read More
Cape Town e-hailing protest - Uber and Bolt promise to engage partner drivers
Western Cape Provincial Minister of Transport Daylin Mitchel's spokesperson Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka speaks to Africa Melane.Read More
Viral video: SA medical students beaten up by cops in Cuba - Dirco responds
Department of International Relations and Cooperation Clayson Monyela speaks to Refilwe Moloto.Read More
COP26 emissions pledge: Some of world's biggest car makers join, others refuse
Toyota and Volkswagen are among the brands not coming on board. The Money Show interviews motoring journalist Alex Parker.Read More
Helen Zille: DA decentralised coalition talks, 'not in same place with everyone'
DA federal council chair Helen Zille talks to Mandy Wiener about the Democratic Alliance's position regarding coalitions.Read More
Cape Town e-hailing drivers set to protest on Thursday
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Cape Town e-hailing Drivers Association chairman about the protest drivers are planning.Read More
[OPINION] South Africa has an alternative to coalitions for local government
Coalitions are entirely unnecessary argues partner at Webber Wentzel Michael Evans speaking to Pippa Hudson on Tuesday.Read More
Political parties have until 16 November to remove election posters - City of CT
The clock is ticking for political parties to take down their election posters on streetlamps across the city.Read More