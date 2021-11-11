'President Ramaphosa to issue statement regarding state funeral for FW de Klerk'





“It is with the deepest sadness that the FW de Klerk Foundation must announce that former President FW de Klerk died peacefully at his home in Fresnaye earlier this morning following his struggle against mesothelioma cancer,” read a statement made by the FW de Klerk Foundation on Thursday.

“Mr De Klerk was 85 years old. He is survived by his wife Elita, his children Jan and Susan and his grandchildren.”

Former president FW de Klerk in conversation with the media on 14 November 2011. Picture: Aletta Gardner/EWN

Mandy Wiener interviewed Dave Steward, Chairperson of the Foundation (scroll up to listen).

We understand that President Ramaphosa will also be issuing a statement regarding arrangements for a state funeral. Dave Steward, Chairperson - FW de Klerk Foundation

We’re very sad to say goodbye to an old friend and colleague… Dave Steward, Chairperson - FW de Klerk Foundation