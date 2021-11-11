'Reyka' star Kim Engelbrecht on CapeTalk spinning 80s and 90s hits this Sunday





This Sunday at 10am tune in to CapeTalk and allow Kim Engelbrecht to share her favourite tracks from the 1980s and 1980s that reflect the music that has been the soundtrack to her life journey.

South African actress Kim Engelbrecht is best known for her roles as Lolly de Klerk in the soap opera Isidingo, Sgt. Noma Banks on the Syfy TV show, Dominion and Marlize DeVoe on The CW show, The Flash.

She recently hit our small screens starring in M-Net's South African crime thriller television drama series 'Reyka' created and written by Rohan Dickson.