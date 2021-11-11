Basic Education Dept to meet with Eskom over loadshedding during exams
Spare a thought for the 897 786 students writing matric exams while contending with loadshedding.
Officials from the Department of Basic Education (DBE) will meet with Eskom management late on Thursday to address their concerns.
Mandy Wiener interviewed DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga (scroll up to listen).
“I would not want to be in matric right now,” said Wiener.
We have prepared a set of proposals… We’ll hear from them… We work and live in uncertain times…Elijah Mhlanga, spokesperson - Department of Basic Education
There is going to be an impact… when it comes to marking as well…Elijah Mhlanga, spokesperson - Department of Basic Education
