Presidents are not kings, and Donald Trump is not president - US judge





Donald Trump has failed in his attempts to block access to his White House records.

Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled that Trump cannot block a congressional probe of the 6 January attack on the US Capitol.

© actionsports/123rf.com

Trump argues that the information requested by the House committee is covered by “executive privilege”.

“Presidents are not kings, and the plaintiff is not president,” said Chutkan.

I wonder if he’ll get brought to book. He is a slippery customer… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent