Today at 17:05
The Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS)
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib
Today at 17:20
In memory of FW De Klerk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mac Maharaj
No Items to show
Home
arrow_forward
World

Presidents are not kings, and Donald Trump is not president - US judge

11 November 2021 3:26 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Donald Trump
Adam Gilchrist
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tanya Chutkan

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Donald Trump has failed in his attempts to block access to his White House records.

Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled that Trump cannot block a congressional probe of the 6 January attack on the US Capitol.

© actionsports/123rf.com

Trump argues that the information requested by the House committee is covered by “executive privilege”.

“Presidents are not kings, and the plaintiff is not president,” said Chutkan.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen – skip to 3:22).

I wonder if he’ll get brought to book. He is a slippery customer…

Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

Here we have a US judge ruling that a congressional committee can investigate White House records… This is about whether or not Donald Trump knew about the storming of the Capital building…

Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent



