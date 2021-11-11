Presidents are not kings, and Donald Trump is not president - US judge
Donald Trump has failed in his attempts to block access to his White House records.
Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled that Trump cannot block a congressional probe of the 6 January attack on the US Capitol.
Trump argues that the information requested by the House committee is covered by “executive privilege”.
“Presidents are not kings, and the plaintiff is not president,” said Chutkan.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen – skip to 3:22).
I wonder if he’ll get brought to book. He is a slippery customer…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
Here we have a US judge ruling that a congressional committee can investigate White House records… This is about whether or not Donald Trump knew about the storming of the Capital building…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_73736577_trump-illustration-in-american-flag.html?term=donald%2Btrump%2Bracism&vti=mc69ikrp8amw0tmmtd-1-64
More from World
Marie Antoinette’s bracelets sell for R123 million
Zain Johnson interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
African ingenuity knows no bounds – and the COP26 climate finance deal proves it
What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing?Read More
Viral video: SA medical students beaten up by cops in Cuba - Dirco responds
Department of International Relations and Cooperation Clayson Monyela speaks to Refilwe Moloto.Read More
'One person won't make a change' - No boycott of Miss Universe says Miss SA CEO
Clement Manyathela is joined by Miss South Africa CEO Stephanie Weil to talk about the controversy surrounding Miss Universe.Read More
Austria mandates vaccination or proof of recovery for all public spaces
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Hospital staff and patients drink toilet water for 28 years without realising it
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth?
Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery.Read More
Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma?
As Africa’s population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy?Read More
CT's Theatre on the Bay stages exclusive musical revue as part of global event
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to musical theatre director Duane Alexander about the 'All Together Now' global event.Read More