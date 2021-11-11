Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Devilsdorp doccie wins new MultiChoice subscribers, but overall SA growth muted

11 November 2021 7:51 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Supersport
The Money Show
DStv
Bruce Whitfield
Multichoice
Showmax
Netflix
PAY-TV
company results
Tim Jacobs
multichoice group
Devilsdorp
KingMakers

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs about the Group's interim results.

The MultiChoice Group has posted its interim results for the period ended 30 September 2021.

The DStv operator increased its 90-day active subscriber base by 1 million to reach 21.1 million subscribers across Africa during the six months.

This was split between 8.9 million households in SA (42%) and 12.2 million households in the Rest of Africa (58%).

The business in the rest of Africa experienced accelerated growth primarily on the back of major sporting events and successful local content productions, while growth rates in South Africa were subdued by rising consumer pressure and tough ‘comparables’ given the boost in the prior year numbers triggered by strict lockdown restrictions at the time.

MultiChoice

Subscription revenues amounted to R22.1 billion, representing organic growth of 7%.

RELATED: A 'spectacular' year for MultiChoice despite 8% dip in SA premium clients

In South Africa, local crime documentary Devilsdorp became the most viewed programme of all time on Showmax.

RELATED: A Satanist and the Devilsdorp producer discuss the Showmax smash hit

Bruce Whitfield interviews Tim Jacobs, CFO of the MultiChoice Group.

Jacobs says there are two components to slower subscriber growth locally compared to the rest of the continent.

The one is that South Africa is a more mature market where MultiChoice has been active for longer.

We are probably a little bit more saturated and penetrated in the premium- and mid-market segments. We're still seeing some growth in South Africa in the mass market.

Tim Jacobs, CFO - MultiChoice Group

In the rest of Africa however, when we changed our strategy in 2017 to a value strategy, we opened up a significant ability to target customers that were in the mass- and middle-market. That opportunity is still significant across many more countries... than just the South African market.

Tim Jacobs, CFO - MultiChoice Group

We'd expect the growth rate in the rest of Africa to continue to outperform the growth rate in South Africa for some time to come.

Tim Jacobs, CFO - MultiChoice Group

Jacobs affirms that an important part of the Group's strategy is massive investment into local content, which he describes as a key differentiator. (Another of course, is sport.)

We've increased the number of hours that we produced in the first six months of this year by 41%... We're currently spending 45% of our total general entertainment spend on local content - up from 42% last year.

Tim Jacobs, CFO - MultiChoice Group

We're also working very hard to digitise the company... to make sure as we move forward and people have access for example to OTT services, that they can enjoy the DStv and Showmax brands and other products we're going to bring to market on an OTT platform rather than just on satellite.

Tim Jacobs, CFO - MultiChoice Group

For more on MultiChoice's results and future plans, listen to the audio below:




