'Treasury must act responsibly so future generations not burdened by SA's debt'

11 November 2021 7:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
SARS
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Enoch Godongwana
dondo mogajane
MTBPS
Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement
Edward Kieswetter
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana

The Money Show interviews National Treasury DG Dondo Mogajane and analysts after the presentation of the 'mini-budget'.
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivers his maiden Medium-term Budget Policy Statement in Parliament on 11 November 2021. Picture: GCIS.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana tabled his maiden Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on Thursday.

Analysts agreed that Godongwana kept to the fiscal consolidation path set out by his predecessor, Tito Mboweni.

The Minister said that in 2021, GDP growth is expected to recover to 5.1%.

Tax collection was boosted by just over R120 billion thanks mainly to a commodity price boom.

In conversation with Arabile Gumede (standing in for Bruce Whitfield) National Treasury Director General Dondo Mogajane emphasizes this is a temporary windfall.

The worrying factor is that when we look at our debt situation and our debt metrics, it becomes unaffordable. We have to continuously avoid a situation where we'll not be able to service our debt. When that happens, we will have collapsed this country!

Dondo Mogajane, Director General - National Treasury

You must look at the environment, ask yourselves what are the reasons - is the country firing on all cylinders? If the answer is no, that means we have to go slow because we cannot spend our way more than what we are able to afford... That's the balancing act we are trying to do.

Dondo Mogajane, Director General - National Treasury

Our spending should come in line and be at acceptable debt levels. That's why we worry that the size of our economy cannot absorb huge amounts of debt to a point where they become unsustainable. That sustainability goes hand in hand with fiscal consolidation - we have to look at them in tandem.

Dondo Mogajane, Director General - National Treasury

The key question says Mogajane, is whether South Africa should take on more debt or focus on improving pro-active sectors and implementing the structural reforms required to boost the economy and create jobs.

He notes that fiscal consolidation allows Treasury to address issues around debt sustainability.

The solution is not only just to spend our way out of the misery we currently find ourselves in. It's unsustainable... We're owing people R4 trillion! We are paying R365 billion by 2023/24 in interest payment, not even repaying our debt.

Dondo Mogajane, Director General - National Treasury

We were able today to outline certain things that we'll be very cautious in approaching. We're saying we've got a little bit of money - R120 billion. It's not enough, it came as a windfall with the bulk coming from the mining receipts. We said we'll spend 50% of that to repay this debt.... more for programs we need to fund...

Dondo Mogajane, Director General - National Treasury

So, allow us to approach this in a way that is responsible, that's sustainable, that ensures that our future generations are not indebted.

Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars

Listen to wide-ranging reaction to the MTBPS (scroll to 3:30 for the interview with Treasury DG Mogajane):




SARS
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Enoch Godongwana
dondo mogajane
MTBPS
Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement
Edward Kieswetter
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana

