Face masks and other pandemic related waste are ending up in the ocean
- A report by the National Academy of Sciences says at least 25 000 tons of waste from the pandemic has already made its way to the ocean
- The use of disposable masks and trolley wipes has increased exponentially during the pandemic
The pandemic has had many implications, on many issues, but one that is really starting to get people's attention is the impact of waste into our oceans.
Plastic waste finding its way into the sea was already a crisis before the Covid-19 pandemic, but it has certainly exacerbated the situation.
A report from the National Academy of Sciences says more than eight million tons of pandemic associated plastic waste has already been generated globally, with more than 25 000 tons making its way into the sea, onto our beaches and even to the bottom of the ocean floor.
I do regular pick ups on the beaches around Cape Town. Masks, from nothing, masks have become quite a major item now.Professor Ryan Peter - Director of The Fitzpatrick Institute of African Ornithology
People are reluctant to pick them up. They might be prepared to pick up general waste, but there's something unpleasant about picking up PPE like masks.Professor Ryan Peter - Director of The Fitzpatrick Institute of African Ornithology
RELATED: [PICS] 'Deluge of garbage – literally a river of litter – is entering our ocean'
If we can move away from disposable masks, that would be wonderful. They're completely unrecyclable. They're made of a whole composite of different things.Professor Ryan Peter - Director of The Fitzpatrick Institute of African Ornithology
The use of trolley wipes have grown enormously. I think five-fold increase in trolley wipe use.Professor Ryan Peter - Director of The Fitzpatrick Institute of African Ornithology
Disposable face masks, let's get rid of the damn things. Move to cloth or something else.Professor Ryan Peter - Director of The Fitzpatrick Institute of African Ornithology
