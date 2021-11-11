Face masks and other pandemic related waste are ending up in the ocean

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Treasury must act responsibly so future generations not burdened by SA's debt' The Money Show interviews National Treasury DG Dondo Mogajane and analysts after the presentation of the 'mini-budget'. 11 November 2021 7:12 PM
Basic Education Dept to meet with Eskom over loadshedding during exams Mandy Wiener interviews Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga. 11 November 2021 2:48 PM
'President Ramaphosa to issue statement regarding state funeral for FW de Klerk' Mandy Wiener interviews Dave Steward, Chairperson of the FW de Klerk Foundation. 11 November 2021 1:48 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] Minister Enoch Godongwana delivers 'mini-budget' speech Will he or won’t he hike taxes? Will he or won’t he extend the R350 Social Relief of Distress grant? Watch it live, right here... 11 November 2021 1:07 PM
Loadshedding: Stage 2 from Thursday noon, will lift on Friday - André de Ruyter The Group CEO at Eskom announced that loadshedding would be lifted on Friday and Mia Lindeque reports on a Gauteng substation. 11 November 2021 1:05 PM
[BREAKING NEWS] FW de Klerk has died Apartheid South Africa’s last president died at home in Cape Town on Thursday, reports News24. 11 November 2021 12:30 PM
View all Politics
Devilsdorp doccie wins new MultiChoice subscribers, but overall SA growth muted The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs about the Group's interim results. 11 November 2021 7:51 PM
Polystyrene bricks: 'Genius invention – 2 hours for fire to get through' Zain Johnson interviews Cindy Orange, Chief Executive Officer at Khaya Khanya Atlantis. 11 November 2021 11:50 AM
Do the right thing for a long time, and we solve this problem – energy expert Refilwe Moloto interviews energy expert Chris Yelland about the latest developments at Eskom. 11 November 2021 9:18 AM
View all Business
Are food delivery apps enabling underage drinking? Wendy Knowler investigates Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler tackles your consumer questions every Wednesday on Lunch with Pippa Hudson 11 November 2021 2:29 PM
We need to rethink how SA's fuel price is calculated - Automobile Association Presenter Mike Wills chats to Automobile Association spokesperson Layton Beard about fuel levies. 11 November 2021 10:38 AM
COP26 emissions pledge: Some of world's biggest car makers join, others refuse Toyota and Volkswagen are among the brands not coming on board. The Money Show interviews motoring journalist Alex Parker. 10 November 2021 6:56 PM
View all Lifestyle
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
View all Sport
'Reyka' star Kim Engelbrecht on CapeTalk spinning 80s and 90s hits this Sunday Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 11 November 2021 2:46 PM
CT's Theatre on the Bay stages exclusive musical revue as part of global event CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to musical theatre director Duane Alexander about the 'All Together Now' global event. 8 November 2021 4:23 PM
'Young men should go to therapy' - Musician Majozi opens up about mental health Sara-Jayne sits down with award-winning South African musician Majozi on Weekend Breakfast. 8 November 2021 1:10 PM
View all Entertainment
Face masks and other pandemic related waste are ending up in the ocean Mike Wills speaks to Professor Ryan Peter, the Director of The Fitzpatrick Institute of African Ornithology. 11 November 2021 5:38 PM
Presidents are not kings, and Donald Trump is not president - US judge Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 11 November 2021 3:26 PM
Marie Antoinette’s bracelets sell for R123 million Zain Johnson interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 11 November 2021 10:39 AM
View all World
African ingenuity knows no bounds – and the COP26 climate finance deal proves it What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth? Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery. 8 November 2021 6:03 PM
Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma? As Africa’s population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy? 8 November 2021 5:30 PM
View all Africa
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages' Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'. 10 November 2021 9:01 PM
'10 million people go hungry – the budget must respond!' Mandy Wiener interviews Duma Gqubule, Economist and Founding Director at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation. 10 November 2021 1:37 PM
[Medium Term Budget] We expect no new taxes – Old Mutual Lester Kiewit interviews Old Mutual Group Head of Tax Nazrien Kader. 10 November 2021 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Face masks and other pandemic related waste are ending up in the ocean

11 November 2021 5:38 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
plastic pollution
impact of plastic waste on marine life
covid-19 pandemic
Ocean Waste
Fitzpatrick Institute of African Ornithology

Mike Wills speaks to Professor Ryan Peter, the Director of The Fitzpatrick Institute of African Ornithology.
  • A report by the National Academy of Sciences says at least 25 000 tons of waste from the pandemic has already made its way to the ocean
  • The use of disposable masks and trolley wipes has increased exponentially during the pandemic
© marcobonfanti / 123rf

The pandemic has had many implications, on many issues, but one that is really starting to get people's attention is the impact of waste into our oceans.

Plastic waste finding its way into the sea was already a crisis before the Covid-19 pandemic, but it has certainly exacerbated the situation.

A report from the National Academy of Sciences says more than eight million tons of pandemic associated plastic waste has already been generated globally, with more than 25 000 tons making its way into the sea, onto our beaches and even to the bottom of the ocean floor.

I do regular pick ups on the beaches around Cape Town. Masks, from nothing, masks have become quite a major item now.

Professor Ryan Peter - Director of The Fitzpatrick Institute of African Ornithology

People are reluctant to pick them up. They might be prepared to pick up general waste, but there's something unpleasant about picking up PPE like masks.

Professor Ryan Peter - Director of The Fitzpatrick Institute of African Ornithology

RELATED: [PICS] 'Deluge of garbage – literally a river of litter – is entering our ocean'

If we can move away from disposable masks, that would be wonderful. They're completely unrecyclable. They're made of a whole composite of different things.

Professor Ryan Peter - Director of The Fitzpatrick Institute of African Ornithology

The use of trolley wipes have grown enormously. I think five-fold increase in trolley wipe use.

Professor Ryan Peter - Director of The Fitzpatrick Institute of African Ornithology

Disposable face masks, let's get rid of the damn things. Move to cloth or something else.

Professor Ryan Peter - Director of The Fitzpatrick Institute of African Ornithology

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.




11 November 2021 5:38 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
plastic pollution
impact of plastic waste on marine life
covid-19 pandemic
Ocean Waste
Fitzpatrick Institute of African Ornithology

More from World

Presidents are not kings, and Donald Trump is not president - US judge

11 November 2021 3:26 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Marie Antoinette’s bracelets sell for R123 million

11 November 2021 10:39 AM

Zain Johnson interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

African ingenuity knows no bounds – and the COP26 climate finance deal proves it

11 November 2021 8:08 AM

What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Viral video: SA medical students beaten up by cops in Cuba - Dirco responds

11 November 2021 7:55 AM

Department of International Relations and Cooperation Clayson Monyela speaks to Refilwe Moloto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'One person won't make a change' - No boycott of Miss Universe says Miss SA CEO

10 November 2021 12:40 PM

Clement Manyathela is joined by Miss South Africa CEO Stephanie Weil to talk about the controversy surrounding Miss Universe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Austria mandates vaccination or proof of recovery for all public spaces

10 November 2021 11:37 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hospital staff and patients drink toilet water for 28 years without realising it

10 November 2021 11:01 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth?

8 November 2021 6:03 PM

Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma?

8 November 2021 5:30 PM

As Africa’s population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CT's Theatre on the Bay stages exclusive musical revue as part of global event

8 November 2021 4:23 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to musical theatre director Duane Alexander about the 'All Together Now' global event.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

'Reyka' star Kim Engelbrecht on CapeTalk spinning 80s and 90s hits this Sunday

11 November 2021 2:46 PM

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are food delivery apps enabling underage drinking? Wendy Knowler investigates

11 November 2021 2:29 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler tackles your consumer questions every Wednesday on Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Polystyrene bricks: 'Genius invention – 2 hours for fire to get through'

11 November 2021 11:50 AM

Zain Johnson interviews Cindy Orange, Chief Executive Officer at Khaya Khanya Atlantis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We need to rethink how SA's fuel price is calculated - Automobile Association

11 November 2021 10:38 AM

Presenter Mike Wills chats to Automobile Association spokesperson Layton Beard about fuel levies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COP26 emissions pledge: Some of world's biggest car makers join, others refuse

10 November 2021 6:56 PM

Toyota and Volkswagen are among the brands not coming on board. The Money Show interviews motoring journalist Alex Parker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Outsider Art: Delving into the dreamworld of Helen Martins' Owl House

10 November 2021 11:52 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Fulvio De Stefanis, chairperson of the Owl House Foundation in the Eastern Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!'

9 November 2021 8:44 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'On your paws, get ready and snooze!' TEARS 2021 Sleepathon is nearly here!

9 November 2021 3:15 PM

Marketing Manager at Tears Animal Rescue Wendy Scheepers chats to Pippa Hudson about the Sleepathon on 13, 20, or 27 November.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[Loadshedding] How to keep your Wi-Fi and computer on - for less than R500

9 November 2021 2:21 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Reframed founder Brendon Petersen about UPS options.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spike in people leaving for Canada since July unrest - Immigration consultant

9 November 2021 12:28 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Nicholas Avramis MD at Beaver Immigration Consulting who says there is a surge in inquiries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'President Ramaphosa to issue statement regarding state funeral for FW de Klerk'

Local

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Moti kidnapping: No contact between SAPS and kidnappers prior to release

Local

EWN Highlights

Govt reiterates importance of vaccinating: It will save many lives

11 November 2021 8:13 PM

City Power estimate recent load shedding cost it triple than from stage 6

11 November 2021 7:56 PM

‘He showed no pity,’ says client who witnessed Lawrence Masinge's murder

11 November 2021 6:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA