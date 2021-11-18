Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
News24 responds to readers slamming it for publication of alleged Moti ransom News24 Assistant Editor Pieter du Toit tells Mandy Wiener the information is in the public interest 18 November 2021 1:42 PM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 18 November 2021 12:17 PM
View all Local
Huge fossil fuel contingent at Cop26 says disappointed environmental activist Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA's COP26 chief negotiator Maesela Kekana and environmental activist Kumi Naidoo about the outcomes. 18 November 2021 12:45 PM
Meet Chad Louw, Oudtshoorn’s 24-year-old new Mayor Lester Kiewit interviews Chad Louw (24), mayor of Oudtshoorn. 18 November 2021 11:23 AM
Government proposals for elephant, leopard and rhinos trophy hunting under fire Refilwe Moloto speaks to Don Pinnock 18 November 2021 11:16 AM
View all Politics
[BREAKING NEWS] SARB hikes interest rates by 25 basis points The move was largely in line with expectations. 18 November 2021 3:31 PM
Shell to start exploring for oil and gas off Wild Coast in December Pippa Hudson interviews Oceans Not Oil founder Janet Solomon. 18 November 2021 3:06 PM
Tax junk food like we tax sugar - Healthy Living Alliance Lester Kiewit interviews Nzama Lawrence Mbalati of the Healthy Living Alliance. 18 November 2021 1:48 PM
View all Business
Buying a swimsuit? Expert tips on choosing the perfect fit for your body Pippa Hudson chats to Isla Lovell from swimsuit specialists Storm in a-G Cup and Josh Meltz, co-founder of Granadilla swimwear. 18 November 2021 3:49 PM
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show... 17 November 2021 8:50 PM
Quality of SA olive oil far superior to average 'cheaper' import - SA Olive "We punch far above our weight internationally." Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilkinson, Chairperson of SA Olive. 17 November 2021 8:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rassie Erasmus appeals total ban from rugby Erasmus is also appealing his ban from matchday activities until September next year. 18 November 2021 8:45 AM
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
View all Sport
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 18 November 2021 12:17 PM
Idols host Unathi fired from radio gig, Twitters users speculate reasons why Unathi, who also serves as a judge on reality singing competition Idols SA, joined the station in March last year. 17 November 2021 12:44 PM
Guilty of fake views? The new trend of lying about which TV shows you've seen Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 17 November 2021 11:40 AM
View all Entertainment
Huge fossil fuel contingent at Cop26 says disappointed environmental activist Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA's COP26 chief negotiator Maesela Kekana and environmental activist Kumi Naidoo about the outcomes. 18 November 2021 12:45 PM
Canada declares state of emergency after 'worst storm in century' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 November 2021 9:34 AM
Islamic State claims responsibility for twin Uganda suicide bombings Mandy Wiener interviews Kampala correspondent Isabel Nakirya. 17 November 2021 1:00 PM
View all World
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for twin Uganda suicide bombings Mandy Wiener interviews Kampala correspondent Isabel Nakirya. 17 November 2021 1:00 PM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
View all Africa
Tax junk food like we tax sugar - Healthy Living Alliance Lester Kiewit interviews Nzama Lawrence Mbalati of the Healthy Living Alliance. 18 November 2021 1:48 PM
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show... 17 November 2021 8:50 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Haval H6: 'I couldn’t find fault with it! Why is it so cheap?' Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 17 November 2021 2:11 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Business
fiber_manual_record
Africa

Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform

* 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
by Zaakirah Rossier
Tags:
Small businesses
Small business owners
Old Mutual
SMEs
SMMEs
small business owner
small and medium enterprises
Sponsored Content
SME funding
African small and medium businesses
SMEGo
Old Mutual Corporate
SME owners

Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo.

One of the biggest challenges that small and medium enterprises (SMEs) around the world face is cash flow problems, and South Africa is no different.

COVID-19 has exposed the devastating impacts that South African SMEs have faced in their attempts to survive amid macro-environmental issues such as ongoing lockdowns and power outages that have forced them to stop operations.

Research shows that, at the start of the pandemic, 93% of South African small business owners had no other source of income and 86% didn’t know where to access emergency funding.

The pandemic created an acute liquidity crisis for South African SMEs... Cash is the lifeblood of a business. A few days without an income can cripple, if not destroy a small business, which is tragic considering that the health of SMEs is vital for the long-term prosperity of the country’s economy.

Nobesuthu Ndlovu, SME Director at Old Mutual

While the announcement about various funding initiatives at the start of the pandemic seemed to like a lifeline during tough times, SME owners struggled to find and apply for funding – and when they did, they struggled with complicated application processes.

To compound matters, well-meaning funders struggled to find SMEs that were a fit for them.

There is no time for entrepreneurs and business owners trying to save their companies to submit a detailed business plan to get access to finance. It’s abundantly clear that there was a need for a user-friendly platform to facilitate funding applications.

Nobesuthu Ndlovu, SME Director at Old Mutual

This funding problem shone a bright light on the pressing need for a new approach in times of crisis and, for this reason, Old Mutual has powered SMEgo, an easy-to-use online portal that allows SMEs to apply online for funding between R20,000 to R20 million from multiple funders with one application.

The platform enables small businesses to apply for diverse products such as small equity loans, invoice factoring, and merchant capital finance. Whether they need to fulfil a large shipment or scale operations to facilitate longer-term growth, the platform was designed to give SMEs the funding support they so desperately need.

One of the strengths of the platform is that a business only needs to complete and upload documents once. The process is fast, flexible and they can track and check their progress online and also get access to support and mentorship.

Nobesuthu Ndlovu, SME Director at Old Mutual

No two circumstances are the same, which is why businesses need to be able to access different funding types depending on their unique set of circumstances. However, experience has shown that the process still needs to be fast and user-friendly which is why SMEgo was created, Ndlovu concludes.




* 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
by Zaakirah Rossier
Tags:
Small businesses
Small business owners
Old Mutual
SMEs
SMMEs
small business owner
small and medium enterprises
Sponsored Content
SME funding
African small and medium businesses
SMEGo
Old Mutual Corporate
SME owners

More from Other People's Money

SMEgo puts multiple potential funders for your SME in the palm of your hand

17 November 2021 5:04 PM

Disruptive times call for an innovative funding platform for small businesses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Moolah Mondays with Refilwe Moloto

SMEgo puts multiple potential funders for your SME in the palm of your hand

17 November 2021 5:04 PM

Disruptive times call for an innovative funding platform for small businesses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

News24 responds to readers slamming it for publication of alleged Moti ransom

Local

[BREAKING NEWS] SARB hikes interest rates by 25 basis points

Business

Shell to start exploring for oil and gas off Wild Coast in December

Business

EWN Highlights

Mondli Majola murder: Phoenix brothers denied bail

18 November 2021 5:38 PM

IEC: Naspers donated R1m to DA, ANC got R5.8m from Motsepe's mining company

18 November 2021 5:31 PM

'He's trying very hard' - Mabuza defends De Ruyter amid load shedding

18 November 2021 4:48 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA