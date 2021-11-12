Restaurants bring happiness – but loadshedding is heaping misery on the industry





Loadshedding is an “operational nightmare” and adds costs to the longsuffering restaurant industry

Smaller generators don’t produce enough electricity to run the average restaurant

Self-generation using solar is still too expensive for most restaurants that have yet to recover from the impact lockdown regulations

© langstrup/123rf.com

From lockdown restrictions to alcohol bans, and now loadshedding – restauranteurs are dealing with too many challenges to bear.

Some are burning gas to keep going, but refrigerators need electricity to keep food from spoiling with some restaurants spending R1000 per hour to run generators.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Wendy Alberts, CEO at the Restaurant Association of South Africa (scroll up to listen).

Smaller generators don’t allow certain equipment within our restaurants to operate… it’s an operational nightmare to keep trading… Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South Africa

A lot of landlords… have not been empathetic to our position… Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South Africa

We always get hit at our peak trading times, which is dinner time, when people flood to our restaurants when they can’t operate at home… Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South Africa