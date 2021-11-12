Germany records record number of new cases of Covid-19





New infections are skyrocketing but without a commensurate rise in deaths

Colder weather driving people indoors and a large cohort of unvaccinated people are driving the spike in new infections

Hospitals are starting to fill up again, largely with unvaccinated people

Germany’s state of emergency expires on 25 November

© predatorhunt/123rf.com

Germany recorded 50 196 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, the highest number since the start of the pandemic.

Right now, there are four times as many unvaccinated people in hospitals than vaccinated ones for people between 18 and 59 while for people over 60 it’s six times higher.

About 67% of the German population are fully vaccinated.

The country is now giving booster shots to those who were vaccinated more than six months ago.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Arthur Sullivan, a reporter at Deutsche Welle (scroll up to listen).

Things are as bad as they’ve ever been since the start of the pandemic, certainly by some metrics… A huge spike… Thankfully, the death rate is not as high… ICU rates are going up steadily… Arthur Sullivan, reporter - Deutsche Welle

The changing weather… It spreads rapidly indoors… There are around 16 million people over the age of 12 who are not vaccinated… it’s simply not enough… The fourth wave is a pandemic of the unvaccinated… Arthur Sullivan, reporter - Deutsche Welle

Other countries in Europe are also experiencing high numbers at the moment… Arthur Sullivan, reporter - Deutsche Welle