Germany records record number of new cases of Covid-19

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Magdalene Minaar
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Magdalene Minaar
Today at 13:35
Movie Club - Barakat
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Amy Jephta - Playwright, screenwriter and theatre director at Barakat (the movie)
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Rob Evans
Undere DEgelon
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:20
Load reduction during emergency
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kadri Nassiep - Executive director of energy at City of Cape Town
Today at 17:05
The reality of Kidnapping in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Martin Ewi - International Crimes Senior Researcher at Institute For Security Studies
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
CAFDA secondhand bookstore began in 1944 after terrible storm hit the Cape Flats Our City Fave this week isrun by the non-profit organisation, the Cape Flats Development Association, better known as CAFDA. 12 November 2021 12:44 PM
Will there be loadshedding this weekend? Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque. 12 November 2021 12:31 PM
'We'd rather be putting all our capital into new stores than backup power!' Bruce Whitfield interviews vida e caffè CEO Darren Levy and small business owners about surviving amid relentless load shedding. 11 November 2021 9:14 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] Minister Enoch Godongwana delivers 'mini-budget' speech Will he or won’t he hike taxes? Will he or won’t he extend the R350 Social Relief of Distress grant? Watch it live, right here... 11 November 2021 1:07 PM
Loadshedding: Stage 2 from Thursday noon, will lift on Friday - André de Ruyter The Group CEO at Eskom announced that loadshedding would be lifted on Friday and Mia Lindeque reports on a Gauteng substation. 11 November 2021 1:05 PM
[BREAKING NEWS] FW de Klerk has died Apartheid South Africa’s last president died at home in Cape Town on Thursday, reports News24. 11 November 2021 12:30 PM
View all Politics
Restaurants bring happiness – but loadshedding is heaping misery on the industry Refilwe Moloto interviews Wendy Alberts, CEO at the Restaurant Association of South Africa. 12 November 2021 8:34 AM
AI helps Sars thwart fraud attempts of R30bn, it goes to fiscus says Kieswetter The Money Show interviews Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter and economists after the presentation of the 'mini-budget'. 11 November 2021 8:43 PM
Devilsdorp doccie wins new MultiChoice subscribers, but overall SA growth muted The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs about the Group's interim results. 11 November 2021 7:51 PM
View all Business
Is Red Light Therapy an anti-ageing miracle? Here's how it works Africa Melane speaks to Co-founder and CTO  at Red Lab Steven  McEwen about this therapy. 12 November 2021 11:15 AM
Face masks and other pandemic related waste are ending up in the ocean Mike Wills speaks to Professor Peter Ryan, the Director of The Fitzpatrick Institute of African Ornithology. 11 November 2021 5:38 PM
'Reyka' star Kim Engelbrecht on CapeTalk spinning 80s and 90s hits this Sunday Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 11 November 2021 2:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
View all Sport
'Reyka' star Kim Engelbrecht on CapeTalk spinning 80s and 90s hits this Sunday Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 11 November 2021 2:46 PM
CT's Theatre on the Bay stages exclusive musical revue as part of global event CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to musical theatre director Duane Alexander about the 'All Together Now' global event. 8 November 2021 4:23 PM
'Young men should go to therapy' - Musician Majozi opens up about mental health Sara-Jayne sits down with award-winning South African musician Majozi on Weekend Breakfast. 8 November 2021 1:10 PM
View all Entertainment
China hit by worst snowstorm in 116 years Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 12 November 2021 11:46 AM
Clinical trials of Ebola vaccine developed at Oxford University begin Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 12 November 2021 11:13 AM
Germany records record number of new cases of Covid-19 Lester Kiewit interviews Arthur Sullivan, a reporter at Deutsche Welle. 12 November 2021 10:27 AM
View all World
African ingenuity knows no bounds – and the COP26 climate finance deal proves it What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth? Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery. 8 November 2021 6:03 PM
Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma? As Africa’s population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy? 8 November 2021 5:30 PM
View all Africa
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages' Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'. 10 November 2021 9:01 PM
'10 million people go hungry – the budget must respond!' Mandy Wiener interviews Duma Gqubule, Economist and Founding Director at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation. 10 November 2021 1:37 PM
[Medium Term Budget] We expect no new taxes – Old Mutual Lester Kiewit interviews Old Mutual Group Head of Tax Nazrien Kader. 10 November 2021 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Germany records record number of new cases of Covid-19

12 November 2021 10:27 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Germany
Lester Kiewit
Deutsche Welle
Covid-19 in Germany
The Morning Review
Arthur Sullivan

Lester Kiewit interviews Arthur Sullivan, a reporter at Deutsche Welle.

  • New infections are skyrocketing but without a commensurate rise in deaths

  • Colder weather driving people indoors and a large cohort of unvaccinated people are driving the spike in new infections

  • Hospitals are starting to fill up again, largely with unvaccinated people

  • Germany’s state of emergency expires on 25 November

© predatorhunt/123rf.com

RELATED: Covid-19 on the rise in Germany again – hospital admissions up 40% in a week

Germany recorded 50 196 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, the highest number since the start of the pandemic.

Right now, there are four times as many unvaccinated people in hospitals than vaccinated ones for people between 18 and 59 while for people over 60 it’s six times higher.

About 67% of the German population are fully vaccinated.

The country is now giving booster shots to those who were vaccinated more than six months ago.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Arthur Sullivan, a reporter at Deutsche Welle (scroll up to listen).

Things are as bad as they’ve ever been since the start of the pandemic, certainly by some metrics… A huge spike… Thankfully, the death rate is not as high… ICU rates are going up steadily…

Arthur Sullivan, reporter - Deutsche Welle

The changing weather… It spreads rapidly indoors… There are around 16 million people over the age of 12 who are not vaccinated… it’s simply not enough… The fourth wave is a pandemic of the unvaccinated…

Arthur Sullivan, reporter - Deutsche Welle

Other countries in Europe are also experiencing high numbers at the moment…

Arthur Sullivan, reporter - Deutsche Welle

On the 25th of November, a national state of emergency… will end…

Arthur Sullivan, reporter - Deutsche Welle



12 November 2021 10:27 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Germany
Lester Kiewit
Deutsche Welle
Covid-19 in Germany
The Morning Review
Arthur Sullivan

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Austria mandates vaccination or proof of recovery for all public spaces

10 November 2021 11:37 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Ivermectin sales have doubled – and it’s not because animals are sicker'

9 November 2021 4:02 PM

John Maytham interviews Joan van Dyk, a senior health journalist at The Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Drive to vaccinate voters in queues fails to make a dent

2 November 2021 4:03 PM

John Maytham interviewed Dr Keith Cloete, Western Cape Head of Health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

China traps 34 000 people at Shanghai Disney – because one of them had Covid

2 November 2021 1:02 PM

John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 on the rise in Germany again – hospital admissions up 40% in a week

29 October 2021 2:04 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Emmanuelle Chaze.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Healthcare workers in South Africa to get Covid-19 booster shots

27 October 2021 12:30 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Angelique Coetzee, President of the South African Medical Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mandatory vaccination: 'It’s happening. Employers are entitled to consider it'

21 October 2021 1:34 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Brett Abrahams of the Employment and Employee Benefits Practice at Webber Wentzel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Big Pharma is rolling in money: 'They profit through price gouging'

21 October 2021 11:16 AM

John Maytham interviews Mark Haywood, Editor of Maverick Citizen at the Daily Maverick.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

My friends and I are all excited to get vaccinated – 17-year-old listener

20 October 2021 3:11 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ACDP marches to Constitutional Court to protest against mandatory vaccination

14 October 2021 12:43 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Dominic Majola.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Clinical trials of Ebola vaccine developed at Oxford University begin

World

Germany records record number of new cases of Covid-19

World

Restaurants bring happiness – but loadshedding is heaping misery on the industry

Business

EWN Highlights

Some generating units at risk but no need for power cuts this weekend - Eskom

12 November 2021 11:46 AM

Moti family astounded by kindness from South Africans during kidnapping ordeal

12 November 2021 11:22 AM

Opposition parties welcome Finance Minister’s hard stance on SOE bailouts

12 November 2021 11:03 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA