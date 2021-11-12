Is Red Light Therapy an anti-ageing miracle? Here's how it works
- Red Lab's Steven McEwan explains the healing properties of red light and infrared therapy
- It works with a specific range of light frequencies that stimulate cellular regeneration he says
- It is beneficial for everything from injuries and wound healing, to fighting ageing, helping with depression, anxiety, and improving immune system
We’ve all heard the phrase ‘seeing is believing but with Red Light and, more importantly, Near-Infrared Light therapy, its healing benefits come from the energy our eyes can’t see.
Africa is joined by Steven McEwen, Co-founder of the Red Lab to talk about how Red Light and Near-Infrared Light (NIR) therapy has been proven to treat short-term ailments and provide therapeutic assistance to numerous tangible conditions.
Red Light Therapy refers to the use of light at very specific frequencies - between 600 and 850 nanometres.Steven McEwen, Co-founder - Red Lab
These specific frequencies of light, what we see as red and what we cannot see at near-infrared, intensities heal the damaged skin and the tissue cells - as well as cells within deeper parts of the body such as muscles and bones.Steven McEwen, Co-founder - Red Lab
He says the cells have the ability to absorb these wavelengths of light and use the light as a source of energy to stimulate cellular generation.
You do feel a little bit of a sensation but what I like to compare it to is if you have ever laid under the sun your body gets that warm glowing kind of feeling.Steven McEwen, Co-founder - Red Lab
The warmth comes from the infrared light, the healthy aspect of being in the sun, he says, rather than the ultraviolet light of the sun that can cause damage.
He believes the therapy is beneficial to everyone.
There are countless benefits to doing this - it can be for sportsmen and women, it is good for chronic inflammation, helps the immune system, increase fertility for women wanting to get pregnant, improves mood, depression, anxiety, increases wound healing, fights the ageing process.Steven McEwen, Co-founder - Red Lab
One can either come to the Red lab studio and receive the treatment with large banks that do a full-body session in 20 minutes - or one can purchase portable devices to use in the comfort of your home.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_49351117_patient-hand-in-red-physiotherapy-heat-treatment-under-hot-light-.html
