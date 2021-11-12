Clinical trials of Ebola vaccine developed at Oxford University begin
The University of Oxford has started testing in human volunteers a new Ebola vaccine it has developed.
The new vaccine is designed for the “Zaire” and “Sudan” variants of Ebola, which cause almost all deaths.
The vaccine uses similar technology to the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Oxford and AstraZeneca.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen).
There are already some Ebola virus vaccines, specifically to tackle the Zaire strain… but there are other strains. This latest vaccine, they hope, covers all of them…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
Up to 90% of people who contract Ebola will die if left untreated…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
The Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid vaccine is the world’s least popular one…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_94201002_ebola-vaccine-vial-the-label-is-created-for-photography-purpose-only.html?vti=mjzrqtsr9zo7qaso5s-1-79
