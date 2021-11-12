CAFDA secondhand bookstore began in 1944 after terrible storm hit the Cape Flats
Our City Fave this week, is a secondhand bookshop on Sea Point Main Road run by the non-profit organisation, the Cape Flats Development Association, better known as CAFDA. The bookshop stocks anything from novels (in several languages) to magazines, children's books, reference books, and recipe books, all donated by locals.
The bookshops are part of the Cape Flats Development Association and Refilwe Moloto chats to CAFDA CEO Peter Cato to find out how it all began.
CAFDA started in 1944. There was a terrible storm on the Cape Flats and a board of trustees decided they had to help the community which was then an impoverished community and that is where CAFDA was born.Peter Cato, CEO - CAFDA
He says many years ago CAFDA also saw the need to help provide members of poorer communities with books for their studies, he says.
Sea Point has been host to CAFDA bookstore for many years and sells very affordable secondhand books. They also have a branch in Claremont in the southern suburbs.
I see books there for a few rands that would normally cost over R100.Peter Cato, CEO - CAFDA
We want to assist people to be able to afford books - I still said to myself who still reads in the new age, but believe me, we have a need for books every day. We have hundreds of people walking into both stores every day.Peter Cato, CEO - CAFDA
There is still a great demand and need for books, he says.
Our prices are really good but we are here to serve the wider community.Peter Cato, CEO - CAFDA
Proceeds of the book sales go to the CAFDA development, skills training, and upliftment programmes on the Cape Flats such as
