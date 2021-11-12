Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
China hit by worst snowstorm in 116 years

12 November 2021 11:46 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
China
Adam Gilchrist
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
China blizzard
China snowstorm

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Record snowstorms hit northeast China this week.

The province of Liaoning recorded its heaviest snowfalls since records began.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen - skip to 1:22).

The worst blizzards in 116 years… They’ve had half a metre’s worth of snowfall… Train and bus stations shut. Whole towns and villages are cut off… There are power outages…

Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

As meteorologists put it, ‘An extremely random and sudden extreme weather event’…

Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent



