China hit by worst snowstorm in 116 years
Record snowstorms hit northeast China this week.
The province of Liaoning recorded its heaviest snowfalls since records began.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen - skip to 1:22).
The worst blizzards in 116 years… They’ve had half a metre’s worth of snowfall… Train and bus stations shut. Whole towns and villages are cut off… There are power outages…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
As meteorologists put it, ‘An extremely random and sudden extreme weather event’…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
